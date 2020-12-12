Louise O'Neill: The best books of 2020 - and the perfect gift to give this Christmas

There are two types of people – those who have their Christmas presents bought, wrapped, and labelled by the end of November and those who rush into the pharmacy on Christmas Eve to panic-buy the last celebrity fragrance set left on the shelves.

If you fall into the latter category, take this as a wake-up call. Get out there today! Why torture yourself? 2020 has been tough enough.

This year, lots of us will be doing our best to shop local and support small, Irish owned businesses, many of which are teetering on the precipice of extinction given the extraordinarily difficult year they’ve had. You will find lots of brilliant gift guides in other magazines but I’m here today to talk to you about books. Because, well, I know books.

From January to November, I read over a hundred books, mostly bought from the three incredible book shops my home town of Clonakilty is fortunate to have. If you’re looking for a great book to gift this year, you won’t go wrong with these and please, if you can, buy from your local shop. Amazon does not need any more of your money, believe me.

(Disclaimer – I’m only recommending books I’ve actually read in 2020 so if you need advice on picture books or sports biographies, I’m probably not the woman for you.)

Middle-Grade (8-12):

The Miracle of Ebenezer Street by Catherine Doyle is the perfect book. It’s a magical re- telling of A Christmas Carol and is funny, warm, and moving.

Is your child interested in history? Try The Boldness of Betty by Anna Carey, about the 1913 Dublin Lockout.

Death Set Sail, Robin Stevens’ final book in the Murder Most Ladylike series (think Enid Blyton meets Agatha Christie), is a delight, and Dragon Mountain by Katie and Kevin Tsang is a great choice for younger readers in this age group.

Teenagers:

Does your teenager like poetry? Try Blood Moon by Lucy Cuthew, a feminist verse novel about period-shaming, or Gold Light Shining by Bebe Ashley, a collection of poems inspired by fandom and Harry Styles.

Into Irish mythology? Savage Her Reply by Deirdre Sullivan is a haunting re-telling of the Children of Lír.

Are they engaged with the #BlackLivesMatter movement? The Black Kids by Christina Hammonds Reed is set during the Rodney King riots in 1990s LA and it’s brilliant.

If they’re a die-hard romantic, they’ll swoon for A Snowfall of Silver by Laura Wood.

And if they’re terrifyingly cool and hard to impress, try Wonderland by Juno Dawson, which is like Gossip Girl on speed.

The Rooney Obsessives:

If they talked about nothing else but Normal People this year, they might appreciate Exciting Times by Naoise Dolan, which shares some of Rooney’s cool detachment and spare prose but is bitingly funny.

If I had Your Face by Frances Cha is a chaotic but addictive whirlwind of K-pop and plastic surgery set in Seoul.

Catherine House by Elisabeth Thomas or The Truants by Kate Weinberg are both good bets for any college students in your life.

The Book Snob:

We all know them, the person who is very… particular about books. Get them The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett. It’s probably my book of the year; it’s Toni Morrison for a new generation.

Strange Flowers by Donal Ryan is painfully moving and A Ghost in the Throat by Doireann Ní Ghríofa is simply exquisite.

Non-Fiction:

I adored Patrick Freyne’s collection of essays, Ok Let’s Do Your Stupid Idea. Hilarious and heart-breaking in equal measures.

Are you there God, it’s me, Ellen? by Ellen Coyne is the perfect book to give to any young progressive. Be prepared for passionate debates over the dinner table after they finish!

Marian Keyes Fans:

Grownups by Marian Keyes. She’s in a category of her own. A gorgeous, engrossing read about families and love and addiction, as only Marian can do.

Crime Fiction:

I’m not going to recommend my own book, ahem. But if you know someone who enjoyed After the Silence, they’ll love Imperfect Women by Araminta Hall. It’s about three best friends from college, one of whom is murdered.

Liz Nugent’s excellent Our Little Cruelties will find its way into many a Christmas stocking and deservedly so.

Rom-Com:

The Kiss Quotient by Helen Hoang is very, very sexy. A good gift for your girlfriend or wife.

I thoroughly enjoyed Beach Read by Emily Henry, and Dear Emmie Blue by Lia Lous.

The friend who has been struggling to read this year:

Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano is about the sole survivor of a plane crash, a twelve-year-old boy. Such A Fun Age by Kiley Reid is utterly impossible to put down. Transcendent Kingdom by Yaa Gyasi is a brilliant story about addiction and depression and grief. My Dark Vanessa by Kate Elizabeth Russell is challenging, provocative, and clever.

Louise Says:

Subscribe: A literary advent calender with a difference. €12, 12 Irish authors, 12 stories about loneliness at Christmas. Proceeds go to ALONE, Women’s Aid, Chidline and Samarians. 12days.ie

Buy:

'Saoirse-Ethnic Hands on Deck' is a collective of female artists living in Direct Provision who are making beautiful masks, tote bags, Christmas cards and decorations, dolls, and much more. Give someone a present that will make a difference this year. Saoirse-ehd.ie