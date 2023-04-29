'No one wants to look old' but what is the true cost of injectable cosmetics?

Aleksandra Kieloch loves her job. She says it’s all about making people happy. As an aesthetician working at Mariposa beauty clinic in Cork City, Aleksandra will see up to eight clients a day. Her specialty is lip fillers.

“I love making people’s appearance better, making people feel better and look better,” Aleksandra says. “It’s all about making people happy about how they look. I think if you’re happy about yourself, you’re happier in life.”

She sees women ranging in age from their 20s to their 70s, she says: “People in their 20s and 30s want nice plumped lips. Between 30 and 40 and into their 50s, they are starting to work more on anti-aging procedures to slow down the aging process. No one wants to look old.”

The trend towards injectable cosmetic treatments like lip fillers and other dermal fillers used to sculpt cheekbones, jawlines and even the tip of the nose, is booming in Ireland. On Instagram, the #lipfillersireland hashtag displays thousands of before and after images.

Once cosmetic surgery was the preserve of the wealthy, but now, for a few hundred euros, anyone can walk into a clinic and have appearance-altering, affordable, non-surgical procedures; Aleksandra says some of her clients will save €50 per week out of their pay packet to put towards their treatments.

But alongside the ready accessibility of injectable cosmetics there are also concerns. Anecdotes about young women becoming “addicted” to fillers, and side-effects such as lip filler “migrating” are widespread, but seemingly poorly reported.

Eight adverse incident reports in five years

The HPRA (Health Products Regulatory Authority) has recorded just eight adverse incident reports associated with dermal fillers in Ireland in the past five years. Most fillers are made of hyaluronic acid, a slippery, water-attracting substance derived either from a bacterial fermentation process or from rooster’s combs. Many also contain the local anaesthetic Lidocaine.

But unlike some injectable treatments like Botox, which are considered medicines, dermal fillers are not regulated by the HPRA as medicines: they are regulated as Class III medical devices, the highest-risk class of medical devices. While it’s mandatory for manufacturers to report incidents with medical devices, for doctors and patients, the HPRA has a voluntary reporting scheme for faulty medical devices in place.

Aleksandra Kieloc: “My clients know I won’t inject them if they come back too soon. I will tell them to wait eight months, and they listen to my advice."

The HPRA has no role in regulating the use of fillers, meaning that there are no rules about “the facilities or circumstances under which these medical devices are used or administered,” a HPRA spokesperson told the Irish Examiner. So Botox can only be injected by a qualified doctor, nurse or dentist, but fillers can be injected by anyone.

Many clinics, Mariposa included, offer two-day courses in fillers to beauticians. And that’s all it takes to start injecting.

The quality control of fillers sold in Ireland relies on the European CE marking scheme. The Conformité Européenne (CE) certification shows that the product conforms to European safety rules. And at present, not all fillers even have to have a CE mark, only ones “with a medical purpose.” In June, this rule is set to change and all fillers will have to have a CE mark.

This light regulatory landscape means that you or I can go online right now and purchase fillers and syringes from companies based in Dublin. Aleksandra says she is aware that home injecting is now happening “a lot.”

She names the brand of filler that she prefers to work with at Mariposa: “It has good texture and doesn’t cause allergic reactions,” she says.

I wouldn’t recommend getting cheap fillers. You can see on the internet that there are all these €20 fillers, but I’d say the work then will be bad.

When it comes to clients that want inadvisable amounts of filler in their lips, Aleksandra says she has a strict policy.

“If I see that there’s too much product already or that the filler has migrated and created this really ducky look, I’m not touching them and I just recommend that they get the old fillers out of the face by having them dissolved,” she says. “My clients know I won’t inject them if they come back too soon. I will tell them to wait eight months, and they listen to my advice.

“Of course, there are people who will go on to different clinics who will still keep doing the procedure, and that’s out of my hands. And then they come back and ask about help.”

Aleksandra, originally from Poland, is a physiotherapist by training and has worked in the aesthetic industry for seven years. She’s been on lots of short training courses in specific filler techniques, and this year she’s in her first year of a nursing degree, juggling her studies with her work.

But unlike the fillers themselves, the treatments required to dissolve them are medically regulated and can only be administered by a doctor. Aleksandra can’t prescribe and use things like Hyalase, an enzyme used to dissolve hyaluronic acid, because it’s classed as a medicine.

Mariposa has a qualified medical doctor on their staff, but anyone taking the DIY approach and injecting fillers at home will have to seek medical help if things go wrong.

Lack of regulation “crazy”

Consultant plastic surgeon John Curran, director of aNuMe Aesthetic Clinic in Cork, says the situation where the filler itself is not regulated as a medicine, but all the treatments needed when fillers go wrong are, is something the Irish Association of Plastic Surgeons has been warning about for decades.

“The Irish Association of Plastic Surgeons have asked successive Ministers for Health for decades why that is and why this is essentially unregulated,” John says. “You can set up in your kitchen and put an ad on Instagram and away you go. It’s crazy.

“The people administering filler treatments are not qualified to prescribe the treatments that fix the problem like Hyalase, steroids you might need to use to treat allergic reactions, or antibiotics for the treatment of soft tissue infections.” Injectable treatments are not to be taken lightly, and John believes it’s high time that the Irish regulatory landscape was tightened up.

Migrating filler is the tip of the iceberg when it comes to filler complications, he says: “Hypersensitivity reactions, Granulomas and poor placement of the filler are the minor things. Some of the severe complications would make your hair go white.

“There’s a thing called intravascular injection, where it’s possible to inject the filler into a blood vessel like an artery that delivers oxygenated blood to a specific anatomical location. That vessel that was injected with filler can be blocked off and if it’s the only blood vessel serving an area, it can lead to the death of the tissue being supplied by the vessel.

The classic horror story there is that the retina of the eye is connected via a complicated network of blood vessels to the bridge of the nose and the eyebrow area. There have been documented cases of people going blind.

John has treated patients with poor outcomes from injectable cosmetics, including dissolving filler for patients who have had their filler done elsewhere.

The current trend for large volumes of lip filler has seen a phenomenon where beauty clinics will post a before and after picture with the volume of filler used in the post: it’s common to see “1ml” or “0.5ml” in accompanying social media posts. This is something that makes John uncomfortable.

“When you talk about volume, I use significantly less than is commonly used in the industry,” he says. “The idea that there’s some sort of caché that comes with the volume you’re able to get or able to give, I don’t like that approach.

“Part of the challenge is striking a balance between what I know is safe and what I consider cosmetically acceptable, and what the look is and what Instagram is telling these ladies is appealing. So it’s a balance between what we know is safe and what they want because it’s what they’ve seen on their reel or on their feed. It’s a bit of a minefield.”

44 injectable treatments in 8 years: the client

Cork beauty writer Mary Jane O’Regan, AKA Glamity Jane, says she’s not addicted to filler and other injectable cosmetics, but she is a big fan. Now 44, she began getting anti-wrinkle injections (Botox is an example of one proprietary brand name) and filler around eight years ago.

In that time, she estimates that she’s had around 44 injectable treatments. She’s had around 30 anti-wrinkle injections at four-month intervals, lip fillers 10 times, three “non-surgical rhinoplasties” where filler is injected into the nose, and one jawline treatment.

She says she’s never had a bad experience with injectable cosmetics, but has had filler migrate on one occasion. “At one point, the filler in my lips migrated, nothing to do with the injector, just to do with the shape of my lips,” she says. “I had it dissolved and then had them refilled again.”

Mary-Jane O'Regan: “Botox is a prescription medication, but Botox is very temporary. I actually think filler is kind of more dangerous in a way, because there is a bit more going on vascular-wise. I don’t agree with non-medics injecting and I don’t think beauty therapists should be doing it.” Picture: Denis Minihane

Being transparent with her online following about the fact that she has had fillers and other injectable treatments is important to Mary Jane partly, she says, because the stigma surrounding cosmetic treatments is unhelpful and can act as a barrier to women seeking proper medical help when things go wrong.

“Sometimes if they present to an emergency department, they might not say that they’ve had a treatment done because there is a massive, massive stigma attached to it,” she says. “For a long time, nobody would admit to it. And it's a female problem. Percentage-wise, there are far more females getting it done.”

“I’m quite vocal on social media about bodily autonomy. From my perspective, I like the effect of having fuller lips. I personally have no lips at all and I love cosmetics and that whole world. It’s a very personal thing. If someone wants to do something to their bodies that’s not going to harm them and isn’t related to body dysmorphia and everything that goes with it, I think go for it.

It’s seen as insecurity, as weakness, as vanity. But why shouldn’t you be vain? As long as what you’re doing is safe and isn’t impeding your health, what is wrong with vanity?

People approach Mary Jane on social media, often through private messages, to ask for advice when they are worried about the after-effects of their cosmetic procedures: she’s had people send her pictures. But she always advises them to seek medical advice.

As does the HPRA, which told the Irish Examiner in a statement that anyone who has health concerns relating to dermal fillers should “contact their GP.”

Market surveillance

A HPRA spokesperson said that the regulatory authority was “currently undertaking market surveillance in relation to dermal fillers. In the course of this activity, the HPRA will continue to engage with stakeholders in relation to compliance with the regulatory requirements.”

Mary Jane agrees with John Curran that the market needs regulation and that the rules around who is able to inject should be looked at. She says she’ll only trust her face to medically qualified clinic staff.

She says:

If you have someone who goes off on a two-day course to Manchester and thinks they can inject lip fillers, it needs to be regulated, it really, really does.

“Botox is a prescription medication, but Botox is very temporary. I actually think filler is kind of more dangerous in a way, because there is a bit more going on vascular-wise. I don’t agree with non-medics injecting and I don’t think beauty therapists should be doing it.”

For Mary Jane, treatments like filler are here to stay: she doesn’t envisage a time in her life when she stops getting them and believes that in the longer term, their ability to stem the tide of time is only going to improve within her own lifetime.

“I have absolute faith that progress in the aesthetic world will sort out that problem for me,” she says with a laugh. “And I wouldn’t be beyond doing a surgical facelift or necklift either, if I wanted it. I’m not saying I definitely will, but I wouldn’t rule it out. Come back to me in 10 years’ time. I have my eye on a good surgeon.”