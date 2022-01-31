Terry Prone: Stepping up to a challenge that could never have been anticipated

A homemade poster stuck to the window of the local SuperValu attracts my attention. It carries a photograph of a dark woman who is missing.
Bernadette Connolly, according to the poster, comes from neighbouring Swords and disappeared at the end of the first week in January.
Her daughter has put up the poster, appealing for help in finding her, saying plaintively that her mother “is a very solid woman” who was in great form on the day she vanished.
Through the poster and media appeals, Bernadette Connolly’s daughter single-handedly moves her mother from a category — “missing person” — to individual humanity.
Jade talks of her “mam” as “the Del Boy of women”, and has gone public to alert people who walk the beach from which she disappeared to the details, asking for footage that might include Bernadette.
A daughter stepping up to a challenge that she could never have anticipated.
Meat Loaf’s songs are now being used as background music for anti-vax rallies in America. How infinitely sad.
It’s understandable that the bill allowing workers to request permission to work at home skews a tad towards employers, they being the folk with proper lobbying groups working for them.
Your average Josephine Soap, in sharp contrast, is kicking take-out packages out from under the table she’s using as a desk, threatening that anybody heard shrieking or swearing in the background of an upcoming Zoom will suffer dire consequences, and reminding herself to straighten the picture behind her, knowing that it will stay crooked.
Lobbying Leo to get the right to stay in Castle Chaos wouldn’t fit in her over-stuffed schedule. Josephine is putting in longer hours than she did when she was in the office full time, even with the sawn-off commute. But it’s working. Her boss may have to lay down rules to make sure she doesn’t come a physical cropper in Castle Chaos, but her productivity is not in question.
That’s the general perception. Yet some employers are teeth-gnashingly anxious to get staff back in the office, pronto. Many of them seem — wrongly — to equate control and observation with management and leadership.
Unconsciously, they draw their model from US prisons built in a star shape allowing constant observation of the incarcerated.
It might be more productive to look at what has worked during the pandemic in Ireland, and apply the lessons to the future, while trusting employees.
Theruns a column about “insidious ageism” in healthcare, illustrated by Kathy Sheridan’s story of being wrist-banded and thereby branded as “a fall risk” because of her two recent falls, which could have happened to anybody of any age.
This is reminiscent of the age-based stereotyping nailed a couple of decades back by the wonderful broadcaster and writer Alistair Cooke, who ended up in a hospital in New York, where he lived and worked, his complaint being that one of his legs had gone on strike and wasn’t working as it should have been.
The consultant examined the leg, listened to Cooke’s information and then patted the limb, tented as it was in bedclothes. “You must realise, Mr Cooke, that this is an 85-year-old leg,” he smiled.
Cooke pointed out that the other leg was the same age, and it was working just fine.
Norma Foley and Simon Harris make positive noises about skewing the educational system towards those without an academic bent, by changing second-level exams and creating more apprenticeships. Which is all very well, but on the late side in a student’s life.
It is merely to ask if it’s not possible to much earlier identify the children whose bent is towards the energetic, towards handwork, who is, perhaps, on the solitary side and adapt the system to them, rather than medicalise and drug them into alignment with the system.
Wattaboutery rises to new levels with reports that Robert Watt and Stephen Donnelly are gone off to Dubai to a wellness knees-up.
I remove Spotify from my devices. Joni Mitchel has joined Neil Young in taking her music from the app because it provides a platform for an anti-vaccine podcast.