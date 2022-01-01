Maeve Higgins: In every little thing you do, you will find yourself

I seem to recall a general vibe of withholding in Januarys past. People swore off things that made them feel fuzzily pleasant and made a habit of quitting alcohol, sugar, and carbohydrates, or at least berating themselves when they did consume those things instead of simply enjoying them. By people, I’m sure you’ve figured out, I mean me.
Of course, many people swim in the sea all year round in Ireland and certainly jump in and out on January 1. In the US, with typical bravado, people call that a polar plunge, although temperatures in New York and Cork don’t differ too much at this time of year.
There is plenty of insight into how he developed his theories and, within the letters, there are some great human moments when Jung responds to letters written to him by people suffering all kinds of misery and asking his advice.