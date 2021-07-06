Elaine Loughlin: Fathers have been treated like an optional extra at birth

On the other side of the country, a tweet posted by father-to-be Craig Keegan over the weekend summed up the situation, which could be seen as comical, except it’s not.
The HSE is due to survey maternity units next week to ask if they are complying with the visiting guidance issued last month.
When a bill passes through the houses of the Oireachtas, it must be signed into law on the fifth, sixth or seventh day after it is presented to the president. However, there are some exceptions.
The president has an absolute discretion to refer a bill to the Supreme Court to get a judgement on its constitutionality, except in the case of a money bill or a bill to amend the constitution.
However, before making a referral, the president must consult the Council of State. Since 1940, fewer than 30 bills have been put forward to the Council of State.
The impact of Covid-19 on youth mental health services and the difficulties faced by psychologists will be discussed at the subcommittee on mental health.
Sinn Féin are to bring forward a private members bill to ban rent increases for three years. The party says measures to link rent increases to inflation announced last week do not go far enough and say a total ban on increases is required, at least in the short-term.
The Oireachtas health committee will get an update on the progress of the National Children’s Hospital from Department of Health officials, representatives from Children’s Health Ireland and the hospital board. Members of the committee will be seeking answers on cost and time overruns.
With the Dáil term nearing a close, the Government is hoping to blitz through a number of bills in the afternoon including the Workplace Relations Bill, the Gender Pay Gap Information Bill, the Air Navigation and Transport Bill 2020, and the Planning and Development Bill. There will also be votes on Wednesday evening.
— Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, is up before the finance committee as scrutiny of his Local Property Tax Bill gets under way. The changes will bring tens of thousands of new homes into the property tax net for the first time.
Given the push from some quarters to rollout out antigen testing, the education committee discussion on the reopening of further and higher educational institutions in a safe and sustainable way is likely to be an interesting one.
— Justice Minister Heather Humphreys and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris will spend the morning taking questions in the Dáil.
A truce is reached between the IRA and the British army. It was reported that the terms included “a complete suspension of hostilities on both sides, and the abandonment of the curfew regulations, which have now ceases or are suspended”.
Republican politician and the first Ceann Comhairle of the Dáil, Cathal Brugha died from injuries he received when shot in O’Connell Street in the Civil War. While Brugha had ordered his men to surrender on July 5, he remained on and was shot in the leg, the bullet severing an artery.
Under the headline ‘Happy on Salary as Journalist’, the reported that the second richest woman in the world, tobacco heiress and reporter Doris Duke, had landed in Shannon airport on a stopover to the US.
“Being as I am reputed to be the second richest woman in the world does not mean a thing,” she said.
“There are always lots of things you want and cannot get. I am just as happy to live on my salary as a journalist.”
In an effort to curb inflation, the government ordered a freeze on the price of alcoholic drinks. Vintners Federation CEO Tadhg O’Sullivan said the organisation was considering legal action over the “discriminatory measure”. “It’s a kneejerk reaction which is probably unworkable and will do nothing to control inflation,” he said at the time.
The Cloyne Report was published. It found the Diocese of Cloyne failed to adequately report or investigate allegations of child sex abuse made against priests from 1996 to 2009.