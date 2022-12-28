Sarah Harte: Time for a new beginning after another year of violence against women

During the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation trial in Virginia, USA, it was revealed that Depp had fantasised in texts to friends about murdering his then-wife. Depp wrote: “I will fuck her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead”.
The trial was described as an orgy of misogyny. Certainly, comments I heard made by an Irish radio host and his American male guest about Heard confirmed that impression.
In September, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in an Iranian hospital days after being detained by the regime’s morality police for allegedly not complying with the country’s hijab regulations. Women in Iran posted videos of themselves cutting off their hair in protest.
Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson wrote about Meghan Markle in his column for and his column was removed from the paper’s website.: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she [Meghan] is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.” This prompted a record 20,800 complaints to the British press regulator
Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape, although the jury remained divided on three other charges of rape by two other accusers, including Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California’s governor. Plaintiffs’ accounts must be tested and considered critically like any other evidence. However, after the verdict, Siebel Newsom said: “Throughout the trial, Weinstein’s lawyers used sexism, misogyny, and bullying tactics to intimidate, demean, and ridicule us, survivors. This trial was a stark reminder that we as a society have work to do.” In their opening statement, Weinstein’s defence team referred to Sibel Newsom as “a bimbo”.