Derek McGrath: Cork's blend of pace, guile and madness must be on point

The developed, primed and trained mind often flies in the face of populist opinion. As Lao Tzu observed, “when the effective leader is finished with his work, the people say it happened naturally”.

After a defeat for Clare, Cork, Wexford or Galway this weekend, the language will invariably rebound to the classics:

“Sure we haven’t the hurlers.”

“The legs are gone.”

“He’ll have to go.”

But what is abundantly clear is that, leaving aside the individual skillsets for now, the psychological strength each team possesses and their ability to utilise it under pressure could be the difference tomorrow.

Some observers believe that decision-making cannot be learned through training. Thankfully with coaches like Currid, McCarthy, Keegan, and Darcy linked to our teams, there is awareness that thinking can be the difference in controlling your behaviours. And this contributes greatly to the quality we are seeing.

What Egan, Lohan, Shefflin and Kingston have done in facilitating the involvement of such quality people is similar to what Clive Woodward achieved when involving Yehuda Shinar to help devise the TCUP (Thinking Clearly Under Pressure) maxim.

Shinar’s template for preparing the mind for pressure is used widely across intercounty dressing rooms.

“Winning” involves identifying opportunities, pressurising opponents, decisiveness, time management, momentum, self-control and one on one situations. All four managers involved this weekend know this.

GALWAY v CORK

Gearoid McInerney revealed that Galway “didn’t overanalyse things” after the Leinster Final and they can fix “it” on the pitch. Over the season, the top coaches will have integrated sessions on how to manage momentum, how to manage pressure and how to ensure self-control.

It’s very hard to see a discernible strategy Galway are trying to implement. Like all teams they have a third midfielder, two sometimes one inside, a sitting 6 and a crowded middle third.

The absence of a definite puckout pattern is baffling. Granted Conor Cooney has been very impressive at centre forward but placing Cathal Mannion at 11 provides a different conundrum for Ciarán Joyce. A half forward line of Conor Cooney, whose cuteness may discommode Mark Coleman, Cathal Mannion and Joseph Cooney would see Galway gain firm aerial advantage. An inside two of Concannon and Whelan, with perhaps Jason Flynn given the third midfielder role, may bring the necessary improvement.

Galway have done reasonably well at disguising their biggest flaw, a distinct lack of pace in their defence. The knock-on effect of an overpopulated middle third, which allows both Gearóid Mac and Daithí Burke to hold their spots, is a sparsely populated final third.

In this regard, the outstanding Darren Morrissey — a cornerback with pace, aggression and hurling — must begin taking on the Barry Nash role of attacking and hurting from deep. A deep dive of the Leinster Final will have delivered a simple solution: Be More Clinical.

Cork's blend of pace, guile and madness must be on point if they are to progress against a fired-up Galway side.

The easy adage of “Same aul Cork/Same aul Galway” will greet one of the management teams afterwards but in my opinion this is not the truth.

Galway will infuse blood next year and Cork will continue their development and journey towards the summit. Springboarding their revival has been Joyce at 6.

For the first 20 minutes in games, he situates himself on the edge of the D, successfully instructing Luke Meade, particularly, to track his deep 11. The Cork “pack mentality” has improved as O'Flynn, Kingston, Fitzgibbon and O'Mahony have all the qualities needed to hunt, dispossess and drive forward.

Lehane's role has been crucial also. Despite lining up conventionally in the 15 spot on opposition puckouts he heads straight out to the middle third once it goes over his head. Furlong and Mulcahy will have simulated the big conundrum: “How do we press, yet how do we protect?”

Cork may well consider Thurles to be the venue where Patrick Horgan weaves his wizardry.

CLARE v WEXFORD

Talk of wizardry, the various disciplinary bodies of the GAA seem to have a touch of Hogwarts about them. This week's events deepened my regret at not pursuing clemency for Conor Gleeson ahead of the All-Ireland final of 2017.

Leaning on a legal wizard to identify a “technicality” is something that I selfishly may well have pursued. But standing back, is it just plain wrong?

The indiscretions involved merited suspensions which made Kieran Keating's remarks even more surprising that he felt Clare's case “was strong enough to see the lads exonerated”.

Rory Hayes's immediate focus will be to combine his undoubted crowd-pleasing interventions with marking his man. Conceding 1-14 from play to his last two direct opponents (Dessie Hutchinson 1-6 and Seamus Flanagan 0-8) may well be the catalyst for Hayes acting as the most likely tracker of Rory O Connor.

I mean this in the most complimentary sense but there’s a dangerous madness to Clare now. A backline mirroring its managers' defiance, a speedy pack of double jobbers in Taylor, Kelly, Fitzgerald, and Malone which ensures any perceived defensive weakness is hidden, the sprightly and energetic impact of Rogers and Meehan, and crucially strong and influential messaging at all levels of commentary inside and outside the camp. It has all built this juggernaut.

However, I get the sense that Wexford fancy this one. Is there as much between Clare and Wexford as people think?

To win, Wexford must recreate the energy levels of the 2018 semi-final v Tipperary. The conventionality, in terms of tactical alignment, was fine to see off Kerry but the Model men must revisit the tactical approach they imposed on Kilkenny in Nowlan Park.

Match-ups will depend on the fitness of Shane Reck. He may well reprise his in-your-face role on Tony Kelly as per last year. If so, expect Kelly to adapt and open up valleys of space for others as he did when he had Seamus Kennedy for company against Tipperary.

With Diarmuid O'Keeffe sweeping, Wexford can attack from unpredictable and unexpected areas. Would Matthew O'Hanlon enjoy a wrestle with Peter Duggan that would allow Liam Ryan to attack whilst tracking Davy Fitzgerald or Kelly.

The tempo of Eibhear Quilligan's puckouts — getting them away in under 11 seconds — may not allow Wexford to press. Wexford must commit to running the ball and mixing it up when Chin and McDonald are inside.

Egan's bullish public stance since the Westmeath draw has permeated its way to the players. Almost Sheedy-like, he declared after last week’s game that “we'll be ready”.

Just as admirable has been his realisation as to what suits this Wexford team best.

During their Walsh Cup annihilation by Dublin, I tuned to the genial Liam Spratt and Billy Byrne on South East Radio who both remarked that it was “refreshing” to see Wexford going out playing 15 on 15. I chuckled when their next musing was... “Wexford, currently trailing by 12 points”.

The hybrid model of defensive solidity and counter-attacking flair is something that Egan, Niall Corcoran and Willie Cleary know suits Wexford. Ensuring that their energy levels are on point will be the first prerequisite.

The protagonists, the creative talents like Kelly, Chin, Fitzgibbon and Mannion, work better with principles rather than rules. Much-maligned backroom teams facilitate these environments.

Harvard professor and creativity expert Professor Teresa Amabile surmises that “people will be most creative when they feel motivated primarily by the interest, satisfaction and challenge of the work itself and not by external pressures”.

Thankfully our players and management love their work. Cork and Clare will love it even more after tomorrow.