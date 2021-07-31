Caroline O'Donoghue: If the last two years have proved anything, it’s that life takes the piss

Still water is over. Sparkling water is now. Maybe this is a mark of age and maturity, but I’ve noticed that lately, whenever I go to a restaurant with someone, we usually order a bottle of sparkling water for the table. This was unthinkable a few years ago; I think the first thing I learned to say in a foreign language was “agua SIN gas”, going hard on the ‘sin’ in case the Spanish waiter tried to sneak bubbles into my water. Now I’m so full of bubbles I’m like Charlie Bucket on fizzy lifting drinks. My friend Tessa is drinking something called “hard seltzer”, which I still don’t understand.