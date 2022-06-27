Terry Prone: Secrecy a thing of the past as Pope opens up trove of Second World War letters 

It is difficult for younger people to understand just how powerful the church was at that time. Had the Pope intervened with Franco, Franco would have responded with mannered obedience. The Pope
had the powerful weapon of excommunication at his disposal, and it was deployed — once — against a Belgian for wearing his SS uniform to Mass.
The Pope said nothing, used none of the weaponry available to him, concentrating instead on conserving the spiritual and territorial power of the Vatican. He may have seen as ineluctable the advance of Naziism — a view which renders suspect his faith in an all-powerful God. Cardinals and bishops following his example could point out what happened after Archbishop Johannes de Jong of Utrecht condemned Jewish deportations in a pastoral letter of July 1942: The Nazis simply moved on to destroy Jews in the Netherlands who had converted to Christianity.