Alison O'Connor: Who is pushing far-right buttons of Irish political representatives?

A rather unusual thing happened in the Dáil last Saturday. It wasn’t the historic and smooth ceding of power by a Fianna Fáil Taoiseach to a Fine Gael one. Rather it was a contribution given by an Independent TD who is usually to be heard defending the rights of the dwellers of rural Ireland.

Speeches were being made for the nomination of Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach. It came to the turn of the often excitable Tipperary deputy, Mattie McGrath. Things soon took a twist. Deputies can often sound as if they are reading something written by someone else, often someone in their office or party. In this case, Mattie got into the weeds of it on “powerful globalist forces” who are having a “huge” impact on the way this country is being run.

It’s worth repeating some of it. he said. He told his Dáil colleagues, the World Econonic Forum (WEF) is the most powerful of all the globalist organisation and is fronted a Mr Klaus Schwab, who has written a few books.

Mr Schwab, according to Mattie, has written and spoken openly about what he calls “the great reset .... [Schwab] said that by 2030, one will own nothing and be happy about it …. He speaks about a system called stakeholder capitalism, which he and the WEF see as a replacement for the current financial system of shareholder capitalism …. It is a system which would see corporations, wealthy, powerful elites and citizens being given an equal stake in the running of their countries. This sounds like very much the same as what the Italian fascist dictator Mussolini, described as the ‘corporate state’ …. This might all sound like a conspiracy and I wish it was, but it is not,” Mattie added.

Then he got to what he described as “the nub of the question for the Taoiseach-elect”. Leo Varadkar, just like Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the President of Argentina, are all “young global leaders of the World Economic Forum”.

“Can Deputy Varadkar explain to me and to the people of Ireland – even if Members here do not want to hear it – why the Young Global Leaders organisation is looking to destroy the power of the people and is destroying our democracy?”

On it went in the same vein. With all due respect to the deputy’s constituents, does talk of “the great reset” butter many parsnips in Tipperary?

'Who is he appealing to?'

So just who is Mattie McGrath aiming this at? Just a few seats away, Solidarity TD Mick Barry was tweeting of how Mattie is “increasingly the voice of the conspiracy theorists in this parliament”.

At the same time, in a similar vein, Executive Director of The Irish Council for Civil Liberties Liam Herrick tweeted: “Mattie McGrath is going full on conspiracy theory bingo. And this is no accident. Who is he appealing to? Who is he linked to?”

Before we get too carried away, the speech was on what might be described as the ‘lower end” of this kind of thing. But you do need to query such a speech being delivered, not during a discussion on trade agreements or globalisation, but on a very high profile day in the Dáil.

Mattie is clearly entitled to his views but it does feel like something has changed. Who or what is pushing these buttons for someone who most of the time could be viewed as more mainstream?

Elsewhere in the Oireachtas we have Independent Senator Sharon Keogan, who has become rather a darling of the right, although she dislikes being so labelled, as she told Seanad colleagues recently.

For example, in 2021 she rowed in on the controversy over former minister Katherine Zappone’s appointment as UN envoy, after texts between Zappone and then Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney were revealed. Senator Keogan used it as an opportunity to tweet about a LGBTQ+ takeover: “The most worrying issue here is the agenda of governments worldwide to catapult #LGBTQIA personnel into high-level positions. One’s gender or sexuality shouldn’t be used for a seat at any table. This is not equality, this is an organised takeover at every level in our society.”

Carol Nolan TD was accused of posing 'a risk to social cohesion'.

In June, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien accused independent TD Carol Nolan of posing “a risk to social cohesion” by raising the increasing number of immigrants arriving in Ireland, a theme she has returned to since.

The Laois/Offaly TD said the Minister’s remarks were “outrageous” and “disgraceful” and that he was overseeing a “reckless” migration policy. (There was a certain point where you also wondered if the Minister was attempting to deflect from the Government’s record on housing with his remarks.)

Afterwards, Nolan told conservative news website Gript News she had been “inundated” with messages of support. The Minister had distorted her words, she said.

It is not a straightforward matter to join the dots here, or to connect where this sort of signalling ends up, or indeed how much of it is intended as signalling at all by these particular Irish politicians.

More widely, immigration has long provided fertile material for the conspiracists. We saw the ongoing Covid conspiracies.

Gardaí have indicated that a small number of those involved in the East Wall asylum seeker protests are very closely associated with the far right movement.

On a broader level, the danger of all of this escalating, as we’ve seen in other countries, can be the risk to politicians who become dehumanised and made into hate figures.

In 2020 we saw horrible online attacks on Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman who said he had become the victim of a “far right social media pile-on” by groups using misinformation to play on concerns about child protection issues.

More recently People Before Profit TD Brid Smith was abused in a frightening manner near the Dáil by right-wing protesters. She said afterwards she was “sickened” by how vulnerable people are being “manipulated by the far right”.

Her party colleague Paul Murphy was targeted similarly. All politicians will tell you there is an increase in online threats.

We have seen two MPs murdered in the UK in recent years and Trump’s presidency in the US culminating in the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill.

But in the Seanad recently, Senator Sharon Keogan made a contribution, asking “what is far right” and how you could be accused of it by those on the far left with “zero perspective”.

She gave a long list of examples of how a person can be accused of such which included: if you wanted houses for your own citizens, to protect your communities from crime, didn’t support gender quotas, or opposed the “commodification, buying and selling of children via contract” and “allowing each man and woman to have their own national and religious identity, and to be proud of it.”

Throwing around the “far right” label, she added, is a cheap trick and “political and intellectual laziness”.

I guess it’s all in the eye and ear of the beholder but worth noting.