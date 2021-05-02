Peter Jackson: Ronan O’Gara to return to scene of the failure that made him

Ronan O’Gara has never forgotten his first European Cup final at Twickenham for all the wrong reasons — how Munster, the odds-on favourites, found a way of losing to a Northampton team ravaged by injury.
No amount of sunshine in Belfast could shift the darkest of metaphorical clouds hanging over Ravenhill. Ulster have been knocked out of so many tournaments so often it’s easy to lose count.
Finding a silver lining to the dirtiest mass of cumulus is infinitely more difficult but one, of sorts, can be spotted without too much forensic examination.
Ulster can now claim to be up there with the best from other footballing codes when it comes to losses on a chronic scale.
Spurs, for example, have lost all eight of their FA Cup semi-finals within the last 30 years. The Red Hand’s second-half capitulation in the East Midlands on Friday night extends their run of losing semis to seven: Six in the PRO12/14, one in the European Challenge Cup.
They are also closing in on Mayo’s Gaelic footballers, beaten in 10 All-Ireland finals since 1990. Add three losing finals, all inflicted by Leinster, to their lengthening list of semis and Ulster, too are in double figures.
That doesn’t include five losing quarter-finals in the Champions’ Cup, against Saracens (twice), Northampton, Leinster, and, most recently, Toulouse last September. That famous day at Lansdowne Road at the end of the 20th century when Simon Mason’s six penalties blitzed Colomiers and the northerners showed Munster and Leinster the way to conquer Europe fades ever deeper into the memory.
At least they have won a major title, albeit when the English clubs made their pointless boycott. One major title is one more than Steve Stricker managed in a lifetime, not that the American golfer will ever go hungry, not with career earnings on the USPGA tour of $44,882,424.
International out-halves are still being spooked by the sight of Pascal Gauzere and how he allowed Wales to pull a fast one against England during the Six Nations.
A fortnight later at Murrayfield when Johnny Sexton expressed anxiety about Scotland doing something similar after Romain Poite had asked him to speak to the team, Romain Poite read his mind: “Don’t be scared, Johnny.”
Fast forward six weeks to last Friday night and a different captain in a different match at a different venue but exactly the same scenario. Ulster had turned up the heat at Welford Road when a painful image flashed through George Ford’s head as soon as Gauzere told him to warn his Leicester team, massed in front of their goalposts, about indiscipline.
The Tigers’ captain had been there before, left high and dry in Cardiff listening to Owen Farrell relay a message from Gauzere while Dan Biggar cross-kicked for Josh Adams to score. How could Ford forget? So it was only natural that he should ask Gauzere, below, for reassurance: “You won’t re-start the game, will you?”
In any global league table of sporting absurdities, no category can be more ferociously competitive than the one reserved for meaningless substitutions in rugby union.
What happened in the last minute at Toulouse on Saturday afternoon looked absurd enough to go straight to number one.
There were 26 seconds left of a one-sided semi-final — 26 seconds! — when the winners made a double change, neither of which was forced by injury.
Juan Cruz for Cheslin Kolbe on the right wing, Baptiste Germain for Antoine Dupont at scrum half.
What, you may well ask, was the point?
None, unless it meant something in appearance money.
Even the two young subs in question would shy away from claiming to have played in a Champions Cup semi-final.
15 Anthony Watson (Bath).
14 Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse).
13 Matias Moroni (Leicester).
12 Pita Akhi (Toulouse).
11 Matthis Lebel (Toulouse).
10 Ihaia West (La Rochelle).
9 Tawera Kerr Barlow (La Rochelle).
1 Reda Wardi (La Rochelle).
2 Bismarck du Plessis (Montpellier).
3 Uini Atonio (La Rochelle).
4 Will Skelton (La Rochelle).
5 Paul Willemse (Montpellier).
6 Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle).
7 Josh van der Flier (Leinsteer).
8 Victor Vito (La Rochelle).