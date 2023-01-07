Daniel McConnell: Donnelly must get his docs in a row to justify staying as Health Minister

TUESDAY was my first day back at work after the welcome Christmas break.

With the Dáil in recess until January 18, things were not meant to be too busy. But then at 5.27pm came the press notice of a doorstep with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly for later that night at Beaumont Hospital.

Billed as a short media opportunity following the minister’s visits to emergency departments, Donnelly was seeking to regain control of the narrative around the record number of people on trolleys in hospitals across the country.

The visits to St Vincent’s and Beaumont emergency departments could cynically be dismissed as a naked attempt to spin that he is in control and on top of the situation and a 8.30pm press conference on a cold January night was an exercise in optics.

Had he not done the doorstep, the burgeoning calls of “missing minister Donnelly” would have only escalated, so he had to do something. Amid much anger, frustration, and harrowing tales of suffering by elderly, frail, and weak patients, Donnelly didn’t try to do what previous ministers have done in defending the situation.

What came across was a very deliberate attempt by Donnelly to normalise the chaos by accepting the situation is not acceptable and even that things will get worse before they get better. It is a tried and tested strategy, that by holding his hands up and admitting defeat, you rob your opponents of the oxygen to be outraged.

By sharing in that outrage and disappointment, Donnelly flirted the line of being a detached commentator about the situation as opposed to being the Health Minister. Throughout the week, his approach has been replicated by a host of senior HSE suits who have dominated the airwaves in a bid to control the message.

“The care is not at a level we would like,” they said. “No, none of this is acceptable and we regret it,” they added. And on and on.

While Donnelly cannot be personally blamed for the lack of capacity in the health service, as that is a problem 20 years in the making, his party, Fine Gael and Mary Harney certainly can as they have between them held the office during all that time.

Let us not forget that at one time reducing the number of acute beds in the system was actual government policy. But we live in the present, and Donnelly succeeded in convincing his boss, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, to leave him in his post on the basis of continuity.

He managed to win the argument that by ditching him, whoever replaced him would take between a year and 18 months to get up to speed. With an election due in less than three years, such a change was not wise.

But at such a time of clear emergency, is steady as we go and continuity what is required? How can the argument of continuity be tenable when our health service is creeping ever closer to total collapse?

The onset of Covid-19 saw massive and record increases in funding, now topping €23bn a year, to meet the demands placed on hospitals. All week, we have heard talk of the additional 950 acute beds and the 16,000 extra staff in the system.

What we haven’t heard is how many of those beds have remained closed due to a lack of staff to run them or the need for infection control on wards.

The HSE

What was clear from Finance Minister Michael McGrath’s interview on RTÉ Radio yesterday is that from his view, money is not the problem, but delivery is.

Liam Doran, formerly of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), also speaking on RTÉ radio said the union began counting trolley numbers in Dublin 17 years ago amid overcrowding. They only did Dublin as it wasn’t an issue at that point in hospitals outside the capital.

That soon changed and the daily trolley watch became a national stocktaking exercise. Doran went on to suggest that only a dismantling of the HSE edifice and returning power to local hospitals will deliver the revolutionary change that is required.

Such talk has been aired before. Remember James Reilly and his botched attempted to abolish the HSE? He dismantled the board and inserted Tony O’Brien only for his successor Simon Harris to re-establish the HSE board seven years later.

Blame game

It is natural in this situation, given the perennial nature of it, to try and look for someone to blame. Doctors and nurses on the frontline blame a lack of space and colleagues as the reasons for the chaos. Managers cite a lack of resources by their HSE and Department of Health overlords.

The overly defensive HSE corporate brass and the Department of Health seem to spend more time squabbling with each other than they do trying to work together to make things better.

Back to Reilly’s day, you had situations where the HSE and the department were openly at war, briefing against each other, at a time of budgetary cuts and austerity. But such tensions remain to this day.

Look at secretary general Robert Watt’s letter to the HSE top brass demanding to know where were the improvements in service delivery following a €350m increase in funding. But at the apex of all of this, you have politicians placing the blame back on the HSE for failing to deliver sufficiently despite record funding.

Held to ransom

IF you are Donnelly, it must be an intolerable situation. You are politically accountable for all of the mess and chaos, but all of the main levers of power to change things are out of your control.

They rest with the HSE but because of the various attempts to determine what it does, the body has been left with a distinct identity crisis. Also, 23 years of battles have left the HSE deeply scarred in its approach to being open and honest about its weaknesses.

For Donnelly, the reality is, there is a limit to what he can do in the short run to improve the lot of people who find themselves in emergency departments in the coming days.

He won and deserved praise for finally delivering a consultants’ contract but the proof will be in the pudding and if he can get sufficient buy-in to it.

The truth is this country and its health service have been held to ransom for far too long by a small group that has refused to budge from its privileged position.

Ending our two-tier health service, ensuring consultants and their non-consultant colleagues operate collegiately, and bringing the service into the 21st century away from the pervading Monday to Friday healthcare roster, must be Donnelly’s big win.