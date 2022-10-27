Michael Moynihan: Find the third place for coffee, cakes, and community spirit

Many thanks to everyone for getting in touch over recent weeks, and for the superior quality of the communications.

That’s not sarcasm. Anyone who takes the time to make contact is valued, even the likes of Notbot2345678. I’m definite that person exists. Just not definitely definite.

The tenor of the messages is consistent, usually trying to make me more positive instead of — to use the technical term — giving out all the time.

Matters such as the flooding in Cork and the proposed Kildare Village-style outlet don’t generate a sunny outlook, and musing on them can cast a longer shadow than usual over the morning coffee.

As one correspondent said, where are the solutions?

Well, one solution could be found in our third place.

The third place is a term popularised by sociologist Ray Oldenburg over 30 years ago, a term which still has currency.

Oldenburg told an interviewer some years ago that society needs “... those ‘third places’ which lend a public balance to the increased privatisation of home life.

“Third places are nothing more than informal public gathering places. The phrase ‘third places’ derives from considering our homes to be the ‘first’ places in our lives, and our work places the ‘second.’”

The pub and cafe

In Oldenburg’s view, these third places “host the regular, voluntary, informal, and happily anticipated gatherings of individuals beyond the realms of home and work.”

Examples? Oldenburg points to main streets, pubs, cafes, coffeehouses, post offices, and the like as third places which help a community.

He has a particular grá for pubs and coffee shops as third places: “You can relax and warm up to other people . . . In some cities, when there’s a disaster, they put taverns and coffeehouses low on the list of places to repair.

“That’s very unwise for three reasons: First, when Hurricane Andrew hit Florida [in 1992], people who wanted to help had no place to get together. Second, so many people live alone, but in a disaster, you need to be with other people — where do you go? And third, the tavern or coffeehouse may have electricity.” Already you can see where I’m going, no doubt.

In recent weeks I’ve written here about the closure of post offices within Cork City itself, and the consequent damage that does to a community, no matter if it’s urban or rural.

Pubs, cafes, and coffeehouses are all under pressure with rising energy costs: Only this week we saw Bunnyconnellan’s in Myrtleville close its doors for the foreseeable future for just that reason and it won’t be the only one.

Shopping centre v the main street

What about another of Oldenburg’s third places — the main street?

There was a time when Patrick's Street, for instance, was a bustling hub of activity, teeming with people. You could hardly travel from Roches Stores (closed, of course) to Porters (gone this week) to the Queen's Old Castle (long gone) without meeting half a dozen people you knew, with the resultant chat slowing your progress. Now the array of vacant shopfronts is a disincentive to prospective flâneurs on Leeside.

Would a shopping centre like the new Kildare Village being proposed fill that gap?

“Totally unlike Main Street, the shopping mall is populated by strangers,” Oldenburg said in another interview.

“As people circulate about in the constant, monotonous flow of mall pedestrian traffic, their eyes do not cast about for familiar faces, for the chance of seeing one is small.

“That is not part of what one expects there. The reason is simple. The mall is centrally located to serve the multitudes from a number of outlying developments within its region.

“There is little acquaintance between these developments and not much more within them.

“Most of them lack focal points or core settings and, as a result, people are not widely known to one another, even in their own neighborhoods (sic), and their neighborhood is only a minority portion of the mall’s clientele.”

Hmm. Not a rousing endorsement of out-of-town shopping centres. Still, social media — which has figured here regularly, sometimes in an unflattering light — will surely have the answer.

It’s all online! The public square! Calling people names on Twitter will save us!

“Third places are face-to-face phenomena,” says Oldenburg.

“The idea that electronic communication permits a virtual third place is misleading.

“'Virtual' means that something is like something else in both essence and effect, and that’s not true in this instance.”

The qualities of a third place are clear. It’s somewhere people are free to gather and discuss matters and it allows people to get to know each other — the latter in particular is a boon in our increasingly insulated, fractured society.

This in turn generates multiple friendships and positive relationships, which have a knock-on effect of their own, creating a more sociable public realm.

(Why else do you think “la dolce vita” is a term used by a Mediterranean society where the main street is a shared space?).

When trouble strikes, the third place is a gathering site for unofficial aid: If the floods of a fortnight ago returned to your neighbourhood in Cork where would you go to meet and help people?

Pooling knowledge

Even when the situation isn’t as extreme as that, meeting people in that third place helps you to get know others with different, helpful skills. It’s also where knowledge is pooled: People can get a tip about jobs or accommodation or other opportunities, and as Oldenburg points out, a wider circle of acquaintances and neighbours — not all of them close friends — helps immensely in that regard.

(His case study here is the southern states of America, where in the 19th century the most econonomically successful regions were those which permitted third places, ie taverns.)

A third place helps older people because it gives them a focal point after retirement and helps all people because it offers a forum for discussion and development: Hearing others’ opinions and points of view promotes understanding and co-operation, not to mention the concomitant improvement in the quality of discourse.

Well, don’t all shout at once. Perhaps you recognise the traits here of meeting friends your local GAA club, or the Centra where you get the Examiner every morning and ball-hop with the others who are there. Maybe it’s the people you have a standing coffee appointment with once a week, or the folks you meet after Mass every Sunday.

Formalising this as an idea would have stunned our grandparents, to whom these encounters came naturally and organically. The changes in society mean it’s not as easy as it used to be to chat on Blackpool Bridge for an hour after twelve mass (guilty) or shoot the breeze in Isaac Bell’s on a Friday evening (also guilty).

Perhaps there’s a business opportunity here worth pursuing — creating a public space where people are comfortable meeting and chatting and building the relationships we’ve mentioned. I have the name ready for the branded merchandise — The Third Place Coffee and Cakes: All welcome.