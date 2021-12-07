John Fogarty: The greatest All-Stars teams of the last 50 years

The alpha and the doyen of goalkeeping. Nobody else comes close and likely never will.
Finished his playing days in the corner. His dashing attitude epitomised the Kerry way.
Like Seamus Moynihan, he was a square peg in a round hole at full-back but the round hole soon learned.
In line to pick up a fifth accolade later this week and the most thoroughbred of all of the great Mayo defenders.
Gritty as he was, few other players exhibited the mastering of the game’s skills under pressure as much as Ó Sé.
Unfortunate not to have picked up a couple more All-Stars. An inspirational, classy footballer.
Jack McCaffrey has to be acknowledged but O’Connell’s iron fist in a velvet glove stood out in his era.
Four times O’Shea claimed the Texaco footballer of the year. In a team of Rolls Royces, he is the Phantom model.
The idea of O’Shea and Fenton teaming up in lar na pairc is a delightful one. Others grind, he glides.
An electric footballer, his work ethic made him the player he was.
Another who could add to his tally of individual awards on Friday, there is no safer or cleverer pair of hands than Kilkenny’s.
A right boot to die for and always exuded confidence. He talks the talk because he sure as hell could walk it.
Still cherished after all these years for his genius. Marksman, sharpshooter, poacher all rolled into one.
One of his awards should have gone to Brian McGuigan but Canavan’s inclusion is undoubted. A supreme sportsman.
Always seemed as if he had more time than he did. His understanding of the game and its elements were outstanding.
Patience was a virtue for Skehan but when he made the No. 1 jersey his own he soon became No. 1 in the country.
How Cork missed him for those lost years but he more than compensated upon his return. A total hurler.
The authority with which Lohan manned the edge of the square was fundamental to Clare being the team of the 1990s.
For the vast majority, Delaney would come out the best of his duels. Flawless.
Played with the abandon every young child hopes to when they learn to hurl. A joy to watch.
A force of nature, Maher already stands alongside the greats Thurles Sarsfields have produced.
An immaculate hurler whose reading of the game was extraordinary time and time again.
A master of his craft and a stylist too when it wasn’t so conducive to be one.
Frank Cummins could be chosen here but he didn’t carry as much of a burden as Canning who led from an early age.
An icon for very good reason given his dual exploits but it was with hurley in hand that JBM was a god.
Do we really have to explain? The most decorated player and the greatest of his generation if not of all time.
A hurler who lit up a game with one flick of the wrists. The sliotar and opponents seemed at times to bend to his will.
Poised and poetic, Kelly was prolific and revelled in the responsibility given to him as a teenager.
Would have won at least another three All-Stars had they been introduced before 1971.
The most exciting hurler of the 1980s, so many of his performances were spellbinding.