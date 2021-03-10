Donal Lenihan: Munster must do things the hard way to end decade of hurt

To domestic matters first. After a decade spent in the bridesmaid’s slot when the silverware is being presented at the end of the season, Munster find themselves within 80 minutes of lifting a trophy. They have been here before, in the 2015 and 2017 seasons, but on both occasions finished a poor second to Glasgow Warriors and Scarlets in the Guinness PRO12 final.

To take that final step, Munster will have to find a way to defeat perennial rivals Leinster, who have already beaten them three times since rugby resumed last August. They prepare for that showdown in the knowledge that performance levels will have to improve dramatically from their display in Friday’s less-than-convincing win over Connacht.

Despite having 15 players tied up in Ireland camp, Leinster defeated an Ulster side short just three of that Irish squad in Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, and Billy Burns by dismantling them up front in Belfast just 24 hours later.

Given they will have at least six different forwards on duty against Scotland on Sunday, and you get a clearer picture of how strong Leo Cullen’s outfit are up front at present. Then you factor in that an all-Leinster back line, none of whom were on duty at the Kingspan Stadium, started for Ireland against Italy last time out!

It means that there is plenty to focus Munster minds as they seek to reverse their miserable record at the semi-final and final stages of the major competitions since 2011.

A word too for Connacht. Their success in retaining the services of Andy Friend as head coach for at least another two seasons may yet prove the best bit of contract renewal business conducted by the IRFU in recent weeks. The westerners have shown consistent improvement under his watch and have already secured qualification for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup.

With that primary goal achieved, Connacht and Ulster must set their sights on going all the way in this season’s Challenge Cup. While both have received challenging draws, away to Leicester and Harlequins respectively in the next round, the two provinces are capable of winning on the road.

Munster and Leinster received two cracking home draws in the Champions Cup, the only pity being the empty stadia in Thomond Park and RDS to greet Toulouse and Toulon respectively.

The quarter-final draw was far less accommodating with away trips, most likely to Clermont Auvergne and current champions Exeter Chiefs, the potential reward for both.

If Munster want to make the last four, then they may have to do so by defeating Clermont at the Stade Marcel-Michelin for the second time in the same tournament. As always, Munster face doing things the hard way.

On the international front, the highly unpredictable nature of this season’s Six Nations campaign is encapsulated by the fact that a few weeks ago Italy were targeting Saturday’s visit of Wales to Rome as their best opportunity of breaking their appalling sequence of defeats in this tournament stretching to 2015.

Instead of rocking up at the Stadio Olimpico as potential Wooden Spooners, Wales already have a Triple Crown in the bag and sure to advance to Paris the following weekend with the championship and a Grand Slam still on offer. The turnaround in their fortunes is reflective in the players unlikely to get a start in Rome.

Prior to their opening game against Ireland it was a question of who was left standing given 21 players were unavailable to Wayne Pivac due to injury. Three games later and he now has an abundance of riches to select from.

The big question is whether their final game at the Stade de France will still be contested by two unbeaten sides as France contemplate picking up the pieces after a massively disruptive period since last month’s victory over Ireland in Dublin.

The pictures which emerged from their celebrations in the Lansdowne Road dressing room captured graphically what that victory meant. What we don’t know is what role, if any, those scenes played in the subsequent spread of Covid throughout their squad.

I find it strange that players line up well over two metres apart for the national anthems before proceeding to scrummage together and smash the opposition to a pulp for 80 minutes before having to socially distance once again in the confines of the changing room.

From a position where they were firmly in control of the tournament, France may well prove the architects of their own downfall with a somewhat lax off-the-field approach towards complying with the Covid protocols.

How we would all love to experience a few waffles in the delightful Roman sunshine right now but, unfortunately, we are not allowed do that. Those breaches of protocol cost the French serious momentum.

At least, for now, the tournament marches on and hopefully the winners will be decided by what happens on the field. With the postponed French game against Scotland now going ahead within six days of the scheduled end of fixtures, the integrity of the tournament has been salvaged somewhat.

Had that game been pushed out to July, everyone would have lost interest. For that, credit is due to the LNR in France and Gallagher Premiership, who apparently have agreed to facilitate the availability of their players outside of the recognised international window.

As for momentum? Right now Wales have it and the question is whether France can regain it at a stadium where they haven’t beaten England in this championship since 2005. To win the tournament now France will, most probably, have to beat England, Wales, and Scotland over a period of 20 days.

That would be challenging at the best of times. Now they must attempt to do so, uncertain as to what impact contracting the Covid-19 virus might have on the health and fitness of 12 of the squad of whom only Arthur Vincent and Uini Atonio remain unavailable. At least the latter two games are at the Stade de France.

What of England? In normal circumstances, having lost two of their opening three games, we would be expecting a serious backlash. Their challenge —one that Andy Farrell will be watching closely with their visit to Dublin the following week— is whether they are capable of turning things around by beating France.

On the evidence we have seen in recent months it’s doubtful, especially if the indiscipline which has seen England concede an average of 14 penalties a game continues to be an issue.

While Farrell can attempt to relax for a few hours watching that contest unfold on Saturday, his mind won’t stray too far as he attempts to anticipate the potential issues likely to arise in Murrayfield the following day.

The nature of Ireland’s comprehensive win in Rome last time out offered a timely boost but was facilitated by an Italian team even more indisciplined than England. Scotland will hardly be as generous to the Irish cause.

So what should we expect in Murrayfield? Was the absence of the box kick in Rome, in favour of keeping the ball in hand and playing out of the tackle, the new norm or only a teaser before retreating back into our shell?

We are about to find out.