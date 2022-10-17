Terry Prone: Our Government makes the Conservatives look like amateurs

You have to hand it to Boris. In fairness, he pulled off one of the most difficult tricks in the book. The advice has always been that if you want to be remembered, in politics, you need to succeed a fool and be followed by a fool. It may not be fair to describe Theresa May as a fool, but nobody will fight with the designation as applied to Liz Truss.

Boris Johnson is a wide boy, and that’s not commenting on his shape. He created his own reality on a daily basis, lying like a rug whenever the fancy took him. He could bluster in a way that a bored electorate found briefly entertaining. Liz Truss, on the other hand, isn’t entertaining, although she is outstanding: Innovative in her incompetence, and unprecedented in her capacity to create chaos.

A super ad on radio at the moment tells the story of some woman who’s planning a party. She lights a scented candle, turns on her robot vacuum cleaner, and nips out, the listener assumes to pick up a few extra bottles of plonk. While she’s away, the robot vacuum cleaner does what it’s programmed to do, which unfortunately causes it to knock over the candle, which spews flaming wax onto the robot, which then dutifully delivers the flames to the curtains so that when the party-giver returns with the putative plonk, her house is on fire.

Kwasi Kwarteng. He only did what his boss told him to do.

The unfortunate Kwasi Kwarteng was Liz Truss’s robot cleaner. Did what he was told to do by his owner. Set fire to the curtains and the whole house. And then, when she came home, what did she do? Threw the robot cleaner straight out the window, smashing him into having no future.

Not since the early days of the pandemic have people had such fun on social media, in the spirit of “we laugh that we may not weep”. The voters Truss wanted to reward haven’t been rewarded. Even before she had to draw back, the voters were weighing the benefit of her tax cuts against the way they made the economy collapse, and realised that, far from readying the UK for a party, she and the robot cleaner had set fire to the curtains and the dining room table was smouldering a little.

Kwarteng, meanwhile, had flown off to the US, presumably to tell the Americans not to worry, that the UK would be a great trading partner once the flames died down. The poor divil had hardly arrived when he was summoned back to be thrown under whatever bus was handiest. Then Liz did the press conference that wasn’t. Give that woman an award.

That was evident after her election when she embarked on a tour of regional media. And don’t give me that “She’s OK, she just took bad advice” line. Leaders get to pick and choose between potential advisers. Leaders also get to pick and choose what advice they decide to scupper, coming from those advisers.

Some dope may indeed have said to Liz: “We’ll ease you into your premiership, in media terms, by not putting you on national mainstream media until you’ve got a bit of practice under your belt. So what we’ll do is drop you into regional radio and TV studios where the also-ran presenters live, and you’ll have no problem with them at all.”

If she’d picked the right advisers in the first place, they’d have drilled into what we’ll laughingly call her thinking. They would have pushed her through simulated interviews so that unless she was asked her views on the man smuggling three big snakes — in his trousers — across the Canadian/US border, she would own a coherent response to every question. Indeed, with sufficient realistic practice, she might have coped even with the snake-filled trousers.

Instead of that, these advisers decided she should learn on the job by encountering easy-peasy interviews in the sticks. Now, the interesting thing about regional radio and TV in Ireland and Britain is that, far from being populated by a substrate of hardly-able broadcasters, it is populated by highly competent interviewers — some of whom are in the regions because they like living outside big cities, while others are revving on the spot before they make their way to the big cities. Either way, when they get handed a major figure to interview, they know that social and media eyes will be on them.

Go easy on the politician? Are you kidding? They’re going to alternate scalpels and slash hooks. Scalpel in the left, slash hook in the right hand, with headbutting a possible variant. So the challenge will be worse, rather than better, than being interviewed by a national broadcaster.

And it was. Our Liz let silence fall, flummoxed by infinitely predictable questions. Her silence became the story and was broadcast far and wide.

In one or two studios, she established beyond doubt that she lacks prime ministerial competence. Charisma and impressive oratory would have been the icing on the cake, but Liz had no cake

I remember in the last century covering a UK general election for RTÉ radio. In London, the actor TP McKenna gave me an interview. He was a passionate Labour activist and in that particular election, Labour was not doing well. So he was trying to act his way into enthusiasm, but every time my recorder was switched off, he would talk with dismal admiration about the incredible organisation of the Tories. Yes, they were evil, dangerous, and everything he despised. But what was more to the point was that they were efficient and effective and terrifyingly able.

Wonder where that went? And did we ever think we’d see the day when Irish politicians would seem like the honours class compared to Liz’s Lot? Even the row on the back of last week’s disastrous decision to move Ukrainian families who had happily settled in Kerry to the West, instead, showed a higher level of sophistication and effectiveness than any of Liz Truss’s ministers could mount. Just before the families were dolefully to get on a bus away from where they’d set down roots, the decision was cleanly reversed, the families expressed their appreciation and while someone may have been breaking leaves off the aloe vera plant to soothe the scorch marks, the entire edifice hadn’t gone up in flames.

In fact, our current Government makes the Conservatives look like amateurs. You don’t have to like any of the three parties in Cabinet to admit that they’re doing the best they collectively can in rapidly disimproving circumstances, representing their policies coherently, dealing with a highly effective opposition competently, and generally showing political professionalism in action.

Meanwhile, Liz is in the market for another robot cleaner.