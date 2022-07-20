Clodagh Finn: Don’t tip? That’s your right but you must never have waited on tables

S a former pizza waitress, I always tip. And in cash. When I don’t have any, I ask the server — in hushed tones — if the credit card gratuity will go to them. Their reaction tells you all you need to know. If there’s an uncomfortable silence or a backward glance to see who might be listening, it’s a firm ‘no’.
While these rows often reveal widespread support for the workers, too often any discussion on tips dissolves into a bogus debate about whether we should give them or not.
In the meantime, though, expect a new debate on tipping. The new legislation will no doubt put a renewed focus on what is, in truth, a curious thing.