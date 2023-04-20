Michael Moynihan: Dialling back into pre-mobile era when the phonebox ruled the streets

All of this is not even to touch on the vexed question of whether payphone is even the correct term, given the fact that we once relied so heavily on phone cards, which older readers will probably recall with a swift slap across their own foreheads.
The decline of the phonebox is regrettable for aesthetic reasons, as it’s classic street furniture — not the glass cabinet to be seen on George’s Quay, true, but the originals, the solid cream and green phoneboxes, the first of which was erected on Dawson Street in 1925.