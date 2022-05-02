As Sinn Féin prepares for pivotal election, voters north and south ask what the party stands for

POLITICS in the North is on the cusp of history on Thursday if the latest polling is anything to go by.

For the first time in 100 years, an election in the North may return a nationalist majority.

Sinn Féin looks likely to become the largest party in Stormont in an election that could see Michelle O’Neill, the party’s leader in the North, become first minister. The latest opinion poll puts Sinn Féin on 26%, seven points ahead of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on 19%.

The party seems unstoppable in the Republic too, continuing to build on their success in the election of February 2020, and seemingly unstoppable, despite a number of trip-ups since then.

The possibility of Sinn Féin running a government on both sides of the border is a real one and would arguably give Sinn Féin the mandate to call for a border poll.

The party’s ultimate goal is to reunify the country and if it is voted in on both sides of the border, it can argue that the polling reflects the public feels the same.

The party is an all-island one and has been accused of having different policies north and south on a number of matters. The Irish Examiner studied the main policy areas where Sinn Féin has been accused of poetry in the South and prose in the North.

Jeffrey Donaldson (centre) at the launch of the DUP’s election manifesto last Thursday. His party has hardened its position on the protocol in a bid to retain votes it is at risk of shedding to the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV). Picture: Mark Marlow/PA

HOUSING Housing could be the issue that wins Sinn Féin the election on both sides of the border. However, the party goes about it in different ways north and south. The party’s policies in both jurisdictions are mostly identical in their most recent manifestos: Further legislation to protect

private renters from unfair rents, improve housing standards, and ending unfair letting fees. However, there are subtle but important differences. In their Northern manifesto, released this month, the party says it would “introduce regulations to deliver fair rents including reducing or freezing rents” whereas in the south, the manifesto claimed a Sinn Féin government would “reduce and freeze rents for three years”. Sinn Féin holds the housing portfolio in Northern Ireland, with Deirdre Hargey currently minister for communities. Its first time holding the office, Sinn Féin’s housing plan was dubbed “the biggest shakeup of the housing system for over 50 years” and was well received by most of Stormont. So far, Hargey has introduced legislation, for the duration of the pandemic, to protect private renters which means landlords now have to give tenants a 12-week notice to quit period before seeking a court order to evict and has also limited the amount a landlord can charge for a deposit to no more than one month’s rent. At local council level, councillors for Sinn Féin have voted very differently. The party chairs and is the largest party on Belfast City Council’s planning committee. The party has supported student blocks in the city, despite objections from residents in some instances, while Belfast has seen a regeneration in the last decade with new hotels and office blocks springing up at a breakneck speed. Belfast, unlike Dublin, has no height restriction on its buildings, and Sinn Féin councillors have voted on and approved a number of buildings which would never have seen the light of day in Dublin city. Of the five tallest buildings on the island of Ireland, four are in Belfast and the city has twice as many buildings over 15 floors than its southern counterpart. Build-to-rent is another area where the party seems to differ north and south. Belfast City Council, where Sinn Féin is the largest party, with 18 seats, approved the largest build-to-rent development to date in the city this month — a £117m (€140m) apartment complex across three blocks in the Titanic Quarter. Just 20% of the 778 apartments will be housing association-managed, with the rest marketed to investors. Among recent build-to-rent approvals is a 19-storey block which Sinn Féin councillors voted for, next to a busy motorway where residents are looking out at a railway bridge, car parking, and an M3 slip road. Another build-to-rent development in the city, on the Ormeau Rd, markets two-bedroom apartments for £1,500 a month, while the average rent in Northern Ireland is £718 per month. In the Republic, the party has been averse to the build-to-rent model. In January this year, Eoin O’Broin said: “Some parts of [Dublin] are witnessing planning applications which consist solely of build-to-rent dwellings. These are built of a lower standard than build-to-buy and are far too expensive for most ordinary workers to rent. “Of course, delivering build-to-rent apartments is an ideal project for developers due to these lower standards and the higher profit margins.”

Party leader Colum Eastwood has seen a resurgence of support for the SDLP in recent years, but it could suffer in Thursday’s elections if nationalists coalesce behind Sinn Féin. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA

CLIMATE

The Taoiseach once accused Sinn Féin of making an “each-way bet” on climate change due to the party’s stance on the carbon tax.

A LucidTalk poll in conjunction with the Belfast Telegraph surveyed attitudes to the environment in the North and found that 93% of Sinn Féin voters were concerned about the climate emergency and a majority of the party’s voters were in favour of additional carbon tax to tackle the issue, with 53% willing to pay for environmental initiatives.

The party is managing a balancing act between climate and farmers on both sides of the border. In the north, Sinn Féin backed a Green Party bill which commits to net-zero emissions by 2045.

The executive has yet to agree its first climate action plan in line with the bill next year so it remains to be seen if they can maintain north-south consistency.

DUP minister Edwin Poots said the party was “abandoning the farmers who are living in the hills and the uplands of Northern Ireland” after a report on the bill found that the herd numbers for farms across Northern Ireland would significantly reduce if the bill were to be actioned.

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan rejected the assertion that Sinn Féin held a different policy in the Republic: “Across this island Sinn Féin speak with one voice.”

Sinn Féin’s manifesto for the elections on Thursday claims the party “was to the fore in delivering climate legislation for the north that is ambitious, fair and deliverable…in line with the rest of Ireland.”

The literature also notes the need to develop our abundant solar, tidal, and onshore and offshore wind resources across the island and develop the potential of green hydrogen.

In the south, a Sinn Féin private members’ bill on wind turbines drafted back in 2016 saw the party attempt to make building wind farms more difficult, amid local opposition in the Midlands at the time. The proposed legislation was quickly withdrawn by whip Pádraig MacLochlainn as it appeared to differ from the current policy, and was described by one party source to the Irish Examiner as “shite”.

When asked previously, party president Mary Lou McDonald refused to commit Sinn Féin to a specific figure for emissions cuts in agriculture.

The party is against the Mercosur trade deal with South American countries and says this should be rejected by the

Government rather than taking issue with the size of the national herd.

The party is opposed to carbon tax, with spokesperson Lynn Boylan saying: “Our position on the climate tax is based on evidence ... it’s nothing to do with populism.”

Ms Boylan argued that such taxes have not worked elsewhere in reducing carbon emissions.

There are no such carbon taxes in Northern Ireland.

They have also called for a moratorium on the establishment of new data centres.

Support for the Alliance Party led by Naomi Long has surged at recent elections and opinion polls suggest that rise is set to continue. Picture: Niall Carson/PA ABORTION “The North is next” read the cardboard sign held aloft by Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill at Dublin Castle. As the passing of the referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment was announced on a sunny day in 2018, Sinn Féin made it clear that changing laws in the other six counties was next on their agenda. However, with the Assembly collapsed for three years, it took the intervention of the British government to progress and publish details of the new legal framework for abortion services in Northern Ireland which has yet to be fully established. When the issue of abortion came up in the Stormont Assembly last year later, Sinn Féin abstained in an initial vote, sparking criticism and accusations that the party has been “speaking out of both sides of their mouths”. During the Assembly debate in March 2021, Sinn Féin spoke out strongly against a DUP bill which sought to amend the law in Northern Ireland to prevent abortions in cases of non-fatal disabilities, including Down syndrome. Michelle O’Neill claimed the bill was “the thin end of the wedge” and accused the DUP of attempting “to reopen a debate that has already been had”. “Women are entitled to have compassionate healthcare,” she said. But despite the vocal opposition, Sinn Féin members then abstained on the vote, resulting in the bill passing its second stage by 48 votes to 12. Their actions set social media alight, with even the Derry Girls actress Siobhan McSweeney, who plays Sr Michael in the show, directly tweeting at Sinn Féin: “By abstaining last night you essentially voted with the DUP”. Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, who left Sinn Féin due to his own anti-abortion stance, accused the party of “speaking out of both sides of their mouth” on the issue. Alliance for Choice co-convener Naomi Connor said Sinn Féin has been on “a journey” from a party that was not pro-choice, to one in which is now in favour of providing abortion services. However, she said that “in the past there has been a lack of clarity as to what that actually means”. She said Alliance for Choice has met and heavily lobbied members of Sinn Féin who had been willing to listen. “I do believe that Sinn Féin were influenced and took a more progressive stance,” she added. Interestingly, the party’s general election manifestos both North and South make no reference to either abortion or termination. The pre-election document published ahead of the upcoming Assembly election only states that the party “want women to be able to access the safe and legal health services they are entitled to.” The only reference to abortion services in the 2020 general election manifesto was a commitment to introduce safe access zones.

WELFARE

Public spending in the North is delivered through three layers of government: Westminster, Stormont, and the 11 local councils.

Sinn Féin currently holds the finance portfolio in the North, with minister Conor Murphy at the helm.

Westminster’s autumn budget in 2021 delivered the largest annual funding settlement to Northern Ireland since devolution at £15bn (€17.8m).

Conor Murphy’s proposed budget plan for the next three years would see funding cut to several departments as Mr Murphy sought to prioritise spending on Northern Ireland’s under-pressure health system by giving it a 10% increase in funding.

Almost £9 in every £10 of public spending in the North flows through Stormont — 89% of total spending — while Westminster is responsible for 7%, and local councils the remaining 4%.

Social welfare rates are determined by the chancellor of the exchequer and are uniform throughout the UK.

Therefore, the Northern Ireland Executive, and Mr Murphy do not have any say in welfare rates, including Jobseeker’s Allowance.

However, under Mr Murphy, Stormont awarded £230 to every household in the North at a cost of £177m for the current cost-of-living crisis and £100 to those on benefits who were previous recipients of the energy payment support scheme at a cost of £27m.

In the south, Sinn Féin advocated back in February for much the same thing in the Republic, with Pearse Doherty saying the payment would be made on top of the Government’s proposed €100 energy credit if the party was in power in the Dáil.

Sinn Féin unanimously supported legislation

in Stormont which raised the pension age to 66 in 2012.

However, this is no longer the party’s position and it advocates the pension age returning to 65 for the entire island.

HUNTING A different type of border fox became the issue when Sinn Féin was accused of having different approaches on hunting north and south. The party was forced to defend its position on hunting, after it opposed a bill that would have banned hunting with dogs in Northern Ireland last year. Many pointed to the fact that party president Mary Lou McDonald had previously indicated that Sinn Féin was against the practice and would vote in favour of a ban at the next opportunity. The bill aimed to bring Northern Ireland into line with Britain, where hunting wild mammals with dogs is outlawed. However, Sinn Féin MLAs were among the 45 Assembly members who voted down the bill, prompting calls on the party to clarify whether its position is consistent in both Northern Ireland and the Republic. SDLP leader Colum Eastwood tweeted: “So Sinn Féin are against fox hunting in the south and for it in the north. Right. What happens if a fox runs across the border?” In a statement, Sinn Féin’s

agriculture spokesperson in the North, Declan McAleer, said his party “opposes the unnecessary infliction of cruelty to animals”. TD Matt Carthy also defended the move stating that the bill had been a “barrister’s dream, to put it mildly” before adding that “bans in these instances don’t work, what we need to do is work with rural communities, in particular, to ensure that we have regulations in place”. He said there are “different reasons for hunting with dogs, including protection of biodiversity, including other animal welfare issues,” adding that hunting can be used as a form of “pest control”. Explaining how Sinn Féin policy is arrived at, Mr Carthy told RTÉ radio: “There is no other political party in which the members collectively, including elected representatives and leadership, set political policies.” It prompted PBP-Solidarity TD Paul Murphy to tell the Dáil that Sinn Féin’s “attempt to ride two horses at once reached its zenith with Deputy Carthy’s appearance on the radio where he attempted to say that Sinn Féin was opposed to a ban on fox hunting because of biodiversity, which makes no sense whatsoever”. He added that animal rights campaigners — and members within Sinn Féin who support a ban on hare coursing — should put pressure on the party leadership and tell them not to be on the wrong side of history on this issue.

Unionism could face a seismic shift in this election

by Lisa O'Carroll

What are the polls saying?

The latest of a series of LucidTalk tracker polls for the Belfast Telegraph put Sinn Féin at 26% of the total vote (up one point), followed by the DUP at 19% (up two points), followed by the centrist Alliance party at 16%.

The unionist vote is splitting three ways — with the DUP followed by the Ulster Unionist party at 13% and the Traditional Unionist Voice party, which offers a more radical anti-protocol policy than the DUP, at 9%.

Why is this significant?

If the projections are realised at the ballot box, Sinn Féin’s leader in the North, Michelle O’Neill, would become first minister — and a party that favours a united Ireland, and that retains a policy of absenteeism in relation to its MPs in Westminster, would lead the government.

The SDLP was flat at 11%. The Greens, People Before Profit, and others, including independents, came in at 2% of the vote each.

Another survey by the Institute of Irish Studies at the University of Liverpool suggests the emergence of a secular unionism among younger voters — people from both Protestant and Catholic traditions fed up with identity politics but supporting the union.

What would it mean for the DUP?

Peter Shirlow, a professor at the Institute of Irish Studies, says that while many unionists fear a united Ireland, a win for Sinn Féin will be a “wake-up call” for unionism for a different reason.

He said his research over the past decade showed the growth of a secular unionism among people within the Protestant and Catholic heritages who want to stay in the UK but who will not use their vote “just to keep the other side out”.

“It might be a unionist electoral crisis, but not a constitutional crisis,” he said. “It will be the death throes of Protestant unionism, a rejection, not of the constitutional position but people saying ‘enough, we support the union, but we won’t vote for homophobes, we won’t vote for misogynists, we won’t vote for this never-ending crisis politics’.

“It doesn’t seem that people are seeing this as a big opportunity for nationalism either. Sinn Féin is Sinn Féin but parties like the SDLP are flat as a pancake,” he says.

One thing parties have to get away from, and particularly unionist parties, “is the misnomer that rights are concessions” to the other side, he says.

His tracker panel found that two thirds of nationalists believed that if “devolved politics worked better, people would focus less on the constitutional question” of whether the North was part of the UK or Ireland.