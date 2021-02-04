Michael Moynihan: Cork has rich history but must look to Europe and make connections

Since beginning this column I notice that everyone has an opinion.

Which is fair enough. Who wants sheep? It’s an indication of people’s commitment to the city and their passion for the place that they’re bothered enough to take a view.

Not quite as many can volunteer an alternative to the status quo. Not a solution, necessarily — not when I didn’t mention a problem in the first place — but a way to maybe outflank issues before they become problems. Or to see potential avenues worth pursuing.

Hence I got on the phone to Barry O’Connor.

“Something we have that others don’t, is history,” he said.

“Grace Neville from UCC gave me a book a few years ago — she co-edited it with Joachim Fischer — called As Others Saw Us: Cork through European Eyes.

“It’s a book of accounts of people’s experiences with and in Cork, going back to 1149. One of them is from Alexis de Tocqueville in 1835 — he went on to write a travel book about America that’s still cited today — and when he came to Cork he said the city was very attractive, fine houses and so on.

But he also says he went through Cork in an open carriage with 'two young men, very merry after drinking much wine — these young people talked to almost all the passers-by and joked with them, everyone replied with laughter and other jokes — I thought I was in France'. That’s 1835, but it could be yesterday

Now retired as President of Cork Institute of Technology, it wasn’t a surprise after his reference to de Tocqueville to hear Barry advocate strongly for Cork to look to Europe.

“I’d always be of the opinion that Cork should be a city with a major European focus. We have direct connections — which will come back after the pandemic — with the port of Cork and the airport.

“The point being, I often think Cork is wasting its time trying to get money out of Dublin. There are better resources available through the EU — for research, collaboration, all of that.

“I remember an event in Cork involving the city of Bordeaux which was organised by Cork City Council. I was talking to a woman who was with the university there and they were looking for a city which they could partner with for teacher-training purposes, to get teachers on placement in schools, so I connected them with the North Mon over a couple of years.

Barry O'Connor, former president of CIT.

“Cities like that are crying out for connection — medium-sized cities, second cities.”

This is an interesting phenomenon in and of itself, and Barry pointed out that if Cork were to build up partnerships in Europe it might be no harm to look for cities “that feel a little hard done by because they’re seen as ‘second cities’ in a sense; I’m talking about the likes of Bordeaux or Lyon in France, Graz in Austria, these are cities which could be tapped into.”

With his background in education it wasn’t a surprise when he pointed out that Cork has educational advantages that are unavailable elsewhere in the country.

“What we have, we need to make others aware of. There are joint degrees from UCC and MTU (Munster Technological University), for instance, which maximise the resources of the two universities for the common good — but those aren’t on offer anywhere else in the country.

It was a huge achievement to get the UNESCO Learning City Award a few years ago too. I don’t think people realise that

“To put that in context, the two previous UNESCO Learning Cities were Beijing and Mexico City.

“When UNESCO officials came to Cork to inspect the bid, one of the things that really surprised them was that the work being done on the bid was being done on a voluntary basis.

“John O’Halloran in UCC, Ted Owens in the ETB, Ann Doherty in City Council, all of those people were doing that work on top of their day jobs; I’m quite sure in Beijing someone, or a whole team of people, was given the job and their desk was cleared until they got the bid over the line.”

Opportunity knocks

Should it be a matter of people working on projects like that in their spare time, though? Would it not be better to have someone given that kind of brief — to operate as a facilitator between the different agencies if an opportunity like this pops up?

“Maybe,” he said.

“Someone doing that job would probably help. All the bits and pieces are there, a bit like having all the ingredients without having a specific recipe. Or a cook.

“These are things that are happening organically, which is great, but is there room for the city to go out and be proactive, to look for opportunities or to create opportunities itself? Absolutely.

“Take Brexit. The fact that Britain has opted out of Erasmus programmes means suddenly there’ll be thousands of European students who are keen to have an English-language experience while they’re in college, but they can’t have that experience in Britain anymore.

A crazy decision in Britain, but why don’t we go after those students? That’s what I mean when I say we should be proactive

“When Brexit was being discussed a year or two ago people were saying all the European companies in London would leave and head to Dublin.

“As far as I can see a lot of them have headed to Frankfurt instead, but there are opportunities for Cork in terms of bringing in students. From my time in CIT I found that Cork’s size and safety were huge selling points for overseas students — it was big enough for them to enjoy as a city in terms of nightlife, but small enough to feel safe compared to much bigger urban areas.

“That was the feedback we got from students from places as far apart as the Middle East and the US. And looping around to where we started, a lot of them told us that Cork was also the ideal base if they wanted to travel to Europe for a holiday in Paris or to meet friends in Holland or whatever they wanted to do.

“And we’re back again to the need to have a European focus.”

Linking up Cork

It’s not all about looking east. He pointed out that recent announcements in Cork augur well for the city as a whole, even if they could be augmented.

“You were writing last week about bus transport and the train link that’s planned for the city, to move people east-west from Ballincollig to Mahon, which is a great initiative.

“But moving people north-south can’t be neglected either. You can’t get a rail link up the hills on the northside of Cork, so surely the solution there is smaller buses and more of them.

“Because these are all linked. Improved access to the city, and within the city, means improved access to education, that makes the city more attractive when you’re trying to attract inward investment from Europe.

“That in turn makes it more likely that people will want to visit here on holidays.” And we’re back to de Tocqueville in his open carriage.

“We are. Only now it’s a bus. But it’s still Cork.”