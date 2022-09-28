Clodagh Finn: Of all Joyce’s women, it is Lucia and her genius that need to be reclaimed

The tantalising prospect of another Joyce making waves in Dublin was revealed by dance historian Deirdre Mulrooney who discovered that Lucia Joyce featured in a letter Yeats wrote to his wife Georgie Hyde-Lee (“another extraordinary and overlooked woman”, she comments). A month before Lucia Joyce featured with a photo on page three of the Paris Times, Yeats wrote: “Tom [MacGreevy] has written praising above all other public dancers, James Joyce’s daughter. We may use her someday.”
Little wonder that the woman herself drew inspiration for her movements from Grecian urns and counted surrealists, artists, and innovators among her circle of friends. Her biographer Carol Loeb Shloss says she introduced her father to a Paris he would never, otherwise, have seen and argues that she was pivotal to Finnegans Wake.