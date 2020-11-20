Patrick Kelly: How could complacency be an issue for Cork?

Cork's last-gasp extra-time victory over rivals Kerry a fortnight ago was the greatest smash and grab I’ve seen in my lifetime.

The scenes of jubilation were a throwback to games from a bygone era and have rightly led to praise being heaped upon this group of Cork players and management.

But it could have been all so different. Imagine Mark Keane hadn’t caught, swivelled and finished in an instant? Our conversations and analysis would have been decidedly different. Management would have been facing questions about parachuting in a player with no experience at this level and little done in terms of Gaelic football preparation in recent years.

Similar calls were made in the past with varying degrees of success with Eoin Cadogan, Aidan Walsh and Alan Cadogan all joining football panels late in a season after their hurling campaigns had ended. Fine margins and all that.

While Keane had little influence on the game before he forever etched his name in Cork GAA folklore, the same can also be said for the man he replaced, Colm O’Callaghan. That’s not a criticism of either player as the awful conditions and type of match that unfolded didn't suit the big target man.

It was a game played out between the two 45s where any long ball played into a full forward line inevitably broke to the additional defenders or carried harmlessly wide.

Given that Kerry’s surprisingly defensive tactics ensured the game would be tight and cagey, Cork responded with a very mature and accomplished performance.

Their improvement as a group was highlighted in the scores at the end of the first half, second half and at the end of extra-time as they patiently held possession waiting for opportunities to exploit gaps in the Kerry blanket defence.

One could imagine with each scenario how different things could have been had 20,000 fans been shouting ‘leave the ball in’ as possession was shuffled around in the middle of the field with the clock in the red.

That stunning victory has earned the players and management a golden opportunity to claim Cork’s first Munster title since 2012 and for the majority of the panel their first at senior level. Standing in their way is a Tipperary side whose ability the experienced members of the Cork squad will be acutely aware of. Having come close to beating Cork in semi-finals in 2014 and 2017 - which sandwiched Tipperary’s famous victory over the Rebels in 2016 - Cork have been forewarned.

Further evidence of the Premier’s capabilities were on display in this year’s league encounter as Cork escaped with a one-point victory.

By all reports, this new breed of Cork footballers are a solid bunch with an impressive attitude and application both on and off the pitch. Having tasted their first major victory at senior inter-county level, the challenge will have been to return to training last week with increased confidence and self-esteem while maintaining the same work ethic and focus.

Ronan McCarthy’s comments about the returning injured players will have no doubt eliminated the possibility of anybody minding themselves over the past two weeks. It is hard as a fan not to be giddy and look beyond Sunday and see a much-changed Mayo team in a semi-final standing in our way from the biggest day of all.

For Sunday, it is hard to see Cork change much in the way they play the game. Cork went long with all bar one of their kickouts against Kerry and I expect them do the same again. Ian Maguire, Paul Walsh, Killian O’Hanlon and Ruairí Deane all provide genuine targets. Tipperary aren't short on ball winners around the middle with the Kennedys, Conall and Jack, Liam Casey and potentially their own Aussie Rules star in Colin O’Riordan, but I wouldn't be surprised to see Tipperary retreating somewhat on Cork’s kick outs and tempting Martin short, looking for errors.

Tipperary, themselves unimpressive in overcoming Limerick by the narrowest of margins after extra-time, will have been delighted with Cork’s victory over Kerry.

They know that in Michael Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney they have two players who have done damage to Cork in the past. I would expect Cork to be ensuring that both players are doubled up on at every opportunity and force Tipperary’s supporting cast to step up in the scoring stakes.

One aspect of Cork’s play, which is usually their main strength, is their dynamic running from deep with the likes of Seán Powter, Mattie Taylor and Deane to the fore. Conditions in Páirc Uí Chaoimh two weeks ago limited their chances but it would be surprising should this trio not find openings on Sunday to break through to create goal-scoring opportunities. The Castlehaven duo of Mark Collins and Brian Hurley were excellent in their movement and use of the ball against Kerry and one would expect a fully fit Luke Connolly to join them in the full forward line as Cork look to go for the jugular.

The importance of this game cannot be overstated from a Cork point of view. Win and the youngsters will have a senior Munster medal early in the careers while the experienced players will have the monkey off their back after the best part of a decade trying. It will be a just reward for the efforts and perseverance by the likes of Hurley, Collins, Paul Kerrigan, James Loughrey and others who have continued to soldier on despite difficult defeats and serious injuries.

Management were brave in giving starts against Kerry to Maurice Shanley and Seán Meehan and were repaid in spades. The starting team set the tone early with a high press in comparison to the passive approach of their opponents. They matched that workrate with serious aggression in the tackle, epitomised by the likes of Powter and Maguire. Few people are claiming that Cork were exceptional against Kerry but what they showed was they were ready to face the challenge head-on.

Complacency shouldn’t be an issue for a squad that has suffered so much together in recent years.

The memory of those dark days will make the sight of Ian Maguire lifting the Munster Cup on Sunday afternoon all the sweeter.