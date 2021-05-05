Donal Lenihan: The Johnny Sexton call will be Warren Gatland's biggest headache

As if to highlight the uncertain nature of the forthcoming British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa, Warren Gatland will unveil his squad on Thursday morning still awaiting final confirmation of where some of those scheduled games will be taking place.
Picking the first 25 players is straightforward. They stand out to everyone. Gatland has been working on this for some time but will lean on his coaching staff for their input in selecting the key players taking up the last 10 to 12 slots.
Tadhg Furlong, Karl Sinckler, Andrew Porter, Mako Vunipola, Joe Marler, Wyn Jones.
Ken Owens, Jamie George, Luke Cowan-Dickie.
Alun Wyn Jones (C), Maro Itoje, Iain Henderson, James Ryan.
Tom Curry, Hamish Watson, Tadhg Beirne, Taulipe Faletau, Justin Tipuric, Sam Underhill, Jack Conan.
Conor Murray, Gareth Davies, Tomas Williams.
Dan Bigger, Johnny Sexton/Finn Russell
Robbie Henshaw, Owen Farrell, Garry Ringrose, Chris Harris, Manu Tuilagi/Henry Slade
Anthony Watson, Liam Williams, Stuart Hogg, Louis Rees-Zammit, Josh Adams, Duhan van der Merwe.