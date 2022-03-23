Donal Lenihan: 'Lots of Irish plusses, and a few areas of concern'

FINALLY, in his third Six Nations championship since taking over from Joe Schmidt, Andy Farrell got to sample a proper tournament, hosted in front of capacity crowds with all the inherent demands associated with performing in the likes of the Stade de France and Twickenham.

Finishing in the runners-up slot, behind eventual Grand Slam champions France, as Triple Crown winners, was a decent return given that Ireland topped the charts in terms of tries and points scored, 24 and 168 respectively, while at the same time boasting the tournament’s meanest defence with just 4 tries and 63 points conceded.

Beyond the numbers, Farrell achieved so much more with several positive developments on the personnel front in particular.

The main highlights were as follows:

Positive selection

In all, 24 different players started at least one game in the championship with another eight experiencing some game time off the bench. By involving 32 different players, albeit some sparingly, the wider squad were made feel very much part of the tournament. That is vital and contributes to a positive environment.

With scope for 10 more players to make the cut for the proposed five match tour of New Zealand next summer, those within the Six Nations squad who didn't see any game time, including Gavin Coombes, Rob Baloucoune and Nick Timoney, mush continue to press their claims over the remainder of the season to make sure they are on that plane to New Zealand where opportunities are sure to present themselves.

The arrival of Jamison Gibson-Park

It must have been challenging for Conor Murray, only months after his elevation to Lions tour captain when Alun Wyn Jones was injured in the opening game against Japan, to find himself relegated to the bench behind Jamison Gibson-Park.

When you consider that the former Wellington Hurricane isn’t always guaranteed to start ahead of Luke McGrath with Leinster, you have to admire Farrell for recognising the role that Gibson-Park’s quick-fire service at scrum half could add to the high tempo game Ireland are trying to develop.

Gibson-Park was outstanding against England at Twickenham and even better against the Scots last Saturday. His peripheral vision and awareness offers a huge threat to opposition back rows and attracts some attention away from Johnny Sexton at out half. His willingness to take responsibility with quick tapped penalties has paid dividends throughout the championship. He has been a revelation throughout this campaign.

In addition, Murray proved hugely influential when introduced off the bench against both England and Scotland, adding stability and a calm head when required. One has to admire Murray for the way he has responded to this new challenge. Right now, Ireland have the best of both worlds available at half back with a younger cohort of talented No 9’s in Craig Casey and Nathan Doak also pressing for inclusion.

Silver linings: Ireland head coach Andy Farrell with his son Gabriel pose with the Triple Crown. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

The rovers on the wing

It’s impossible to ignore the difference in attitude and approach that James Lowe and Mack Hansen bring to playing on the wing. Both are schooled in the free-flowing, attacking mindset that comes with learning the skills of the game in New Zealand and Australia. Neither are content to bide their time out on the wing and wait for the ball to come to them.

Recognising this, Farrell and attack coach Mike Catt have granted both players a license to roam, to act as alternative first receivers in broken play with their capacity to make something out of nothing very evident.

Lowe has the added plus of having a prodigious left foot kicking option which is so vital while he has also tightened the defensive aspects of his game that led to him being dropped from the side in last season’s Six Nations campaign. Hansen also makes clever decisions in defence, as evidenced by his all-enveloping tackle on Mark Bennett when Scotland had a four on two overlap in Ireland’s twenty two last Saturday. Hansen’s ability to read that situation and back himself in shooting out of the line saved a certain try.

When you consider that Baloucoune, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Jacob Stockdale, Jordon Larmour and Simon Zebo will all feel they have something to contribute to the Irish cause, the depth in talent now available on the wings, when everyone is fit, is incredible.

Emergence of Dan Sheehan and Hugo Keenan

One man’s misfortune is another’s opportunity. That has certainly proved the case at hooker. Ronan Kelleher’s stint with the Lions last summer, despite the fact that he never got to play, brought him on in leaps and bounds to the point where he is the nailed on starting hooker for Leinster and Ireland.

When his championship finished abruptly after 25 minutes in Paris due to injury, his Leinster understudy Dan Sheehan was thrown in at the deep end in the most testing of circumstances. Sheehan acquitted himself magnificently that evening, his last ditch tackle on Melvyn Jaminet securing Ireland a crucial losing bonus point on the road.

That performance copper-fastened his starting position ahead of the more experienced Rob Herring for the remained of the championship. While the issues surrounding the scrum against England placed a spotlight on his scrummaging, his overall play, not least the quality of his line out deliveries, has been top class.

Sheehan has great feet for such a big man and that enables him ride the first tackle and build momentum. A regular try scorer for Leinster, he has also carried that precious quality onto the international arena with two tries under his belt already.

His particular skill set made him the perfect impact sub off the bench to augment Kelleher’s starting efforts but since being thrown in at the deep end at the Stade de France he has shown to be more than capable of challenging his Leinster teammate for the No 2 shirt for club and country.

Sheehan’s Leinster colleague Hugo Keenan had already taken ownership of the No 15 jersey in advance of this championship but his performances throughout this campaign have elevated him to a new level. He responded to a very promising debut from Michael Lowry against Italy by withstanding a bombardment of aerial assaults from England in Twickenham to highlight his proficiency under the high ball.

This championship has highlighted the quality of his attacking game, honed on the international Sevens circuit, while his defensive solidity and ruthlessness in the tackle reached new heights with that try-saving tackle on Stuart Hogg last weekend. Rob Kearney’s successor looks to the manor born and has proved a major plus for Farrell.

Areas of concern

Despite a largely positive campaign, there are issues that will occupy the thought process of Farrell and his fellow coaches before the trip to New Zealand, not least the necessity to deepen the depth chart at prop.

Andrew Porter was a big loss to the Irish front five, even allowing for the experience and expertise brought to the loose head side of the scrum by Cian Healy and Dave Kilcoyne. As back up to Porter at Leinster, Healy had started very few games of late and struggled against England while Kilcoyne was also penalised when replacing Healy in Twickenham.

That said, both are ahead of the chasing posse in terms of backing up Porter. Farrell will hope that former Lion Jack McGrath will be able to put some game time together between now and June to press for inclusion on the summer tour.

Cover for Tadhg Furlong at tight head is even more worrying. Finley Bealham is having a decent season while Ulster’s Tom O'Toole needs more exposure to prove his credentials.

Second row cover must also be concern, especially with the latest concussion setback for James Ryan and what impact that will have on his immediate future while Ireland need Iain Henderson’s bulk and experience.

He’s not quite back to his best after a series of injuries. Ireland need a real bruiser to complement the ball-playing skills brought to bear by our standout hybrid locks in Tadhg Beirne and Ryan Baird.

In this respect a potential nugget, in 20 year old, 120 kg Leinster lock Joe McCarthy, has emerged on the scene and impressed everyone with his recent cameo appearance in the Irish camp. His progress will be monitored closely by Paul O'Connell over the next two months. I wouldn’t hesitate to bring him to New Zealand and give him exposure in the two games against the Maori All Blacks.

Apart from that, the biggest area of vulnerability continues to revolve around what happens if Johnny Sexton succumbs to injury. Joey Carbery remains in pole position to fill that void. Problem is, he only saw 40 seconds of action at out half against England and seven minutes at full back against Scotland, hardly a vote of confidence from the management. Carbery needs to start at least one test against New Zealand in July. Jack Carty also needs more exposure at this level if he is next in line.

The fact that Ireland have so much scope for improvement, both in terms of developing their new attacking shape and in personnel, is a good thing this far out from the World Cup. In that respect, an expanded tour of New Zealand is exactly what’s required to stimulate further gains against such quality opposition.