Fergus Finlay: It is time to let baby John rest in peace and end the media circus

The 1980s was the decade that finally shamed us into fundamental change. And the Kerry babies’ case was one of the most significant events of that entire period.

I probably never thought I would write about the Kerry babies again. But a lot of memories of that time came flooding back last weekend.

The media was full of reports of the arrest and subsequent release of two people in connection with the death of baby John. Baby John is buried in Cahirciveen, and his headstone says simply: “I am the Kerry baby”.

None of us who lived through that period, I believe, can feel anything but shame about it. A young woman in her early 20s, Joanne Hayes, was wrongly charged with the murder of baby John.

Months later, the charges were withdrawn when medical evidence established that baby John couldn’t have been Joanne’s baby. (Joanne had had a baby, outside marriage — a terrible crime in those days — and it had died and been buried on her family’s land.)

I worked for the government of the day. I was as pleased as everyone else when Michael Noonan, the Minister for Justice, announced that he was establishing a tribunal of inquiry into how such serious charges could have been brought in the first place and whether or not Joanne Hayes and her family had been mistreated by the Gardai investigating the case.

There was a very careful Dáil debate into the motion setting up the tribunal, where all the speakers expressed confidence that the truth would come out.

Cruelty

And then something terrible and cruel started to happen. It was meant to be an investigation of the behaviour of certain gardaí. It became an investigation of Joanne Hayes and her family. Day after day, it seemed, the judge in charge — Kevin Lynch was his name — seemed to allow a sort of mad inquisition of a young woman’s behaviour.

All sorts of innuendo and accusations were allowed to sully the facts of the case.

And then he — Judge Lynch — produced perhaps the most shocking report I’ve ever read. I still have a copy of it — it’s written as if he thought he thought he was a sort of upmarket Agatha Christie.

After a couple of fact-based introductory chapters, he dives straight into what he luridly calls “The Affaire”. Then there’s “The Birth and Death”; “What will we do?”, and “The cover-up”.

By the time you’ve finished reading these first few chapters, with their ludicrous detective novel titles, you immediately realise that the picture being painted is all going one way.

Joanne Hayes is painted in these opening pages of the tribunal report as a sort of femme fatale, entirely calculating in her approach to the man of her dreams. For his part, the man in question (Jeremiah Locke) is painted as a sort of harmless eejit, who is “glad to accept the sexual favours which he knew were so readily available to him”.

If you didn’t realise early on that Judge Lynch had made up his mind, just read the opening paragraph of the chapter entitled “What will we do?”, which is about what Joanne Hayes and her family did with her dead baby: “This Chapter contains fewer references than most of the other Chapters in this Report, to the Transcripts of the Evidence given at the hearings of the Inquiry. The reason is that most of the facts found in this Chapter are so found by inference from other facts found in this Report, or by inference from evidence not directly supporting such facts, but indirectly doing so to the satisfaction of the tribunal.”

This was intended to be a tribunal trying to figure out how the gardaí had got an investigation so badly wrong that they had falsely accused an innocent woman. It turned into a sickening character assassination of the young woman at the heart of it.

Her crime was just pregnancy. Like Eileen Flynn a year or two earlier, or Ann Lovett, who gave birth a couple of months before Joanne.

Eileen Flynn was a teacher sacked from her job in New Ross in 1982. Because she had a baby. And wasn’t married. The legal system in all its majesty found, when she appealed to them, that she deserved to be fired because by getting pregnant she was giving a bad example.

Ann Lovett was a little girl afraid to tell anyone she was pregnant. She lay down under a grotto dedicated to the Virgin Mary and gave birth alone to a little baby boy. The baby died immediately. Ann lived in terrible pain for a few hours more. That was in January 1984.

Pro-life country

The awful cruel irony of those tragedies was that this was the precise time that Ireland proudly declared itself pro-life. We declared — in our constitution — that no woman’s life was worth more than the life of an unborn child, and we did it by a majority of two to one. We did that after a bitter debate that raged throughout Ireland in the summer of 1983, and the referendum was passed in September that year — a couple of months before Ann Lovett died.

All these things happened within a couple of years of each other. I’ve often wondered if Ann Lovett’s terror of revealing her pregnancy might have been influenced by some of the terrible things that were said during that public debate on the ‘pro-life” amendment. But in any event, all of that time revealed a terrible misogyny at the heart of Irish life.

It became clear to anyone with eyes to see that virtually every aspect of public policy, enslaved as it then was to the harshest aspects of catholic doctrine, was centred on contempt for women

Joanne Hayes and Ann Lovett and Eileen Flynn helped those scales fall from our eyes, and Ireland began — slowly and painfully — to change.

But there is now this sense, somewhere in the system, that justice must be served by charging and convicting whoever killed John, the Kerry baby. That this is the only way the book can be closed.

No. No. No. Nothing can now be served, almost 40 years after John’s burial, by another prosecution. Another media circus, another year of insatiable discussion and gossip, another woman in the dock.

We know enough — and have always known enough — to know that something terrible happened, probably in the middle of the night, to a little baby. It may have been a calculated crime, or it may have been an act of terror committed by someone under the most intense emotional pressure. DNA won’t tell us which it was. So there is a real danger that processes will be followed now to the point where even more damage will be done.

I don’t believe any interest can be served now by using all the tricks and gadgets of modern policing to try to charge somebody new, after all these years. Ireland, thank goodness, has come to terms with its own shameful past to a considerable extent.

The Kerry baby, John, almost certainly suffered and died because of that past and its awful influence. As his headstone says, it is time to let John rest in peace.