Elaine Loughlin: Giving others dignity while living and dying is the legacy Vicky deserves

The Dying with Dignity Bill had sought to allow for the provision of assisted dying to qualifying persons — those suffering from a terminal illness — with the aim of allowing them to achieve a dignified and peaceful end of life.
This wonder woman. Words like fearless, powerhouse and inspirational don't do Vicky justice. Her struggle for truth and fair treatment will leave a lasting impact on every single woman in Ireland. #LateLateShow https://t.co/T9iXubrotX— Siobhán de Paor (@SiobhandeP) November 19, 2021
On the Merrion Square side of Leinster House, a granite obelisk in the middle of the lawn — stretching 18.3m and topped with a gilt bronze flame — welcomes all visitors.
This stone pillar replaced the original cenotaph, designed by George Atkinson and erected in 1923 to mark the first anniversary of the deaths of Arthur Griffith and Michael Collins. It contained plaster medallions of both men by Albert Power.
The far more imposing cenotaph had only been designed as a temporary memorial and was dismantled in 1939 by Éamon de Valera, with the agreement of Fine Gael.
They say a week is a long time in politics, and that certainly was the case back in 1972, our featured year this week.
The State broadcaster became embroiled in scandal after the airing of a radio interview with IRA leader Seán Mac Stiofáin. It led to a 14-hour meeting of the RTÉ Authority. However, the reported that the Government had “already made its decision — a unanimous one”. Ministers were of the belief that the broadcast of the interview, read by RTÉ News features editor Kevin O’Kelly, was in breach of the directive issued the previous year.
The RTÉ authority was dismissed. “The move, which caused absolute shock in political circles, even though there had been considerable speculation that this would happen, came after a day-long Government meeting to consider the authority’s reply to the ultimatum over the Mac Stiofáin interview,” it was reported at the time.
RTÉ journalist Kevin O’Kelly was jailed for contempt of court after he refused to identify the interviewee before the judge.
In yet another twist, a garda was shot in the hand, and two bystanders were injured, when an attempt to free Mac Stiofáin from the Mater Hospital, Dublin, was foiled by gardaí. One of eight armed men who took part in what was described as a “daredevil” raid was shot in the chest on November 28. Just a few days after sacking the RTÉ authority, and with the controversy still going on in the background, the fate of the government itself was in the balance. Fine Gael, in opposition, “seemed to have precipitated an impending crisis” for the Government in refusing to allow deputies a free vote on the Offences Against the State Bill, resulting in a 71-71 deadlock.
It will be a busy day in the Dáil, kicking off with the usual Leaders' Questions from midday. However, the Ceann Comhairle, having tested positive for Covid-19, will not be present this week and is self-isolating at home.
In the afternoon, there are statements on the Climate Action Plan. A Sinn Féin motion on the mother and baby homes redress scheme is due to begin at 6.15pm. The motion, which has gained the support of others in the Opposition, comes after significant concerns were raised by survivors, who have said the redress is "paltry and insulting". Finally, education minister Norma Foley will take questions.
Over in the Seanad, there will be statements on pediatric scoliosis services.
The health committee will get a timely update on issues facing acute hospitals and the winter plan.
Covid and the new measures announced last week will also be debated in the Dáil from 5pm.
Meanwhile, the joint committee on enterprise, trade and employment will discuss the Sick Leave Bill 2021 with representative bodies Ibec and Ictu.
It's an early start for social protection minister Heather Humphreys who is due to take Dáil questions from 9am.
In the Seanad, the Residential Tenancies Bill 2021, which allows for the setting of rents in rent pressure zones, will go through report and final stages.
The weekly Public Accounts Committee meeting begins at 9.30am and will hear from officials from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to discuss oversight of funding for the European Capital of Culture 2020, which was highlighted in the C&AG's most recent report.
Minister of State Anne Rabbitte will also appear before the committee on disability matters.