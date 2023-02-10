Alison O’Connor: Covering the far right without pandering to its propaganda

How to best cover the rise of the far right without giving that cause a boost — this is a major challenge facing Irish media right now.

Last weekend, an anti-immigrant march, estimated to have involved from 1,000 to 2,000 people moved around Dublin City to protest at the offices of various media outlets including The Irish Times; Mediahuis, publisher of the Irish Independent and Sunday World; the Bauer Media Group, which owns radio stations Today FM and Newstalk; and the offices of FM104.

There was a fair list of targets for the speakers involving the Government, opposition parties, unions, and of course, the MSM (mainstream media).

This march followed on from an absolute mauling online endured by an Irish Times journalist over her coverage of an attack that occurred on a migrant camp in Ashtown, north Dublin , the weekend before last.

Social Affairs Correspondent Kitty Holland, attended the camp with photographer Dara MacDonaill and reported on it. The article detailed an attack on the migrant camp by a number of men with dogs, sticks, and a baseball bat.

Read More Former residents of makeshift migrant camp now suffering from trauma, says victim

It’s hardly a surprise to see it was a female journalist targeted in such a way, but also that the award-winning journalist involved here is the one who broke the story of the death of Savita Halappanavar in 2012. People tend to draw a direct line between the outrage at Savita’s tragic death, and the subsequent legalising of abortion in Ireland.

Also interesting to observe here was the leading role of John McGuirk, editor of conservative media website, Gript, and former spokesman for the Save the Eighth campaign during the 2018 abortion campaign.

Through that website and on social media, he questioned whether the Ashtown attack occurred at all, that nobody witnessed anybody being beaten up, that there are no victims and no evidence of any physical attack.

The Irish Times, he said, had “zero, zero evidence”. He described its reporting as “incredibly dishonest to the point of outright crookedness”.

Sound familiar, does it? In truth the copyright here belongs to Donald Trump. Remember him blasting “crooked Hillary Clinton... the crooked media”.

Gript also ran a piece by McGuirk on January 30, two days after the initial report, labelled “exclusive”. It was a video, it said, from the same “migrant camp” which “raised questions for The Irish Times”.

McGuirk could not exclude the possibility of a second incident later that morning, he said, which might be the one subsequently reported in the paper.

This particular one had no violence, no evidence of any dogs present, and after some initial hostility in tone “the men and the migrants find some common ground about the migrant’s circumstances, and have an amicable conversation”.

Further on under the heading of ‘Opinion’ McGuirk disingenuously wrote that “defenders of The Irish Times and those determined to believe that a violent attack on this encampment did take place” would doubtless speculate that the video featured was from “some kind of separate incident” which took place earlier on that Saturday, that the footage shows no Irish Times employee present.

But he invited Gript readers to make their own assessment on “the probability of a second, entirely separate incident”: “That possibility can never be excluded but how likely it is is a matter for individual interpretation.”

Yet, at another point he says on Twitter: “And of course there may well have been an attack.”

All the usual ingredients are in the mix — throw in doubt, and don’t worry too much about your actual facts. Essentially, it’s the art of throwing red meat into the bearpit of mistrust, and regularly adding inflammatory seasoning.

It is more than clear that anyone who read Kitty Holland’s reports, or who heard her various broadcasts on what she witnessed in Ashtown, that this was a credible report from a journalist of long standing.

She witnessed up to six men going into the camp, saw the “fighting dogs” they had with them, that one was carrying a bat, and she heard the “shouting, and crashing and banging”.

The camp in Ashtown was deserted after it was attacked on January 28, 2023.

As she ran back to the camp, she was screaming at them to stop. She rang the gardaí who arrived within 10 minutes and proceeded to speak to the men in the camp.

The subsequent social media abuse was disturbing to witness, and many people pointed this out. But McGuirk, at one point, would decry “all the warbling on abuse”.

However, he then would also tweet that “nobody — NOBODY — should be abusing Kitty Holland or anyone else”. Well, that horse had bolted at that stage, with him having put the spur under that saddle.

Needless to say, he added: “But equally, this nonsense should not deflect from legitimate questions about her reporting.” National Union of Journalist secretary Séamus Dooley described the attempts to smear the two journalists as “despicable”.

“There have been suggestions that the story was fabricated,” he said, adding:

Kitty and Dara are journalists of the highest integrity who behaved with utmost professionalism.

On Wednesday February 1, the paper’s editor Ruadhán Mac Cormaic tweeted: “This happened. The attacks on our journalists are contemptible. They have our full support, and we will not be deterred from covering this important story.”

This happened. The attacks on our journalists are contemptible. They have our full support, and we will not be deterred from covering this important story. https://t.co/67H0A0LmEU — Ruadhán Mac Cormaic (@RuadhanIT) February 1, 2023

It’s also worth a mention that well-known conservative senator Ronan Mullen threw in his thruppence worth in the Seanad.

On the Irish Times coverage, he wondered “whether it was inadvertence, a lapse in standards or ideology, whether it was a case of over egging a story, or exaggerating it or whatever, this needs to be looked at”.

This week, in a Gript opinion piece, McGuirk said that despite an overwhelming media effort, a huge section of the population are just not buying that the recent anti-immigration protests “are the work of some extreme far right fringe”.

No extremes here. Nope.

He was writing in the wake of a Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll, which asked whether the public believed media reporting of the refugee situation was biased or balanced in one way or another, and 42% said they felt the media was biased in favour of refugees and against those with concerns.

Not one bit surprising, he’d also like to see polls on whether the public think the media’s coverage of climate change is fair and balanced, or what people might say in retrospect about the media’s coverage of the Covid pandemic.

Hitting all the usual bases. No subtlety here.

It’s worth finishing on some further reporting from Kitty Holland on a recent event held by the Far Right Observatory — a civil society organisation which works to counter far right activities.

Director Niamh McDonald said activists were “whipping up fear and panic” in communities that had “lost trust” in political leaders, institutions and the mainstream media.

The target of the far right’s “chaos” might be anti-refugee now, but would move on to be anti-LGBT, or anti-sex education, or to other groups and issues.

The delegitimatising of MSM as a trusted source, of course, will always be in their crosshairs.