Daniel McConnell: Martin may have to make Northern Ireland top priority

With just four weeks to go until Micheál Martin stands down as Taoiseach, predictably enough the speculation on where he goes next has amplified significantly in recent days.

Will he be the next Justice Minister, a role which he has never held?

Will he go to Higher Education which would allow him plenty of time to focus on building up his flagging party?

The conventional wisdom is that he will return to Iveagh House as Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Such talk of him wanting to replace Simon Coveney in the department would see him in place for the upcoming 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

This is not an immaterial factor weighing on his mind at present.

Held up by Fianna Fáil as one of its crowning achievements in history, for Martin to be the minister with responsibility for the North will play well with party grassroots who are demanding the portfolio

Martin, who was Foreign Minister from 2008 to 2011, has always said he was motivated to get into politics as a young man on foot of what happened in Belfast and Derry in the late 60s and early 1970s.

Resetting relations

As Taoiseach, Martin has played the key role in seeking to “reset” the Anglo-Irish relations so badly damaged by now-departed British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and then Liz Truss.

Rightly regarded as a high point of Anglo-Irish diplomacy, sadly the progress made under both Bertie Ahern and Tony Blair from 1997 to 2007 has never been matched by successive governments on both sides of the Irish Sea.

Blair, driven by his Irish links on his mother’s side, arrived in office in 1997 and boldly claimed he had the answer to “fix Ireland”.

Propelled by his mega majority in the House of Commons and the naïve enthusiasm of a first-time Prime Minister, he nonetheless expelled an enormous amount of time and political capital into putting an end to the violence for good.

For all of Blair’s hunger for progress, he was matched and had a willing collaborator in Ahern, who himself was just elected Taoiseach for the first time.

The tortuous steps towards the signing of the Good Friday Agreement in Castle Buildings on Easter Week 1998 were a harbinger for the painfully slow progress towards getting the Stormont Assembly back up and running in 2007.

It took a full nine years for the ‘hand of history’, as Blair described it, to make the ‘Chuckle Brothers’ of Ian Paisley and Martin McGuinness work together.

But all through that decade, both Ahern and Blair despite their other missteps in office (namely the Irish economy in Ahern’s case and Iraq in Blair’s) never waivered or faltered on the North, even in the face of continuous setbacks and frustrations.

Certainly, since the Tories have been in power in the UK since 2010, Northern Ireland fell way down the list of priorities and there was a palpable sense of tolerating the North going backwards

Momentum on issues like legacy, integration and recognition of rights was lost and, in the past 12 years, little or no advancement has been made.

Diplomats from both governments even before Brexit spoke of the two governments looking to “take the stabilizers off” when it came to the northern parties but that was a crucial mistake as no longer were they dealing with the more moderate parties of the SDLP and the Ulster Unionist Party.

They were now dealing with the DUP and Sinn Féin as the two largest parties.

Brexit blues

Obviously, Brexit has done nothing but exacerbate the tensions between loyalists and republicans and the never-ending soap opera in Downing Street did little to improve matters.

It is therefore significant that new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak attended the British Irish Council in Blackpool last week, the first PM in 15 years to attend.

The mood music from the Irish side is certainly a good deal more positive than it was even months ago when you had Martin and Coveney openly talk of relations being very strained and there being a lack of trust in Downing Street.

The identity crisis at the heart of Ulster Unionism has only heightened since Brexit and their desire to remain part of a union that really doesn’t want them has left them feeling very isolated.

That identity crisis is only likely to heighten in the months and years ahead and there is a real opportunity for the Irish Government in the run-up to the Good Friday anniversary to reassure unionists that they need not be afraid of the future

Why was it ok for Ian Paisley to recognise that an All island approach was needed to combat the foot and mouth outbreak in 2001 but it not be ok for such cross-border cooperation in 2022 and beyond?

Unionists are suspicious of anything that appears to be overreach from Dublin, but with changing demographics tilting the balance in favour of nationalists, a major job of work is to be done to show then that if a United Ireland is coming, then they have a home in that too.

It was significant too that Ahern and Blair were called out of retirement to engage with groups and parties in the North during the summer in a bid to kickstart the assembly back into life.

Former UK minister Conor Burns revealed that he had spent the summer north and south of the border in dozens of meetings with parties and civic representatives to try to break the double impasse over the Northern Ireland protocol and power-sharing, which the Democratic Unionist party has been boycotting since May.

What that showed was that Ahern and Blair still after 25 years can play a significant role as they have credibility on both sides of the divide and should be used as much as necessary to end the impasse over the protocol.

For Martin, if Foreign Affairs is the destination of choice for him after he steps down as Taoiseach on December 17, then he must make the North his top priority.

Not shy of working hard, Martin cannot see this as a sinecure to wind down in having held the Taoiseach’s office. For all of the animosity that has existed between himself and Ahern over the latter’s departure from Fianna Fáil in the wake of the Mahon Tribunal, Martin could do well by seeking to emulate his predecessors’ effort and focus on delivering progress in the North.

If progress is to be made, the new ‘reset’ spoken of by Martin after his meeting with Sunak must be seized. The fragile momentum cannot be lost because as Ahern warned, we are in last chance saloon when it comes to the protocol.