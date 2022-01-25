Fergus Finlay: Pandemic took away the voices of people with intellectual disability

The difference is essentially this: Service providers set out to meet need, hopefully (though not always) on a basis of respect, out of the range of services they have available. They have people who use those services, and those people have a range of labels — patient, resident, client, service user. A club only has members and must seek to respond to the needs expressed by those members by developing the services they want and need.
BECAUSE our world can be unwelcoming, they often depend totally on their peers for friendship, for meaningful relationships, for outings and for a bit of fun. ('Their peers' means other people with an intellectual disability.) Whatever clubs or organisations they belong to are vital for their growth and development as adults, and for continued independence. In isolation, people with an intellectual disability can lose their language skills. They can forget many of the things it took them years to learn — personal care, independent travel, how to manage money. They can forget what it was like to have a friend. Or even how to be a friend.