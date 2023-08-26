Q&A: Don't expect gun-toting gardaí on every street corner of Dublin

A. Sorry to disappoint you, there is no such story.
A. That may be, but it isn’t true.
A. People jumped the gun and misread it.
A. The gardaí sent out a press release announcing measures responding to the spate of serious assaults on people, including tourists in the city centre, in many cases carried out by juveniles.
A. No, it did not. Nothing like it.
A. It said that the Regional Armed Response Units would be deployed — along with a range of other specialist units — to "enhance" police visibility in the city.
A. The Armed Response Units are regularly seen in Dublin, not just the city, patrolling in their jeeps. But they do not do patrols on foot, with their guns on display. As the title of the units states, they are “response” units. They are not the frontline.
A. Bingo.
A. They drive around areas in case there is a shooting, armed incident, hostage taking, knife attack and the like. They only respond to serious incidents, but they do give local people, and indeed gardai on the beat, a sense of security seeing them driving around. And, it might deter criminals.
A. Not only are they not new they have been a common sight in the city centre and many parts of Dublin for years. In fact, they were a regular presence up until recently in the north and south inner cities during the Kinahan-Hutch feud and most people welcomed them.
A. No. What we in the deployment of members of the Garda Public Order Unit on the beat, doing regular foot patrols. They rarely do normal foot patrols and do look more formidable. They are dressed in what is called ‘soft cap’ mode – the police attire that is between the common garda uniform and the full-on riot gear the public order unit wears in dealing with serious disorder.led on was an actual new development: the
A. These public order guards on the beat are backed up by mobile units carrying gardaí that can scramble into riot gear.
A. Yes, and it should never have got to this stage; community groups and research reports have highlighted the plight of certain communities for well over a decade.
A. There are many good things happening involving the State and communities, but real partnership needs to be restored.
We need more gardaí, more youth projects, more social workers, better mental health services, more drug projects.
In short, more safety, more supports, more hope.