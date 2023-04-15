McDonald channels Varadkar with reshuffle of Sinn Féin frontbench

Sinn Féin's recent reshuffle provided an insight into how Taoiseach Mary Lou McDonald might operate, and it turns out her leadership style comes straight out of the Leo Varadkar handbook.

Not wanting to disappoint, McDonald chose to cut absolutely no one from her expanded frontbench.

While not ruthless enough to spark full-on fury or revolt within her ranks, the shakeup has of course resulted in some disappointment, as all political reshuffles tend to do.

However, some have pointed out that unlike Gerry Adams, who took a more collaborative approach when it came to appointments, it was a 'take it or leave it' offer from McDonald.

She alerted her TDs that a reshuffle was imminent around three days before the announcement, but it wasn't until they were called in for short individual meetings that they found out what she had in store for them.

The strategy was exactly what the current taoiseach did at Christmas in appointing a new Cabinet, which, bar a few adjustments, remained almost identical to the previous lineup.

Ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle, Varadkar had privately confided to some that dropping Government ministers is one of the most difficult tasks a leader must carry out and was something he wanted to avoid. In the end, he managed to save himself much of the pain by sticking with the old reliables.

McDonald, in choosing her core team, which now is her expected Cabinet of the future, has followed Varadkar's blueprint.

Announcing the changes over the Easter break, McDonald said: “This is the team that will lead Sinn Féin into the next general election — a team full of talent, experience, and ambition and bursting with the energy to deliver; a team that is ready to deliver change in government."

Key players

But the change did not involve taking key players out of their roles, with Pearse Doherty staying on in finance, Eoin Ó Broin in housing, David Cullinane in health, and Pádraig Mac Lochlainn as the party's chief whip.

"I think people were wondering why we were doing it now, what's the point? The changes were so small, people were wondering what the point of it even was," said one member

The lack of significant movement, at least in cutting anyone completely, has led some to suggest that there are a number within the parliamentary party who are "untouchable".

This may also be the case in other political parties, but Sinn Féin sees itself as different from its counterparts and certainly wants to sell itself as different from the rest.

Almost every reshuffle includes at least one person who is considered to have been the main loser.

Both Fianna Fáil's Jack Chambers and Fine Gael's Brendan Griffin, who had been hyped up ahead of the Government's reshuffle last year, were deemed the losers in that particular change.

John Brady, who had previously served as foreign affairs and defence spokesperson, has been mentioned as the one who lost out in the Sinn Féin reshuffle.

John Brady: Sent to the half-brief of youth and integration. File picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Brady has been sent to the half-brief of youth and integration, which has a real bang of junior minister off it.

In explaining the move, McDonald said youth and integration "need a standalone focus and John Brady will bring his considerable knowledge of these areas to this brief".

Despite a clear surprise at the move, many in the party have been eager to stress that it was a reshuffle with no demotions, and everyone is happy with the changes.

'A surprise to most people'

But the two don't compute and the elevation of Rose Conway-Walsh to public expenditure and reform was seen to be at the expense of Mairéad Farrell, who has been changed to higher education, innovation, and science.

"It was a surprise to most people," said one member, honestly.

Among a number of theories for what can only be described as a demotion for the Galway West TD is the realisation that if Sinn Féin does enter government after the next election, it will be through a coalition, meaning the party will not be able to retain both finance and public expenditure.

Moving Farrell out, therefore, gives her the opportunity to develop party policy in a different area and also increases her chances of entering cabinet.

Others suggested that Farrell, still in her early 30s, is the ideal TD to go after a younger vote that Sinn Féin will need to get into power.

"It was about trying to be progressive and to target groups where we need to get the votes out," said one TD.

Mairéad Farrell: Moved from public expenditure and reform role to higher education, innovation, and science. File picture: Gareth Chaney

Explaining the move, McDonald said: "Indicative of Sinn Féin’s plan for a step change in research and development to make it the driver for the next generation of jobs, Mairéad Farrell will take on the higher education, innovation, and science brief, bringing to that portfolio her experience of the public expenditure and reform portfolio, as well her expertise in economics."

While members are happy that Kerry TD Pa Daly has been elevated, there has been widespread surprise around the demotion of Martin Kenny.

Kenny has been moved out of justice and into communications and transport, a brief that takes in just part of the portfolio Green Party leader Eamon Ryan currently has responsibility for.

This is not the only area which McDonald has split in a bid to dole out as many roles as possible.

Imelda Munster has been given the tourism spokesperson title, but the Gaeltacht, Gaeilge, agus cultúr part of the portfolio has been hived off to Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

Likewise, both Brady and Kathleen Funchion will shadow different elements of Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman's department.

Wriggle room

The creation of 19 frontbench positions gave McDonald wriggle room this time around but will leave her in a predicament in the future.

McDonald, if she gains power after the next election, won't be able to follow the Varadkar model one more time as the numbers simply won't add up.

The Constitution limits Cabinet to 15 members, but McDonald has appointed an extra four to her frontbench, so a Sinn Féin government would be forced to make cuts.

This is before any consideration of the makeup of the next government, which is likely to be an amalgamation of a number of parties.

This, of course, would further reduce the scope McDonald has in appointing ministers around her cabinet table.

A coalition with Fianna Fáil could see newly appointed Pa Daly stripped of the justice brief as it is unlikely that Fianna Fáil would allow Sinn Féin take over that responsibility.

The Social Democrats would be eager to get their hands on health and environment. Labour would want an economic brief, possibly enterprise, as well as housing or education. "They can have agriculture," joked one Labour Party member.

All possible partners would undoubtedly be demanding either the finance or public expenditure portfolio and the overall number of positions would come down to the number of seats Sinn Féin wins.

It means that McDonald the taoiseach will not be able to continue with the Varadkar approach.