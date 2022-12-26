'I can't understand why Irish people don't go there to adopt or to help them': The Swedish charity taking Ireland’s unwanted dogs

The sound of a whimpering dog is unsettling, even more unsettling is the sound of 50 dogs whimpering in unison, both young and old, all confused as to why they are where they are.

The barks and cries stop not long after the van door is slid closed, but erupt again once opened and they can see the sunlight and several people looking at them.

A walker by asked if they were for sale. The irony was almost unbearable as being bred for sale was arguably what led some of them to this sad state of affairs. For others, perhaps the majority were no longer wanted by the families that they had come to love and depend on.

Cornelius, an older mixed breed, squinted and wagged his tail and subsequently his body too; a gentleman in every sense of the word.

Although these dogs were abandoned and most had not the best of lives, they were about to get a ferry to their new homes abroad, families that did not care about how they looked, their age, or their past circumstances.

These boys and girls were about to have their dream lives come true in Sweden.

Andy Cullen of Husky Rescue with Floyd. Husky Rescue take unwanted dogs from Ireland to Sweden for adoption. Picture: Michael Chester

“People here will contact us saying that it’s disgraceful to rehome dogs like this in Sweden when there are perfectly good homes here, there’s not,” said Andy Cullen from Husky Rescue Ireland.

“I stopped rehoming pups in Ireland four or five years ago because I’m sick of taking them back,” he said before adding, “I get a lot of abuse for that but I can take the abuse and dogs can’t.”

Swedish success

Mr Cullen said in the last eight years that he has been rehoming dogs in Sweden, not one of them has been returned.

“Because in Sweden, when they have a problem with their dog, they fix it, over here they pass them on,” he said.

“There are so many dogs dumped in Ireland every day, and all of the dogs that do get dumped, there’s nothing wrong with them, people just don’t want them anymore,” he said.

Mr Cullen said there is no main reason for people abandoning their dogs saying: “it’s so easy for someone here to give up on their dog.”

Dogs wait to be taken to Sweden for adoption.

He said the number of breeders and puppy farms in Ireland at the moment is contributing to an “uncontrollable” amount of unwanted dogs.

Thanks to Sweden’s strict laws on the breeding of dogs, they find it difficult to obtain them, so they rescue unwanted dogs from other countries, according to Mr Cullen.

“We’re lucky because we’re one of two countries that they use, the other is Poland,” he said.

They see how bad things are here. The cruelty and the amount of dogs being bred is just shocking, I never realised how bad it was until I got into rescuing ten years ago, and how bad we were treating our animals.

Mr Cullen said you “have to be made of steel” to do the work that animal rescues do in Ireland.

“They don’t just give them away now, they let them go. The pound rings up the owner at the other end of the microchip, and they say ‘we can’t keep them anymore’,” he said.

This is the last collection of dogs from Ireland before Christmas during which 50 unwanted dogs from different shelters across the country will take an 18-hour ferry trip from Dublin port to Cherbourg in France.

After a journey involving several more ferry trips and long drives, Mr Cullen and other drivers will stop at various meeting points where families meet their new Irish family member.

“Some of them are used to cages, so they are alright,” said Leo Bäckström from Hundar Utan Hem (Dogs Without Homes), the Swedish charity which takes scores of Ireland’s unwanted pups.

Mr Bäckström quit his job as an IT coordinator in Sweden to be able to help, saying it’s worth it when he sees the dogs meet their new families.

That’s the most rewarding thing, that’s why I am doing this, it’s a really hard trip but when you go back to Sweden and you get to see all of the families, it’s very very rewarding.

A saving grace, Hundar Utan Hem (HUH) was founded in 2004 by Carina Olsson who said she wanted to adopt a dog at the time but the lack of strays or dog pounds in Sweden made it difficult.

“I googled and found the website of a dog pound in Ireland with photos of the dogs and the date that they would be put to sleep, which was within five days if no one come to their rescue,” she said.

Dogs wait to be taken to Sweden for adoption.

HUH rehomes over 1,000 dogs each year, with animal rescues across Ireland finding relief from the Swedish nonprofit.

“The rescues send information about dogs in their care and we put them on our website and people in Sweden apply to adopt. Our team does long interviews and home checks to make sure that each dog gets a suitable home.

“All of the rehoming team in HUH are dog trainers or behaviourists. The dogs who are adopted will be first to get a space on the transport but some dogs also go to foster homes,” she said.

HUH comes to Ireland two to three times each month to collect dogs.

“It helps the dogs that will go into a loving home but just as importantly, it also frees up a space at a rescue and another dog in a dog pound can be saved from euthanasia,” she said.

Pandemic pets

Although Ms Olsson and animal shelters knew there would be a “wave” of unwanted dogs after the pandemic, nothing could have prepared them for this, she said.

“The is an overwhelming amount of lovely young dogs and puppies that are now waiting to be killed or saved in dog pounds across Ireland. I can't understand why Irish people don't go there to adopt or to help them.

“I wish Irish people knew that if their dog ends up in the pound, there is a huge risk it will be put down. Especially around Christmas because all rescues are full,” she said.

Animal shelters across the country are currently overflowing with Sera Husky and Animal Rescue in Listowel, Co Kerry founder Maurice Enright saying it is the worst it has been in ten years.

“It’s dire, we seem to be going backwards as a nation. I’ve never seen so many dogs looking to be rehomed or surrendered and if the rescues can’t take them in we’re finding that they’re just being dumped,” he said.

“‘Greed’, I think, is one word to use. I had a conversation with somebody last week that has 14 dogs and eight pups and at the start, they made it out that it was an accident but as the conversation went on it was clear that she was breeding them to try and make money,” he said.

Mr Enright said this is a common occurrence where people cannot sell the dogs that they bred, adding that people cannot afford dogs and are apprehensive about buying them at the moment due to the cost of living and the associated cost of having a dog.

'Desperate' overcrowding

Máire O’Sullivan of Cork Dog Action Welfare Group (D.A.W.G) said that overcrowding is a universal problem, describing it as “desperate”.

"Pounds that haven’t destroyed animals in a long time are saying that they are going to have to start putting healthy dogs to sleep,” she said.

Ms O’Sullivan said 2022 has been a particularly difficult year, adding that there are still effects of the pandemic.

“We have people looking to rehome Covid puppies who are now being left alone all day,” she said.

“We’re very short of fosterers and we don’t do adoptions over Christmas because we don’t want to hand out Christmas puppies,” she said before adding that shelters fear January describing it as a “puppy boom”.

It’s absolutely awful, so many people do insane things like giving older people a collie for Christmas. People do mad things at Christmas in terms of animals

She urged those considering getting a dog to do so at another time of the year, ensuring that it is a well-informed decision.

“No reputable breeder will have a litter at this time of year because if you’re a reputable breeder, you want a home for your dog for life, you do not want them given as a Christmas present,” she said.

Ms O’Sullivan said the only dogs available at this time of year come from puppy farms or backyard breeders.

“We’re supposed to be a first-world nation, yet a truck comes in from Sweden every few weeks and takes away our unwanted dogs,” said Mr Enright of Sera Husky and Animal Rescue.

Ms Olsson of HUH said she is “sad and shocked” that the lives of dogs are not worth more in Ireland adding that they are treated differently in Sweden and seen as children.

“Dogs don't live in the garden. They are as welcome in the house as any other family member. Dogs can be complicated but everyone getting a dog knows it’s a decision for 15 years. If you are not prepared for the responsibility, you don't get a dog,” she said.

Ms Olsson said the lives must be adjusted to suit a dog’s needs and not vice versa, adding that it is a “big responsibility” that needs to be thought through thoroughly.

“I would say we have saved the lives of around 10,000 dogs. And the amazing thing is that they are such fantastic dogs. The people adopting them often ask us ‘how could anyone give up on this lovely dog? She is absolutely amazing and the love of our lives.’ How can the Irish people not see what they are missing out on when they give up their dogs.

“Dogs are so loyal to their family and do everything for us. They deserve so much more from us than to be abandoned or left out in the cold weather. Humans don't deserve their loyalty and kindness and we have a lot to learn from them,” she said.