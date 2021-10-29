Graham Cummins: Anyone who mentions a cold Tuesday in Stoke has obviously never been to Finn Harps

For a game that can see Shamrock Rovers clinch their second successive league title, there will arguably be more interest in tonight’s Tallaght Stadium action to see if Finn Harps can add another twist to the relegation battle.

After early scares, Stephen Bradley’s side have cantered to another crown — probably one that they will not get enough credit for because of the minimal challenge they have had to face from others.

Have Rovers been that good or have others been that poor? I would suggest it’s a bit of both. The Hoops have four games remaining and can possibly end up on 81 points, which would be the lowest winning points tally since the league was expanded to a 36-game season in 2018. Obviously, that does not include last year’s half-season.

Rovers have disimproved this year, yet they still sit 13 points ahead of second-placed St Patrick’s Athletic, albeit having played a game more. The reality is Rovers could afford to let their standards slip again next season and still win the title, such is the weakness of those trying to challenge them.

Rovers, like they always do, will try and strengthen the squad again in the off-season. The player that will immediately come to everyone’s mind is Jack Byrne. There’s no doubt that Byrne is capable of playing at a higher standard than League of Ireland but after a disappointing spell at APOEL the 25-year-old might have had enough of trying to ply his trade away from Ireland and may be content to return to the club where he has played his best football.

Byrne is one of those players who wants to feel loved and appreciated when he plays. He certainly got that at Rovers but it appears that might not be the case everywhere else he has been at.

Bradley got the best out of him because he knew how to manage him and he did treat him differently to other players because Byrne could do things on a pitch that no other player could do.

As much as it would annoy other players, you have to get on with it because you accept that Byrne will be difference on a Friday night. His relationship with the Rovers’ fans could be another factor in a return to the club. The Hoops fans rightly adored Byrne.

Tonight’s game has more riding on it for Harps. For weeks, it’s been a case of when, not if, Rovers become champions, and defeat tonight will not change that. But for Ollie Horgan’s side, any sort of positive result could have a major impact on the division they will be playing in next season.

You have to admire the job Horgan has done at Harps. Only he has the ability to persuade players from all over the country to sign for the Donegal outfit. Having played in Finn Park on numerous occasions throughout my career, I have no idea why a player — apart from those who are Donegal natives — would choose to sign for Harps. I don’t see any attraction in playing for the club.

Anyone who mentions a cold, wet Tuesday night in Stoke has obviously never been to Ballybofey on a Friday night. The miles the players have to clock up while travelling up and down the country with the club is not a selling point when it comes to persuading players to join.

Yet Horgan somehow manages to do it. It’s clear, looking from the outside, that he loves the club and would probably believe that he would have a chance of signing Lionel Messi if he could get hold of his phone number.

Harps had a fantastic start to the season by winning four of their first five league games but it’s no surprise to see them struggling at the foot of the table. All of those miles eventually catch up on players, and they will be tired in games, especially being a part-time club. I expect Horgan to rest a number of key players for tonight’s fixture. It’s the sensible thing to do with the club facing Drogheda United at home on Monday.

It’s very unlikely Harps will get anything from tonight’s game even with their strongest possible team, and I believe Horgan is intelligent enough to realise that he is better playing a weakened team against Rovers to allow players be fully rested for Monday’s fixture. I wouldn’t start any player against the Hoops that I felt would be starting against Drogheda. I probably wouldn’t even make any of them travel.

What good is it going to do for those Harps players chasing shadows against Rovers when they will still probably lose the game? It will just make them tired and erode their confidence.

Winning the title in front of their home supporters will mean so much to those Rovers’ players. They had muted celebrations last season but I expect they will more than make up for it this time round.