Pandemic portraits: The people who inspired and brought us together in a time of Covid

We were all in the pandemic together but everyone’s experience was somehow unique and filled with different emotions. Some people on those frontlines talked to Eoin English and Niamh Griffin.

Adam, the king of hugs

Adam King’s virtual hug became a symbol of love and hope at a time when the world needed it most.

From early in the pandemic, when we were being told to stay apart, the seven-year-old from Killeagh in East Cork carried a heart-shaped sign with the words “a hug for you” to show to those he spent most time with.

The youngster, who has a brittle bone condition, used it to stay connected to his teacher while he was learning from home and to let the medical staff at his regular hospital appointments know that he was still giving them a hug, just in a different way.

Adam King’s hug has helped raise over €266,000 for Cork University Hospital Charity and Temple Street Children’s University Hospital Health Foundation. Picture: Maxwells

But when he introduced it to the public during the 2020 Late Late Toy Show, with Temple Street hospital head porter John Doyle, it had a global impact and led to messages of support from people like US President Joe Biden and Nasa astronaut Chris Hadfield.

Since then, Adam’s hug has helped raise over €266,000 for Cork University Hospital Charity and Temple Street Children’s University Hospital Health Foundation, through the sale of special virtual hugs Valentine’s day cards, the publication by his father, David, of A Hug for You picture book, Adam starring in an animated series on RTÉ, and the distribution of 2.5m céad míle hugs postcards by An Post around the world for St Patrick’s Day.

And the space-mad youngster lead the ‘Heroes of the Pandemic’ segment of the national St Patrick’s Day parade in his own space shuttle in Dublin — a section which paid tribute to the frontline workers who helped get Ireland through the pandemic.

“The impact isn’t lost on us,” David says.

“Adam gets it alright. He has a good sense and a good understanding of the good he has done, and of the good he’d like to do.

Somebody came to us at the Pride of Cork awards last weekend and told Adam how one of the last things their mother received in the post before she died was Adam’s virtual hug.

"It really made us emotional to hear that.”

Mr King said Adam has always connected with people, and the lockdown and its restrictions were difficult for him, his younger sister, Sarah, and his older siblings, Danny, Katie, Robert, as they missed school, their friends and activities.

“When we look back on that time now and see the impact Adam’s had on people, we are very proud.”

‘It was almost taboo if you died of Covid’

How we dealt with death during the pandemic has changed life in Ireland forever.

Long-held funeral rituals and traditions were turned on their head as strict public health restrictions forced us to find new ways to say goodbye to loved ones, to express condolences.

Gone were the wakes, the large crowds at removals and funeral masses, and the social gatherings afterwards where stories were told and tears were shed.

Finbarr O’Connor of O’Connor Bros funeral home, North Gate Bridge, Cork. "There was a huge sense of fear at the time." Picture: Eddie O’Hare

Instead, people who died with Covid were placed in closed coffins, funeral services were restricted to a handful of close family members, and people mourned alone and apart. People lined streets, socially distanced, as hearses passed. Many more watched funeral masses streamed online.

Undertaker Finbarr O’Connor, the managing director of O’Connor Brothers Funeral Home at the North Gate Bridge in Cork, was on the frontline throughout the pandemic, dealing first-hand with grieving families struggling to cope with death, a process made even more difficult during a time of such great global fear, anxiety and uncertainty.

“It was incredibly upsetting in the first year. The variants in the early days, Delta and later Omicron, were so dangerous and we knew so little about them, that there was a huge sense of fear at the time,” he says.

“We had to follow and operate within the government and health restrictions which were in place. There was no getting away from that.

“When the restrictions were introduced, for some people, that meant dealing with closed coffins for Covid-related deaths, but for the vast majority of other funerals which took place during that time, it meant vastly reduced numbers at removals and at funeral services.

“And it was almost taboo if you contracted and died with Covid. There was this sense that you were almost unclean, or that you hadn’t been washing your hands, or following the guidelines properly, but thankfully, that has all changed completely now.”

Upsetting as that time was for many, Mr O’Connor says he got a lot of feedback from families, particularly during the Level 5 restrictions when funerals were restricted to just 10 mourners, that the service was so much more personal for them as a result of the smaller numbers.

‘Brought together at a time of crisis’

From the raw grief of dealing with Covid deaths on the hospital frontline to the relief and sense of hope brought by the vaccine rollout, Noreen O’Leary saw it all during the pandemic.

The assistant director of nursing and theatre operations manager at Cork University Hospital (CUH), who also helped establish and run one of the country’s first, largest and most successful mass vaccination centres, hasn’t had time yet to truly reflect on the last two years, to process fully what she and her colleagues went through.

But she knows this much about those she worked with in the City Hall vaccination centre.

“Everybody did what was requested and required of them — and more,” she says.

“We were brought together at a time of crisis for the country. And when the country was literally riddled with fear, it was great to be part of the effort to alleviate that. I would go into battle with each and every one of them tomorrow.”

Ms O’Leary remembers the very real sense of fear and anxiety when Covid hit in March 2020, as she and others in hospitals around the country prepared as best they could for what was to come.

The management and allocation of staff, setting up isolation rooms, securing PPE and delivering the training to wear it properly were her priorities in the early stages. “I was involved in dealing with the awful side of Covid at the start of the pandemic, and I recall the fear when none of us knew what was ahead,” she says.

Noreen O’Leary managed the Cork City Hall vaccination centre where her staff had administered a staggering 287,000 vaccine doses. Picture: Dan Linehan

“We were dealing with very, very sick patients in CUH, with many on ventilators, and sadly many who died, with their families not able to visit. There was a lot of fear, a lot of sadness.”

Wave after Covid wave followed before the announcement of vaccines in late 2020 sparked a flicker of hope.

Ms O’Leary was asked to oversee the set-up and management of one of the largest mass vaccination centres in the country, in Cork’s City Hall.

“I was going from dealing with very sick patients and death to a positive situation - we now had vaccines and a sense of hope.”

Ms O’Leary finished working at the centre in late January and returned to work in CUH immediately. When the vaccination centre wound up on March 6 last, she and her staff had administered a staggering 287,000 vaccine doses.

Oliver Lynch, inspiring a nation

He was the young boy who inspired the nation, one step at a time.

And almost two years on, the young lad described by the President as “one of life’s great heroes” for his incredible fundraising walk during lockdown, is still being honoured for his efforts.

Oliver Lynch, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, was eight when the pandemic struck, motivating him to take on his own personal “5k in 50 days challenge”.

He walked 100m every day in his walking frame, just outside his house, to raise money for three charities that help him — Enable Ireland, Dogs for the Disabled, and the CUH Charity.

A distance that would take an able-bodied person just a few seconds, took Oliver up to 30 minutes some days.

Oliver Lynch at his home in Ballincollig, Cork, with his dog Mo. Picture: David Keane

His remarkable courage and determination from mid-April to July 2020 captured hearts around the country.

Oliver went on to complete his challenge and raise close to €60,000 for the charities — €40,000 from regular donations and a further €20,000 when Axa named him the youngest of their five community hero winners during a special feature on the Late Late Show a few months later.

Oliver Lynch, "one of life’s great heroes,” as President Michael D Higgins said. Picture: David Keane

Among the many people who wrote to him was President Michael D Higgins, who described him as “courageous and generous”.

“There can be no doubt that you are one of life’s great heroes,” the president said.

Oliver, who is fast approaching his 10th birthday, has taken it all in his stride. “It was nice that I impressed him,” he says.

He says he will never forget the day the former Lord Mayor of Cork, Joe Kavanagh, arrived outside his house, along with gardaí, paramedics, firefighters, neighbours, friends, school principal Gabriel, his former SNA, Marna, along with TV news crews and reporters, to see him complete his fundraising challenge.

“I felt famous — more famous than the president,” he says.

Oliver now has set a new walking target. He hopes to walk to his local SuperValu store soon — a distance of more than a kilometre.

He was named Cork’s Lockdown Legend by local business, Optimal Chiropractic in Ballincollig, Cork last week, for his fundraising heroics.

Scott Duggan, outdoor cinema

At a time when we could only exercise outdoors within 2km of our homes, were being advised to stay indoors and stay 2m apart, Scott Duggan found a novel way to bring people together safely.

As well as bringing joy into peoples’ lives, his outdoor cinema nights reminded us of the importance of shared experience and of the vital role of community.

A simple idea with a massive impact — it brings a smile to his face today as he recalls the reaction.

“I can’t be idle. I needed to occupy myself and I knew the idea would be cool,” he says.

“To be honest, I asked my neighbour, the photographer Clare Keogh, could we get it into The Echo. I thought that would cheer my mum up.

But looking back on it now, it really was bonkers, ridiculous really, how big it became.

Just weeks after the first case of Covid was confirmed in Ireland, and as vulnerable and older people were being advised to cocoon, Scott had a brainwave — to screen Hollywood movie classics onto the wall of a house on the Cork city street where he lives.

As the technical manager of the Cyclone Rep theatre company, he had access to the right equipment, and so invites went round to his neighbours on Windmill Road.

Then on one magical night in April 2020, they set up couches, patio heaters, and outdoor lights in their front gardens and gathered to watch the 1953 Marilyn Monroe classic comedy, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, projected onto the gable-end of a house on the terrace.

That outdoor movie night, first reported on in the Irish Examiner, went on to make headlines around the world.

“We were featured in a Chinese newspaper, in The Times of India, in Time Out magazine in London and I even had the BBC World Service feature us in a magazine series on cinema.

“It transformed the mood on the street, I might have been the catalyst, but the neighbours were the ingredient,” he says.

Scott later took his projector on the road, helping schools and nursing homes combat social isolation.

Scott Duggan of Windmill Road, Cork, with his projector showing classic movies for his neighbours. Picture: Clare Keogh

Like thousands of professionals in the arts sector, Scott’s profession was hit hard. He went on to establish a food truck, Bó Steaks and Burgers, which operates in Bantry every Friday, but his arts work has returned.

He’s working on a nationwide tour of Othello, which has just finished its run in the Helix.

His memories of the pandemic are tinged with sadness though as he recalls his neighbour Ann Lynch — a long-time Windmill Road resident, who had lived on the street for 54 years, and who described that first movie night in April 2020 as the “best community event she had ever seen”.

She died just a few months later, in October 2021.

Fr Raymond, the cycling priest

A priest who pedalled hundreds of miles to link in with parishioners during lockdown says the personal payback was immeasurable.

When churches were closed in 2020 in the first phases of the pandemic, Fr Raymond Flaherty, the parish priest of Claran and Headford in Galway, said he felt that people needed hope and encouragement from the Church and that he could bring it by bike.

So in May, he saddled up and hit the road by bike blessing people and their homes, and simply just chatting to parishioners as he went. “There are about 3,000 people in my parish and many are elderly and there was a real sense in early 2020 of the unknown and a sense of fear about Covid at the time,” he says.

“March, April, and Easter came and went and by May, I decided to let people know through our parish Facebook page that I’d be going out and about by bicycle and that if people wanted me to call, to put out a flag, a candle or a holy picture, and I’d drop by.

“Word went round and we got a great spell of weather, and it just grew and I spent about eight days cycling the whole parish, sometimes as late as 10.30pm on some days, stopping at the gates of homes and chatting to people socially distanced.

Fr Ray Flaherty travelled his parish on a bike when people couldn’t come to the church. Picture: Ray Ryan

“The weather was on my side, and people felt ‘well, we can’t go to the church but the priest is coming out to us’, that we are all in it together.

“I can still picture people in wheelchairs, standing at their gates, waiting for me to arrive. It was unbelievable really when you think back.

“It created a buzz in the parish. I think people felt supported. But it was a wonderful experience for me personally, and I got great encouragement and was shown great kindness. I got to meet people I’d never met before. People wrote and sent cards saying ‘thank you’. I think it’s a thing that people will talk about for many years to come.”

Photographs taken of Fr Raymond’s bike tour featured in a fundraising calendar which was produced last year, raising €12,000 to fund roof repairs to the local church. Poignantly, some of the people featured in the photos have since passed away.

Fr Raymond says despite the pain, sadness and loss of the pandemic, the experience has grounded us all a bit more and made us focus on what really matters.