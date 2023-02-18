'Finding crack cocaine was as easy as buying a pint of milk: it destroyed me' 

Fighting for his life after plunging into the cold water of a local river, Limerick man John (not his real name) suddenly knew he needed help.

He says now that ending up in the river was neither a cry for help nor a suicide attempt — instead, it was a moment of psychosis in which he truly believed he was being chased by someone out to kill him.

Two years on, John cannot believe the depths that an addiction to crack cocaine brought him to.

As he speaks to the Irish Examiner, plans are in place for a new service to be introduced to reduce harm caused by the use of crack cocaine in Limerick.

A €200,000 funding package has been unveiled by the HSE through the Midwest Drug and Alcohol Service, in conjunction with the Midwest Regional Drug and Alcohol Forum.

Due to come into effect in April, the new service is set to create an assertive outreach programme which will involve the engagement of crack cocaine users in Limerick. It will be delivered by Ana Liffey, with An Garda Síochána and the HSE.

John believes that crack cocaine is rampant in Limerick, particularly compared to two years ago when he stopped using the highly addictive drug.

"It was as easy as buying a pint of milk to find crack then. It is probably worse now.

"I have seen myself around Limerick city the symptoms on people and it is absolutely everywhere.

'Drug of choice' on the street

"I would say it has become the drug of choice over heroin as a street drug. I would fear for the future — I would say our courts are going to be full of people appearing on crack-related offences.”

Courts across the country are already seeing more cases involving crack cocaine use.

Earlier this month, in Cork district court, one accused person was found with crack cocaine on him when he was arrested in connection with a jewellery theft.

In another recent court case in Cork, the court heard about a quantity of crack cocaine worth €4,000 being found alongside a quantity of heroin.

John says he himself ended up on the wrong side of the law, and homeless, because of his addiction to drugs.

He explains: “I am two years clean now from crack cocaine. I am 35 years old. I would have been 28 when I started using crack. I had been a daily user of cocaine. I started using that when I was 17 in Limerick."

"I would have had a history with alcohol and cannabis abuse as well. When I was 14 or 15, I would have started using cannabis and alcohol and would have progressed into more party drugs like ecstasy.

"When I started using cocaine at 17 years of age, my life changed completely.

“It was different to anything else I had ever taken. It kind of fulfilled everything I was missing in my life at the time and quickly I became addicted to cocaine — within six months of starting to use it I became a daily user.

"I was a functioning user at that time. I would have started as a social user on a night out but then it became maybe three or four nights a week.

Within six months, I was seven days a week, all day every day, using cocaine.”

Cocaine was the drug that started him on the road to his abyss, he believes.

“I would have engaged in supplying other drug users with cocaine on a small scale — just enough to tide me over.

"I would have managed to hold down a job at that time but very quickly I would have started losing jobs over my drug use. I was in the entertainment industry. I would have been right in the middle of the cocaine scene.

No place untouched by drugs

"There was no escaping it. I would have come across it every night in every corner of Ireland. There was no place untouched by it.”

John’s relationships began to break down, just as other aspects of his life were beginning to fall apart as well.

He reflects: “I lost all the trust of my family. I engaged in illegal activity to fund my habits, including theft. I owed drug dealers large amounts of money, into thousands of euro. Around €10,000.

"I had people coming to my door and to my family’s door. There was carnage going on. My life was completely out of control at this point and that was just the cocaine."

Crack cocaine was more readily available and cheaper than powder cocaine.

At all times throughout, John was still using. "It wasn’t enough to frighten me. I would have had periods of homelessness around 27 and 28 years old and I started sleeping rough.”

It was in those years that he first came across crack cocaine and was tempted to use it.

He says he was introduced to it by heroin users. He is grateful that when he tried heroin, he did not like the experience.

But he says that crack was readily available and was a cheaper option than powder cocaine.

John admits: “I developed a very intense addiction to crack, and cocaine and alcohol just went out the window. I was using nothing else but crack.

"That was all I could think about. I couldn’t even hold conversations with people. It was just constantly on my mind all of the time. It destroyed me.”

He describes his physical appearance after a number of months of using crack cocaine as being gaunt and very thin. His teeth were loose and falling out, and he felt terrible.

It takes everything away from you — your dignity, your piece of mind, you feel worthless.

"In the end, it came to the point for me that I didn’t feel like living anymore. That would have been at the end of 2020.

"It was an extremely tough time for me because my movement was restricted (under Covid-related lockdowns) and it was not as available as it was pre-Covid. Obviously, there was a larger presence of gardaí around as well, which made it very difficult.”

His ongoing use of the highly addictive substance ended up in him suffering psychotic episodes, with the worst occurring in March 2021.

He says: “I was in the middle of a psychosis and I thought there were people talking to me. I ended up jumping into a river — I wasn’t suicidal at that time, even though I had been idling with suicidal thoughts.

"By the grace of God, I was spotted falling in and it was a direct result of smoking crack.

"After that, I spent a brief amount of time in hospital and I decided to enter into a treatment programme in Cuan Mhuire on March 8, 2021. That was the last day I used drugs.”

His use of drugs resulted in growing debts, coming to €10,000 at one point. At the point of his entering the treatment programme, he had an outstanding debt of €4,000.

Hoping his dealer would be lenient, he approached him and told him of his need to enter treatment and “sort himself out”. However, his debt still had to be paid, insisted the dealer, who sought half of the debt immediately.

With the help of his family, John managed to initially pay €2,000 and has since managed to clear the rest of it.

'The walking dead'

He says: “I was on death’s door to be honest. I was bankrupt in every sense of the word — financially, mentally, spiritually. I was the walking dead.

"I had burned every bridge. There is only so much the people around you can put up with.

"Thankfully I managed to build relationships again. The trust is starting to come back.”

John says that there is a stigma around drug addiction and he wants people to understand that nobody sets out to be a drug addict of their own free will.

He stresses: “Nobody chooses to become addicted. You may choose to take the substance but there are plenty of people who can take something in their youth and leave it there.

"But addicts can’t do that. I didn’t wake up one morning and decide I wanted to be a drug addict for the rest of my life. It is an illness.”

He urges anyone who is struggling because of their drug addiction to seek help, saying: “I am very content in my life. I am in fulltime employment and I have my two children in my life.

"I have a roof over my head at night and there is nobody coming knocking at my door. Life is good.”

People are reluctant at first to admit a problem with crack cocaine according to Mike Guerin, a counsellor in addiction in Limerick.

He says that counsellors are solely reliant on the testimony of clients to know whether or not they have been using cocaine.

“I have seen cases where people have presented with a cocaine problem and as the therapeutic process carries on, they admit they had graduated to crack cocaine," Mr Guerin says.

Crack cocaine creates an intense high followed by a catastrophic low. For John, it led to homelessness and crime.

He says crack cocaine is primarily used in cities including Cork and Limerick, adding: “It does not have the widespread appeal of powdered cocaine, which is everywhere.

"Crack is going along the demographic lines of heroin — it is a city phenomenon and within cities, it is more concentrated in areas of social and economic disadvantage. It is generally sold by dealers and distributors who would commonly have traded heroin.”

For the user, Mr Guerin says crack creates intense feelings of euphoria and invincibility in the user for a very short period of time which is followed by a catastrophic low.

He explains: “That is what makes it so addictive — the fact that the low is so unbearable after the high.

"Because they feel so bad in the low, they are compulsed to repeat the high. The high feeling is so intense.

“We have heard of cases where people are getting suggestions made to them by the people selling them the crack cocaine that they should try using heroin to medicate the symptoms of the aftermath of the crack cocaine usage.”

This is backed up by Garda sources who say that crack cocaine is regularly being sold with heroin “to bring the user down off crack”.

The price of a deal of crack cocaine at present in Limerick is about €15 for a rock — €10 cheaper than the typical rate in Cork city. Gardaí say that dealers are typically targeting heroin users with crack cocaine, focusing on “the vulnerable drug users of cities, including the homeless”.