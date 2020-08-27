Alison O'Connor: I had my Covid-19 test and now I feel like the boy who cried wolf

The woman in the white mask asked: "Is this your first time?" Seconds later, she plunged what looked like an extra-long Q-Tip down my throat.
It was my first time; my singular experience of having a test for Covid-19. I was anxious, so my memory may be sketchy.
After the throat, she went for the nose, which I knew I was not going to like. A few weeks ago, I’d sat in on a conversation between two elderly relatives, both veterans of the test. They were unanimous on its unpleasantness. One of them had a bleeding nose afterwards.
While I wouldn’t want to have a Covid-19 test every day, I’d describe it as unpleasant but brief. All pain is relative, particularly if you’ve undergone childbirth. Just as I felt myself unable to quell the desire to move back and away from the nasal invasion, the pleasantly efficient tester, said to me: "You’re OK, you’re OK." In seconds, it was all over.
I had arrived at the test centre (in Tallaght Stadium, home to Shamrock Rovers soccer club) a few minutes before the appointed time. I was waved to a stop by a woman wearing a pink Hi-Vis vest with 'Volunteer' written on the back. I rolled down the window and, from a distance, she checked my name, date of birth, and address.
I saw one young guy arrive on a bike; a woman arrive on foot. After a few minutes, I was directed in through the gate and around the back of the South Stand. The woman who had walked was there on a seat in front of me, having her test. A man in a Hi-Vis directed me to drive down and stop behind another car. Within a minute or two, there was a third car, just behind me. Beside me, there were doors open to what I’m guessing would normally be a dressing room for a team. A woman, dressed in PPE, came out and handed me a packet of tissues and told me to blow my nose. I opened up my own PPE pack and took out one of the two, massive, black plastic bags inside. Also contained inside were two disposable masks and a leaflet giving advice on the test.
After taking the swabs, the woman advised me I’d be informed of the result by text and to try and isolate until I got the results in a few days' time. As I drove away, I felt relieved it was over. More than 24 hours previously, I had woken with a sore throat and a sniffle. It was nothing major. I’ve had far worse. But when I thought about it, I realised I had not felt as much as a tickle in my throat since long before lockdown.
Being the responsible citizen that I am, I do my daily check-in with the Covid-19 app. It asks: 'How are you feeling today?' There are two answers: 'I’m good, no symptoms'; and 'I’m not feeling well today'. Prior to this, I had always, almost mindlessly, opted for the first sentence, but that morning I hesitated.
While it feels as if I’ve spent the last six months absolutely surrounded by family, this was a rare occasion that I was on my own in the house. I weighed up my options. I also tried to factor in my almost obsessive following (for work purposes) of the Covid-19 situation, not least the NPHET briefings. (I used to watching them daily, but now, blessedly, far less frequently.) 'Don’t delay,' was the voice I could hear in my ear. 'If you feel any symptoms, don’t put it off until tomorrow.' Operating through an out-of-hours GP service, I got a text a few hours later, with the heading, 'SwiftQueue'. It informed me that I had a test the next afternoon at 2.10. Even though my throat was still somewhat sore, I felt silly when I informed my family. One child was clearly worried and the other also, but, in true teenage fashion, was immediately concerned about the possible curbing of activities.
After speaking to a medical friend, who said it was really difficult to actually, truly, work out who should be sent for testing, I did sense I’d been too trigger happy. But it was done by then.
I tried to use separate towels and my hands were back to that raw state they were in at the start of lockdown, because of frequent washing. But try being a mother attempting to keep a low profile in your own house, when no one therin really believes you are sick, including yourself.
I woke the next day with a remaining sniffle, but no sore throat. I felt like a complete eejit. Twenty nine hours after I got the test, the text from HSE Covid 19 stated: 'The HSE would like to confirm that this test did not detect Covid-19'.
On reflection, I can’t help but wonder was I too trigger happy in looking for a test; if you can be such a thing during a pandemic. The problem for me now is — having already sounded the alarm bell once — the next morning that I wake feeling under the weather, I’ll definitely think twice about doing so a second time.
It’s going to be a long winter, as these are the types of decisions we will all face, not just for ourselves, but also our children attending school. For now, though, for a very brief period, I’ll celebrate my Covid-19-free status.