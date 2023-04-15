Cormac O'Keeffe: Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs has been given a mammoth task 

“We are blessed to be experiencing such high growth”, proclaims the ad, and the company is “excited to add you to our team!”.
A jobs fair was held on Thursday just gone. One position involves producing “craft quality cannabis” for Atlantic Cultivation, a manufacturer and retailer based in Newfoundland, Canada.
South of the border, the previous week, the Chicago Cubs became the first major league baseball team to partner with a cannabis company.
Down in Florida, cannabis firm Green Thumb Industries is seeking a licence to open a retail outlet adjacent to Circle K petrol stations. The deal, yet to be approved, would allow motorists to fill up on gas and weed at the same time.
These developments may seem far-fetched to Irish eyes, but they could possibly be a sign of things to come in the not-too-distant future if the twin pressures of societal change and commercial interests gather momentum.
Today, the Citizens’ Assembly on Drugs gathers for the first time, with the challenging task of identifying the nature and scale of the drugs problem and the best way ahead.
While the big policy issues of decriminalisation and legalisation are dominating the minds of campaigners, the assembly has a whole host of other issues to grapple with.
And it has been given a very tight timeframe to do so.
- Jo-Hanna Ivers, associate professor in addictions, School of Medicine, Trinity College Dublin;
- Philly McMahon, former GAA star, whose brother, John, died from a drugs overdose;
- Mary Cannon, professor of psychiatric epidemiology and youth mental health, RCSI, and consultant psychiatrist;
- Joe O’Neill, chairman of the Western Region Drugs and Alcohol Task Force;
- Ann Ryan, retired judge of the District Court;
- Brian Galvin, programme manager for drug and alcohol research, Health Research Board;
- John Garry, professor of political behaviour, Queen’s University Belfast.
- Andy O’Hara of drug users’ group UISCE;
- Shannon Connors, a member of the Travelling Community and a mother with experience of drugs use;
- Fionn Sexton-Connolly, a student in the University of Galway;
- Karl Ducque, an outreach worker with Targeted Response with Youth (TRY) programme, which is now part of the Solas Project.
- Drivers, prevalence, attitudes and trends in relation to drugs use in Irish society;
- Harmful impacts of drugs use on individuals, families, communities and wider society;
- Best practice in promoting and supporting rehabilitation and recovery from addiction;
- Lived experience of young people and adults affected by drugs use, their families and communities;
- International, EU, national and local perspectives on drugs use;
- Efficacy of current strategic, policy and operational responses to drugs use.
- Would decriminalisation/legalisation increase levels of drug use and health consequences?
- Should just cannabis or all drugs be decriminalised? And, perhaps, more crucially —
- How does society and the State deal with the fact that under most decriminalisation-only models the supply of drugs remains illegal and in the hands of criminal gangs?
While some models may remove some or most of the illegal supply for some drugs (most models involving cannabis), experience abroad, particularly in the US, indicates that gangs continue to supply much of the product, given they can do some more cheaply and 24/7, as well as continuing to supply the underage market.
Legalisation also has ripple effects — not only for neighbouring countries but for producing countries where it remains illegal and trafficking is still in the hands of dangerous criminal gangs.
Highly-anticipated plans by the German government to establish a legal cannabis market were launched this week, but in a scaled-back version following legal discussions with the European Commission.
The German government believes its model is compatible with both EU laws and the UN Convention on Narcotic Drugs 1988.
The new scheme is broken up into two phases.
The first involving decriminalisation through regulated non-profit cannabis “social clubs”. Adults will also be allowed to carry up to 25g of cannabis for personal use.
On the impact on communities, the assembly will hopefully examine the issue of community safety, the extent and nature of community policing, the open display of wealth by criminals, drug debt intimidation, the murder and maiming of mainly young men in disadvantage communities from gang violence, the destruction of community facilities and spaces from the drugs trade and youth gangs.
The deep cuts to local youth and community services and to frontline policing, and the lack of 24-hour local social work, child protection and mental health services will also hopefully feature.
As well as family members and individuals, the assembly could also do with speaking to frontline professionals and workers — the likes of community gardaí and members of local garda drug units, local probation officers and social workers, local youth and outreach workers, teachers and home school liaison officers and local residents.
This may have to involve meeting these individuals in private and “off the record”, away from the eyes and ears of both management and local gangs, so they can talk freely and safely.
Contrary to suggestions that the task for the assembly is relatively simple, many experts believe drugs are what has been called “a wicked problem”, with no simple answers and one requiring a complex response.
Given the record of citizens’ assemblies in grappling with complicated, contentious, and sensitive issues such as marriage equality and abortion, there is reason to have some confidence, particularly if its timeframe can be extended, that it will be up to the demanding task placed upon it.