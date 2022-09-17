Joyce Fegan: Washing the royal laundry in full view of the public

Beneath the medals and behind the pageantry, are people.

The strained faces of semi-civil siblings, a grown man grappling with grief on the one hand, and a sudden ascent to the throne on the other, and the relational dynamics between in-laws and generations — a family on full display for the whole world to see, and scrutinise.

After the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II was announced last week, and the former Prince of Wales was promptly named her successor now to be known as King Charles III, almost all stories turned to the "who" and the "where".

Would Harry be brought back into the fold? Would his wife Meghan Markle be welcomed? Who would stand where, from disgraced uncles to distant sons, at both vigils and processions?

And what would certain people wear, military uniform or not? Everything meant something, from hand holding or not hand holding, to the depth of one's curtsy.

The procession of events in the aftermath of the queen's death was surpassed only by the procession of stories about the family she left behind.

There was King Charles' first public speech — how he name-checked both of his sons, and their wives — mentioning words like "proud" and "love" in the process.

Windsor walkabout

There was then the Windsor walkabout of the "fab four", as Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate to meet mourners at Windsor last Saturday. It was a move that "surprised everyone" the commentators said.

Prince Harry and Meghan in conversation with Oprah Winfrey.

In the intervening period, Harry, from the safe confines of America, spoke to Oprah Winfrey to talk publicly about the inner machinations of his family — a family where discretion has gotten them through centuries of controversy.

Every footstep, gesture, and remark passed at the Windsor walkabout were publicly dissected on a global stage.

Oprah herself even trended on Twitter.

The American media mogul was asked at a Canadian film festival if she thought the passing of the queen would unify the family, and heal wounds.

"Well, this is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking. And hopefully, there will be that," she said.

Her intervention was not warmly welcomed by Twitter users. For everyone else? Who knows.

It must be challenging to show your face in public, in the midst of a rift in the midst of grief, and have the "right" and the "wrong" of your choices, your actions, and your behaviour judged and gossiped about by the media and public at large.

King Charles III and the Queen Consort have problems with a pen as they sign the visitors' book at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down.

In one incident he impatiently signals to an aide to remove an ink well from his incoming elbow, and in another, in Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, there was a leak."I can't bear this bloody thing... every stinking time," the new king said.

In 2022, that kind of thing, normal human frustrations and impatience, are caught on camera and live streams, and context-less clips become content for platforms like TikTok.

But none of this is new really.

Princess Diana's funeral was watched by some 31m people in the UK.

In 1997, at the time, it was the biggest-ever audience for a televised live event under the modern system of measuring ratings. By way of comparison, the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics Games, was watched by 24.6m people, and William and Kate's royal wedding in 2011 attracted an average 18.7 million viewers.

But that's in the UK, where records were official, globally it's thought that 2.5bn people tuned in to watch Diana's funeral.

And if private family dynamics are on public display and under global scrutiny in 2022, so too were they in 1997.

The big story of the day was Camilla. Would she go, would she not? The new Queen Consort has endured her fair share of the spotlight too.

And 10 years later, in 2007, on the tenth anniversary of Princess Diana's death, Camilla decided not to attend a memorial service for the late former Princess of Wales. There was much scrutiny, much dissection, and many column inches.

Now there is none, 20 or so years seems to do it, and the spotlight lands on a new generation.

The perennial question is often asked: why are people fascinated by the royals? Why do people care about their moves and their feuds, their liaisons, and their matrimonies? Is it that they're exotic, monied, privileged in the extreme or something else?

The question relates to all those who hold a passing interest, it relates not just to those who would leave flowers or shed a tear at someone's passing.

Family friction

The answer to the question might simply be that their blood isn't at all blue.

Brothers bickering, pens leaking, patience pending, infidelity, marriages ending, sisters-in-law on passing terms, are all normal human experiences, we think we alone endure.

But for private citizens, the behind-the-scenes family dynamics stay just there, behind the scenes. But not if you're born into royalty.

The world knew your name before you even did. Before you could walk, your path had been marked out for you.

Watching the procession of events unfold in the aftermath of the queen's death, and the private dynamics it exposed publicly, reminds us that yes, they're royals with titles and medals and jewels and protocols, but they're human too.

For the majority of us, we get to keep our houses and affairs private, but for the royals, they walk the line of grieving in public with all their dirty laundry on display.

Our fascination mightn't be fandom but shared humanity. We all have laundry, but we get to see exactly how some deal with theirs.