Mick Clifford: Will Project Mary Lou right Ireland's wrongs?

Last Saturday at the Ireland’s Future event in Dublin, Mary Lou McDonald was welcomed on stage with a standing ovation.

“Friends, we have come together to build our nation anew,” she said during the speech. When she finished the response was equally rapturous. The occasion was billed as non-partisan, and ten political parties were represented, but no politician moved the 5,000-strong gathering as she did.

Reports from the event point to mature and reflective debate among the various panels and speakers about the prospects of a united Ireland.

By all accounts, however, Sinn Féin was the party overwhelmingly represented. There was no doubt left among the gathering who exactly was considered to be the real leader of this non-partisan, non-political event.

It is entirely possible that McDonald will be Taoiseach when constitutional change occurs. That will be historic and the job of work immediately before and after will be onerous. If and when she becomes Taoiseach, she will break new ground in other ways.

She will be the first female leader of the country and, probably of greater significance, the first leading a party other than Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

One can argue about where exactly Sinn Féin sits on the political spectrum but it will be a departure from the old hegemony. Again, this will place huge responsibility on Mary Lou McDonald, putting her in office at a time of epoch-making change.

Usually, a leader arriving at such a station has fashioned events, contributed to a vision, and applied superior character and personality traits to bring others along. McDonald may turn out to be such a leader, but there is no sign of it yet.

She is a perfectly competent politician, capable of shining on occasions as she has done in the Dáil and, a number of years ago, in the Public Accounts Committee. She possesses that indefinable yet often undervalued political tool of likeability.

But she hasn’t shown the exceptional qualities that would ordinarily be associated with somebody destined to change history.

Groomed and controlled

Maybe that’s why former government minister and journalist Shane Ross found her an interesting subject for a biography titled A Republican Riddle.

“I have known and liked Mary Lou McDonald for many years,” Ross, a former government minister and journalist, writes in the introduction. That doesn’t stop him from positing a central theme in which Mary Lou was groomed for leadership because of her Dublin middle-class background and is now controlled, to a large extent, by the cabal that has always been in charge of the so-called republican movement.

The thesis isn’t new but Ross does offer some evidence to back it up, albeit nothing definitive.

It is not unusual for political elders to spot a young prospect and groom them for greater things. The difference in Sinn Féin is that such a prospect is not so much groomed as annointed.

Once Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness gave the nod, there was going to be no rivals, no backstabbing, none of the maneuvering that is the bread and butter of normal democratic politics.

Instead, this was Project Mary Lou, as Ross labels it, inextricably linked to the party’s ambition to gain power across the island.

In the introduction, Ross relates that he approached Mary Lou to see if she’d cooperate. “She would need to ‘consult’ with a few (unnamed) people and would get back to me within a few days with a response about whether she could open any doors,” Ross writes.

She phoned him a week later. “She did not identify the people with whom she had spoken. She was not willing to assist me with the book … she would not be asking anyone to speak to me, nor would she be telling anyone to refuse.”

Such a reaction is entirely understandable, and chimes with that one might expect from a public figure.

Thereafter though, a pattern emerged, Ross writes, in which all in the wide Sinn Féin orbit whom he approached, including politicians he knew and got on with, initially agreed and then declined to talk to him. The author saw into this that the shots were really being called by the former IRA men who are not elected but hold the real power within the party

“My series of calls suggested that when there is a different agenda between North and South Sinn Féin, the demands of Northern faction often prevail.”

He also references a comment from Sinn Féin’s long time director of Finance, Des Mackin, who told reporter Colm Keena that the party does not want its TDs to control the party. “They want a party of ‘activists’,” Ross writes.

“Unfortunately, being a Sinn Féin ‘activist’ often means being a former member of the IRA.”

Ross’s experience in this respect suggests a degree of central control that is beyond all other political parties.

That itself does not automatically infer that the aging IRA godfathers are still in charge, years after their movement committed to exclusively democratic means.

Old political order breaking down

As far as the electorate in the south is concerned, who exactly controls Sinn Fein would appear to be of little concern.

The party’s rapid elevation is attributable to a failure of the other two major parties to deliver a decent standard of living for many, particularly in housing. It could emerge that there is a chip in Mary Lou’s brain, controlled though an Xbox in Gerry Adams’ home, and it would make little difference to the popularity of Sinn Féin.

Such is the nature of politics in the current dispensation.

The old political order is breaking down in many places across the world with voters flocking to parties espousing right-wing populism.

Thankfully, that is not the case here. Sinn Féin’s brand of populism by contrast is of a different hue and does not owe its ascent to the character of a strong man or woman leading the charge.

In such a milieu, Mary Lou McDonald has been extremely lucky. Her path to the top within the party was undoubtedly laid out by Adams and McGuinness but she has shown herself capable of holding the reins.

She has, to a large extent, been the benefactor rather than the driver of the surge in popularity for Sinn Féin in recent years.

As such, the party’s success or failure does not exercise a disproportionate burden on her shoulders. Whether or not she is totally in control, far greater tests lie ahead.

When, as now seems highly likely, she does arrive at high office the expectations that have built up will really test her mettle.

Only then will the republican riddle posed by Ross be available for an answer.