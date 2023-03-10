Alison O'Connor: Let’s discuss trans issues without any more input from the Burkes

IT’S a relief to know the decision on how to approach future media coverage of “that family” is way above my pay grade.

Given their notoriety, use of a surname here is deemed superfluous.

It’s difficult to recall any family in recent memory that has received the oxygen of so much publicity, even globally. They have officialdom in a twist, not least our courts.

It’s difficult to see where it will all end.

But first, my sympathy for the Burkes. Specifically for the children. The Biblical names alone — Isaac, Kezia, Enoch, Ammi, Keren, Elijah, Simeon, Jemima, Josiah, and Esther — set them apart.

What sort of childhood must it have been, to grow up conditioned to believe in the one true “way”. Observing the behaviour, non-believers, or indeed believers who are not pure enough, appear to be the enemy.

There is the fact of their home schooling. This can be a way for parents with unequivocal beliefs to ensure their children are not “contaminated” by being sent to school with other local children, where less absolute or indeed even opposing views might be taught in class.

Were there birthday parties, with friends invited over? Cinema trips? First discos? Brownies or Scouts? Or was life a long diet of extreme Christian evangelism?

When they did then begin to interact with formal education settings at third level, the Burke children became involved in legal actions.

This particular way of interacting with the outside world would become a habit and dominate so many headlines, ending up in the extraordinary scenes we saw in a Dublin court on Tuesday as they attempted to turn themselves into the Mayo martyrs.

It appears coverage of the Burkes’ latest doings is catnip for the public. As one senior editorial newspaper figure told me this week: “Every time we write about the Burkes they are the most read and I hear the same from elsewhere… I’d estimate a 40% spike compared to non-Enoch stories.”

Another expressed concern about giving it “too much oxygen”, believing it to be digital/meme fodder (not to mention the Enoch-standing-outside-the-school-gate greeting cards), rather than something being discussed around kitchen tables.

But, whatever the angle, this is seen as guaranteed to get the clicks.

After the courtroom shenanigans on Tuesday, the family made the majority of front pages including large photographs. In this newspaper, they were on the front page but it was a small, mid-page mention of what was a very good read by my colleague Mick Clifford.

If you looked at the Irish Examiner homepage on Wednesday, you’d have seen that column Burkes show their only obligation is to themselves was the site's most read, just as it ranked right up there on the websites of other publications. It’s a big deal on the airwaves also.

'Travelling circus'

Not that long ago, the thing we were obsessed with was finding out just what plans the Government had in terms of restrictions and rules during covid.

Now it is this family described by one senior counsel last year, on the opposing side to them during one of their many cases, as being “like a travelling circus”.

After all, for all the possible pity one might have had for the junior Burkes, there is another person who has been strongly and directly affected, over a sustained period, by the behaviour of the family, especially Enoch.

That student at Wilson’s Hospital School in Multyfarnham already has the emotional burden of identifying as trans, never easy in this society.

The behaviour of this teacher has resulted in this case receiving worldwide attention.

The family of the student is concerned about the student’s identity becoming known.

Those Burke children, those of them we’ve seen publicly involved anyway, perhaps not all of them, are now adults, fully able to discern between the right of their beliefs and the wrong done to those injured as collateral damage.

It’s well known how much pressure there is on the media industry, newspapers in particular.

It’s a tough call to make the decision not to use all of this as clickbait. But it is probably time that we all reined it in on the Burkes, realising when we’re being played.

There is a need to recognise the harm being caused. Discussion of trans issues is already hugely incendiary, without that sort of petrol now being doused on it.

The Burkes trail in the wake of other conservative forces who have done similarly, but none quite as spectacularly. It all plays beautifully to the trans rights culture wars.

This is all happening as a debate foments on what primary school children will be taught in the classroom as part of a new curriculum.

The Catholic Primary Schools Management Association (CPSMA) has written to ministers hitting out at information on transgender issues being included.

The CPSMA expressed concern that teaching about being transgender to children of that age “would be counterproductive, generating unnecessary divisions in school communities where none now exists”.

The association pointed out that “the science is far from settled on this matter, there is no scientific consensus on the cause (or causes) of gender dysphoria, and there is currently an intense international debate on the appropriate treatment of children with gender dysphoria”.

There was “mounting evidence of psychological contagion”, it said, adding that, in the UK, “the numbers of children referred to the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) rose from 50 a year in 2009 to 2,500 in 2020".

It was a little disconcerting to read that these are many of the points I’ve made myself over recent years. I do need to catch my own reflexively negative response when I see something coming from an official Catholic source.

Enoch Burke on one of his many protests standing outside Wilson's Hospital School. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

I disagree with a total ban on teaching around trans issues. However, therein lies the rub.

How to get any sort of agreement — without massive rows — on what is the correct information given the massive gap that exists.

There are few agreed “facts” here, right down to the view that sex is biological and should not be conflated with gender identity.

When asked this week, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar answered reasonably saying trans people exist and they’ve always existed. He believes it makes more sense to “just inform children about the world around them”.

It does not have to be a value judgment in either direction to challenge anyone’s personal or religious opinions, he said, adding that parents should have the right to withdraw children from certain classes.

For a long time, there was intense fear around saying a word on this topic in public. That has eased — so much for the better — but there is a long way to go.

What we need now is a proper, lacking-in-hysteria discussion involving trans people, politicians across all parties, teachers, parents, the public.

What this conversation does not need is any more high-profile input from the belligerent Burkes of Mayo.