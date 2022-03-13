'We said never again, but it's happening all the time' says Holocaust survivor Tomi Reichental

Watching the women and children of Ukraine carrying their "little bags" as they flee Putin’s bombs brings Tomi Reichental right back to when the Nazis came for him.

He can see himself in the boys of Kharkiv and Sumy, forced from their homes and catapulted into a maelstrom of upheaval and violence.

“Of course, I see the little bags that everybody is taking, that they can take,” the now 86-year-old man said.

“It's mostly women and children and old people - they can’t carry much. I remember when we were being deported we were allowed to take only a little case.”

In October 1944, when Tomi was just nine, the Gestapo, the Nazi secret police, came to his village of Piestany, in Czechoslovakia.

Tomi, along with his brother, Miki, mother Judith, grandmother Roselle, aunt Margot and cousin Eva, were arrested.

They were marched into cattle wagons and transported to the Bergen Belsen concentration camp in northern Germany.

“We prepared these cases well before the Nazis called on us, because you got a couple of minutes and had to be out and taken away,” recalled Mr Reichental.

“The Jewish people prepared these cases if such a thing happened, all packed. Only the minimum you could take and that’s all we took with us.” Deciding what to bring was hard, he said: “It’s difficult to decide what is important and what is not important.” He thinks about this when he sees the Ukrainian children and mothers carrying their bags.

“I look at the pictures and say to myself ‘I wonder what are in those small bags?' What are the important things that they took? It reminds me of how we were treated and pushed. It reminds me of the Holocaust.” He said one news report followed a mother and child who were going to meet the wife’s husband in Romania.

“When she was packing the bag, she had a revolver and said: ‘I better put it in the bag’,” Mr Reichental said. “Just imagine? This is not water, it’s not food, it’s a piece of steel. What is the priority?” “I see the women and children saying goodbye to their husbands. Will they see them again? I don't know.” Mr Reichental lost 35 close family members in the Holocaust. He survived and came to Dublin in 1960 but did not speak about what happened for 50 years.

He said he gets angry watching the images of ordinary people, their lives turned upside down, fleeing in the freezing cold from cities as they are pummeled.

“We saw it in Syria, we saw it in Afghanistan. Wherever the Russians put their foot in, what they leave behind, is a tragedy, an unbelievable tragedy.

“He [Putin] committed war crimes in Syria, he demolished a whole city.” The Russian-Syrian air forces destroyed the eastern side of Aleppo, with a ferocious bombing campaign between September and October 2016.

Human rights groups estimate that 440 civilians, including more than 90 children, were killed in reckless and indiscriminate bombings, which even hit hospitals.

Experts now fear that Putin could do the same in Ukraine, with the southern port city of Mariupol being hammered by bombs for over nine days in a merciless siege.

Mr Reichental says the destruction being rained down on ordinary Ukrainians is the highest form of war crime.

“People are fleeing the cities and you can see there is nothing there," he said. “There is no army target, they are hitting civilians directly, destroying whole areas, its carpet bombing. It’s terrible to see innocent people suffer.

“The BBC showed a whole quarter of a city, and there’s not one house standing. There were no soldiers there, it was a civilian area, innocent people. This is a war crime of the first degree.” And he knows about war crimes.

Holocaust survivors Tomi Reichental and Joe Veselsky.

In what he described in his books as his “new home in hell”, he faced daily roll call in the freezing cold in Bergen Belsen.

He played around the dead, rotting bodies, but always had to take care to keep out of the way of the SS guards who practised their shooting on human targets.

Hundreds of people around him fell ill and died from typhus, diphtheria, tuberculosis or from starvation.

In Mariupol, 350,000 or so remaining residents are living without heat, electricity, drinking water and food.

Bodies are lying on the streets as it is too dangerous for officials to collect them.

The bombing of a maternity hospital in the city last Wednesday killed three people, including a girl.

There were images of distraught and traumatised pregnant women being carried on makeshift stretchers to safety, leading to accusations of genocide by Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Mr Reichental said that while Ukraine’s record during the Second World War in relation to the treatment of Jews was not good, the country had welcomed Jews in recent years, with some 200,000 Jews living there.

Moreover, the country had voted a Jew as President, he said.

Mr Reichental is not comfortable at comparisons being made between Putin and Hitler.

“I don’t want to compare, you can’t compare,” he said.

But he said a common point had to be made: “My point is they [the likes of Putin and Hitler] need to be stood up to, at the start. I really think the West should have stood up to this, before the war started.” He said the US should have brought fighter jets to Europe as Putin was massing his troops at the border of Ukraine.

“They [the West] should have said to Russia: ‘If you cross the border [into Ukraine], our soldiers will not be on the ground, but our air force will’ and I think it will have put him off.” Instead, he said, they allowed the Russian leader to do what he wanted to do.

“They practically gave him the green card, ‘well Putin now you can come in’,” Mr Reichental said. “I think it’s a disgrace and the West are not doing now what they should do.” He said the longer the West leaves it to stand up to Putin, the greater the threat he will pose: “It will be much more difficult. Together with the Ukrainian army they would have defeated the Russians very quickly. In years later, when they [Russia] go after the other countries, this is not the end. He will walk in, Nato or no Nato, I think it’s disgraceful.

“What he is threatening with atom weapons, but the West have atom weapons as well so he wouldn’t dare do it, his country will be destroyed as well.”

He added: “It’s already too late now, they [the leaders of the West] have let down European countries in a disgraceful way. Yes, they are doing a great job for the refugees, but these leaders should be ashamed of themselves.” Mr Reichental said the West could have intervened when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.

“At Crimea, the West should have already warned him. The West imposed some sanctions here and there, but after a couple of weeks everyone forgot about it.” He said the West’s leaders knew what kind of person Putin was.

“He assassinated his enemies in England. The murder investigation practically points to the assassins. They [the West] know him, they shouldn't let him get away with it.” He added: “The West don't do what they say. They know he [Putin] is probably laughing how the whole West is afraid of him. They didn't put enough money into defence, and now are suddenly waking up.” Mr Reichental is less critical of Ireland’s role and the country’s policy of military neutrality.

“Ireland is sometimes very good,” he said, “they are respected everywhere, as UN peacekeepers. At least they do that.” He said he was delighted to see the recent actions of the Government in relation to the planned manoeuvres by the Russian navy in Irish controlled waters.

Tomi Reichental: The West don't do what they say. They know he (Putin) is probably laughing how the whole west is afraid of him.

He said it can be difficult for politicians to explain the complex reasons as to why a country is militarily neutral, especially when the population, as in Ireland, demonstrates against one of the warring countries.

He references the calls for the Russian ambassador to be expelled: “Ireland will do it, but will do it with the EU, the whole of Europe. Ireland can’t really do much on its own. When they do something, do it as Europe, as a member of the EU.” But he is clear on what Ireland can and should do: “We are not a nation that is going to fight anybody, but I think now, because of Nato and what’s happening, I think Ireland will have to put hand into pocket and spend a little more on vital defence, at least.” Mr Reichental, who continues to give talks (over Zoom since Covid) to schools about the Holocaust, again grapples with the tragedy befalling Ukraine.

“After the Second World War, we said ‘never again’. If you look at history since then, in Africa and many places - I remember the slaughter in Srebrenica [where over 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were massacred by Serb forces in July 1995] - it continues.

“In my presentations, I say the slogan 'never again' is dead. It’s happening all the time. We always say we have to learn from the past. It doesn't seem like we will.”