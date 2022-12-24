Daniel McConnell: Popularity alone not enough for Sinn Féin to form a government

Sinn Féin is the most popular party in the country.

It has consistently held that mantle for quite a while now, and at several points this year its support has outstripped the combined public backing for the other two main parties — Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Such consistency in its polling obviously puts the party, once known as the political wing of the IRA, in the driving seat to be in the next Government.

Moreover, such high poll ratings have put the party’s president, Mary Lou McDonald, in the running to be the next Taoiseach, the country’s first female to achieve such a high honour.

Being the most popular party is not the same thing as winning the last election, as Sinn Féin TDs regularly sought to claim, and the difference between those two positions is the crux of the dilemma facing the party now.

For her part, the Sinn Féin leader has said that, when the time comes, she will talk to everyone and anyone about forming the next Government.

“That is the grown-up thing to do,” she told broadcaster Sean O’Rourke in his Two Tribes documentary, which aired this week.

She said on RTÉ recently: “I will respect whatever votes are cast by the Irish people, and I actually believe people should talk to each other. You don’t shut down the possibility of respectfully acknowledging somebody’s democratic mandate and talking to them.”

Reality check

But, as with many things that relate to Sinn Féin, McDonald’s assertions are more simplistic than the reality.

While she will claim in interviews with O’Rourke, or the frankly disgraceful love-in with Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show a few weeks back, that Sinn Féin could or would talk to the likes of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, in truth she has effectively already ruled them out.

Three weeks on, there is still a legitimate question to be asked as to why McDonald was allowed on to the most popular show in the country when she is engaged in litigation against RTÉ.

Day after day, week after week, in the Dáil and elsewhere, McDonald has bemoaned the failure of the two old parties to adequately effect change regarding the major issues of health and housing.

She has repeatedly said that the “best outcome” after the next election would be a new Government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

Further to her comments were the remarks from newly installed Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who said he would rather resign as a member of his party, not just as leader, than go into power with Sinn Féin and McDonald.

So, we can take it that a tie-up between Fine Gael and Sinn Féin is unlikely, and only slightly more likely is a partnership between McDonald and Micheál Martin’s Fianna Fáil.

For Fianna Fáil, with its poll ratings where they are, the chances of staying apace with Sinn Féin are slim to none.

Therefore, the prospect of going into a coalition as Sinn Féin’s junior partner would be so ignominious as the very existence of the party would come into question.

So, we are left asking the question — if neither Fine Gael nor Fianna Fáil will be the Sinn Féin bedfellows next time around, just then who will, and how stable a proposition will that be?

Sinn Féin won 37 seats in the 2020 general election, and given the unexpected swing in their favour, the party left behind between eight and 10 seats, which ultimately went elsewhere.

Now, even factoring in a moderation of their support, the party can be confident of winning between 50 and 55 seats at the next general election, barring a total collapse in their vote.

Such a return would certainly put the party in pole position in terms of forming a Government, but achieving a majority is not guaranteed.

Numbers dilemma

With Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil unwilling or unable to do business with McDonald, just where does she go fishing for the numbers?

The obvious first places are the likes of the Labour Party, the Social Democrats, and whatever is left of the Green Party.

The obvious conundrum immediately here is just how many seats will each of the three parties win next time around.

Both the Labour Party and the Social Democrats are hovering around the polls’ margin of error of even existing, and could both face a very difficult day at the polling stations.

The Green Party, which scored a record result in 2020, must be bracing itself for a severe reversal no matter what Eamon Ryan said of winning 10% of all votes next time around.

This means McDonald will then be forced to chat to the ‘ungovernables’ in the Solidarity and People Before Profit groupings, who have made it clear time and time again that they have no stomach for government.

They love to shout and scream from the sidelines, but wouldn’t have the first inkling as to what to do if actually confronted with ministerial office.

With an expanded Dáil of at least another 14 to 16 TDs, the threshold for a majority government will increase from 80 to 86 or 88.

Very quickly, the prospect of a Sinn Féin-led government becomes not so straightforward or stable-looking.

It begs the question — how does McDonald get the numbers or put together a coalition that isn’t at risk of falling apart before it even begins?

Such is the hope of both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil that such a shaky prospect could aid them take the fight to Sinn Féin next time around and nullify what has been the pretty unstoppable rise of McDonald’s party.

With Fine Gael being in office since 2011 and Fianna Fáil supporting them from Opposition since 2016 and being in coalition since 2020, neither party can offer themselves up as agents of change.

Fine Gael’s woeful record on housing and health are the two main albatrosses around its neck, and Fianna Fáil taking on of those two portfolios in the hope they will deliver electoral dividends for them so far appears to be a strategy built on sand.

The only scenario that would appear in any way viable as of now is that Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil get a similar number of seats and they enter government on the basis of “parity of esteem”, which would likely include a rotating Taoiseach arrangement as we have seen this time around.

But for the reasons stated above, there is also a huge question mark about this even being possible.

Bottom line, the next election could well come down to a scenario of the present Government, out of necessity, clinging together in some form of a voting pact in the hope of stymieing Sinn Féin’s chances of taking power.

The hope would be that the three parties would have enough TDs to form either a majority government or be able to rely on enough independent TDs to keep them in power.

The recent vote of confidence in Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien and the margin of victory (86 votes to 63) would give the Government some confidence in that regard.

For McDonald and Co, the challenge will be to point out to the country just where a viable and stable alternative coalition can be formed.

To date, it has failed to do so.