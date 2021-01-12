John Fogarty: Should inter-county GAA players be pushed up the vaccination queue?

A figure of €15m was the parachute then and something similar may be needed again but this time the personal price may be higher.
Outlining the 2021 season back on December 21, a document from Croke Park was provided to the media.
Under the first sub headline “providing a meaningful closed season/down time”, read the line, “no return to collective senior inter-county training before January 15”.
That message would have been relayed from that weekend’s Central Council meeting to the Cork management. So how they felt the group did not contravene that rule the weekend before last when they congregated to train on Youghal beach is dumbfounding.
It bears repeating what the GAA define collective training as: “Where one or more player(s) is/are required to be at a specific place at a specific time on a specific date.”
That is most certainly what Cork did so, while under level 5 restrictions they did nothing wrong as elite teams are permitted to gather, they breached the GAA’s closed season.
Maybe because like Down, who also have a case to answer and were also knocked out of the 2020 championship in November, they felt the best way to move on was physically; that after relatively early exits they should return sooner as per the previous phased inter-county winter training ban.
They wouldn’t be alone there. There is anecdotal evidence about one other provincial finalist training from early December.
But in the context of alarming Covid case numbers, their actions have to be viewed in a dimmer light. Talk of relegation as a suitable punishment is excessive but fines and suspensions could be on the cards.
The word from last week’s meeting of county treasurers was grim to say the least with a number wondering just how possible a full inter-county season is when the tap has been cut off.