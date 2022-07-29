'You learn to shut your feelings down': The anthropologist who exhumed Clarissa McCarthy

A few weeks ago, Dr René Gapert had an appointment in West Cork on what was a Bank Holiday weekend.

As he rarely gets away with his wife Alison and daughter Muireann, he brought them along and they booked a few nights in a hotel in Clonakilty, arriving on a balmy summer Thursday evening in early June.

René got up at around 3.30am the next morning for his appointment and returned to the family’s hotel around 6pm. Muireann, aged five, ran up to him and asked how his “appointment” had gone. At first, he didn’t say much but then he decided he would tell her as much as she could understand.

“I told her I was helping a mummy with her daughter who died,” the 44-year-old father-of-one said. “She asked what had happened and I said she went into the water.

"She paused, thought about it and then looked up at me and said ‘oh, poor girl’.”

That girl was Clarissa McCarthy and just three when she was murdered by her father Martin, on March 5, 2013. He had known his wife Rebecca was planning to divorce him and return home to America.

The 50-year-old was later found dead still wearing the black carrying sling he had worn to bring Clarissa into the water. Audley Cove, the remote location where he drowned her, had been where the three-year-old loved to collect pebbles and stick her feet in the water.

Clarissa McCarthy was an “energetic, talkative” daughter who was “very happy to just be a part of the world”.

It was not far from their home outside Ballydehob, Co Cork. Rebecca would later recall how her “energetic, talkative” daughter was “very happy to just be a part of the world”.

Martin and Clarissa were buried in the same coffin and the appointment for which René came to Cork was to remove Clarissa from it. Rebecca had contacted the German-born forensic anthropologist at his firm, Human Remains Services Ireland (HRSI).

“Pretty much since the coffin closed, I regretted allowing Clarissa to be buried with Martin,” Rebecca explained to Irish Examiner journalist Liz Dunphy earlier this year.

René agreed to oversee the exhumation and carry out the separation, subject to all the legal requirements and obligations being fulfilled. The entire process would take around six months to arrange.

One of the most harrowing jobs René worked on previously was with the remains of some of the 17 children who died in the 2017 Grenfell Tower inferno.

All he is prepared to say about that is that he availed of the counselling services he and other forensic specialists were offered when they were finished their work piecing the remains of children back together.

“You have your moments,” he says. “But you just don’t dwell on them. If you did, you just wouldn’t be able to do your job.

“You learn to just shut your feelings down and park them for another time.” As well as this being the first private exhumation involving a child he had worked on, it was complicated by the fact that Clarissa was in the same coffin as her father.

Rebecca Saunders: “Lifting the lid on the coffin and just and seeing her... I know I could not have done that myself." Picture: Dan Linehan

“I knew there and then that I would have to make sure whatever I did for her, I would have to do for him,” he said.

“I would not only have to ensure the total separation of remains, but I would have to afford him every bit as much respect as Clarissa.” A team was assembled, consisting of around two health and safety officers - one from the HSE and one from Cork County Council.

Three gardaí were booked to be deployed in and around the cemetery for the duration of the exhumation and as well as the undertaker and his assistant, there were up to five grave diggers and an engineer.

On the morning of the exhumation, René got up at 3.30am and drove the hour-long journey to Schull burial ground in silence. As he parked by one of the graveyard's old stone walls, he could make out Rebecca waiting with a friend, near a garda at the entrance to the cemetery, and where she stayed throughout the exhumation.

Inside the enclosed perimeter around the grave, thick plywood boards covered the surfaces of the surrounding six or so graves, and rested around the McCarthy grave, leaving just a small patch of the mossy grass covering the grave exposed.

The voices of various groups of gardaí, grave diggers, engineers and health and safety staff talking in hushed voices came to a sudden hush as the exhumation began.

Two men moved forward with shovels and started digging. After about an hour, they reached within a few inches above the lid of the coffin. They stopped and one of them bent down and wiped across the surface of the wooden coffin with his gloved hand.

Clarissa McCarthy's grave with Schull Harbour in the background.

It exposed a perfectly intact purple funeral pall cloth that had been placed across it before it was lowered into the grave in 2013. The lid under it was slightly caved inwards.

Next, the council grave diggers started to dig carefully around the coffin with smaller shovels, and then under it so they could run straps under it to lift it up. Due to the pressure of the soil and water ingress, the sides of the coffin had started to deteriorate.

Extra wooden supports were brought in to secure the sides before the straps were drawn under it and it was lifted very slowly out of the grave and placed on a plastic sheet to one side.

It was then lifted into a larger “transport coffin” and placed into the back of a hearse and driven to the undertakers in Clonakilty. The coffin was wheeled into the embalming room on a waist-high trolley sitting in between embalming tables positioned on either side.

One was for Clarissa’s remains. The other was for her father's.

René, who had changed into white overalls, carefully lifted the broken lid of the coffin with help from a member of the undertaker’s staff.

This exposed what was left of the fine woven white plastic coffin lining material, which had turned from crisp white on the day of the wake to a soiled muddy brown colour due to soil and water ingress. It was only when this was carefully moved to one side that he noticed the remains for the first time.

“I could see a man’s suit and jacket and trousers and a small dress on the right side of the suit,” he said.

Although wearing a face mask, he noted the smell from the coffin. “It was a heavy scent of wet soil,” he recalled.

Rebecca Saunders said the day of the exhumation "took me back to the shock I was feeling when we were searching for Clarissa, and we couldn't find her". Picture: Dan Linehan

When René pulled back the lining, he saw Clarissa's bones resting on the right side of her father's.

“Her body was lying on top of his right arm and her head was facing away from him,” he said. “Clarissa was dressed, and her hair was still in place.

“She also had soft toys laid around her. I felt a small rush of emotions as I looked down at her, but I dismissed those emotions very quickly. You have to.

“You just cannot let them develop in any way.” He adds after a moment:

I would be lying if it didn’t have an effect on me. But I didn’t dwell on any personal thoughts.

As her left arm and hand were lying on her chest, he lifted those bones out first and placed them on a white sheet he had laid out on the table to the left of the coffin. Then he lifted out her right arm bones, which were partially tucked under her.

Taking a deep breath, he then reached down and slowly lifted out other parts of her remains and placed them on the white sheet to his left beside him.

Then, reaching around the cloth of her dress and reaching down to her little legs which were dressed in her tights, he slowly lifted her out of the coffin, cradling her remains in his arms as he slowly turned on the balls of his heels and silently glided her over to the mortuary table beside him.

He made sure that there was nothing of Clarissa left inside the coffin. The white sheet her remains were laid out on was then wrapped, in front of a witness, around them and they were placed carefully inside a small white child’s coffin.

After Clarissa’s remains had been placed in the coffin, he and the undertaker screwed down the lid, in silence.

“I didn’t feel like talking at that stage,” he said.

After the lid of her coffin was screwed down, her name plate was screwed on.

Her father’s remains had been placed in their entirety in a new coffin and again, the men said nothing to each other. René finished by around 5pm, when he called Rebecca to tell her.

Clarissa was then left at the undertakers until her cremation on Tuesday.

'A little bit healing'

Speaking from her home in America, Rebecca said: “The whole day took me back to the shock I was feeling when we were searching for Clarissa, and we couldn't find her.

The shaking came back, which is an experience I've never felt except in those two specific times.

“I think that that was just nerves, worrying what if everything didn't get done on the day?” She added: “Something that was very powerful to me was when the undertaker's driver was taking Clarissa to the crematorium on Tuesday.

“The undertaker let myself and a couple of friends shoulder her from where you would have the memorial in the funeral home to the van out back.

“Then, once we got to the crematorium, we shouldered her from the van to where the service would then take place.

“For me, that was extremely important. You never want your child to leave your arms.” She said that to be allowed to shoulder her and to carry her to her final resting place was “a little bit healing”.

Clarissa McCarthy's grave in Schull, West Cork.

Rebecca said: “Lifting the lid on the coffin and just and seeing her... I know I could not have done that myself.

“That's why I'm just so thankful for people like Dr René, doing what he does, and in just the extremely professional sensitive manner that he does it.”

René spent the following two days sightseeing with his wife and daughter, returning home to Bray on Monday. As always, Alison sat in the back beside Muireann, and they chatted away among themselves, leaving René “alone” to concentrate on the driving and listening to music.

The graveyard where Clarissa McCarthy is burried in Schull, West Cork.

“Most of the time on the way back home that day, I was just concentrating on the road,” he said.

“But my mind did wander a few times as I thought back over the whole experience.

“The main overriding thought I had as I drove further away from West Cork was the utter fragility of life and how lucky I was to have everyone with me.”

That day, he checked his rear-view mirror more than usual, to look again at Muireann.