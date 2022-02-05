Devastating fire burned Glenisk ‘back to the 90s’

In the mid-1990s, as Glenisk made its switch to using organic milk for its products, it had two pots of natural yoghurt on offer for customers.

This week, four months after a devastating fire destroyed 90% of the organic producer’s facilities in Killeigh, Co. Offaly, Glenisk’s yoghurt manufacturing business got back up and running with the return of two products. Managing director Vincent Cleary said the fire “burned us back to the 90s”.

“We’ve lost a couple of decades; I remember taking over the business from my father and we had basically two individual pots of yoghurt, and that’s where we are again now.”

Having said that, Mr Cleary said it won’t be taking 30 years to get the business back to optimum health — with all staff “busy trying to get the next range of products” back on shop shelves.

Glenisk staff helping out to get Glenisk going again. "We found some gems amongst our staff — some good painters." Photo: Paula Nolan

Up to the date of the fire, Glenisk was producing 57 different products. The company is operating out of its ‘plan B’ manufacturing facility, built in just four months on a corner of its original manufacturing site.

Prior to the fire, Glenisk had begun construction on two adjacent buildings at the rear of its site. The first was an extra cold room and the second was going to be a warehouse. The two new buildings in progress were damaged, but not destroyed by the fire. They are now what is called the plan B factory.

As well as erecting the buildings, the production hall required the installation of new pasteurising and incubation tanks, new pipework, new yogurt filling machines, and all other additional infrastructure.

According to Glenisk's commercial director Emma Walls, materials suppliers "bumped us to the front of the queue", while personnel worked evenings, weekends, and cut holidays short to get the job done. Mr Cleary added: "It wasn't just a job for them; it was a project everybody bought into."

Read More Support after factory blaze ‘humbling’, says Glenisk boss

Glenisk said it will now turn its attention to the design of plan A — a permanent carbon-neutral facility. It is expected to take around a year for this to be completed.

Despite always looking ahead and "always trying to better ourselves, better our product, even when things are going swimmingly", Mr Cleary said that “nobody expects to build a factory and to have a plan B in the event the unthinkable happens”.

“When you stand in front of your business as it goes up in flames and you’re watching it spread, your whole professional life, the last 30 years playing out as you see the flames go from one room to the next,” he continued.

“The fire brigade are doing their best, but you can see they’re fighting a losing battle.”

As a child, Mr Cleary’s mother, Mary, “in her wisdom”, never gave him Lego. He said that over the 30 years, what Glenisk has been doing “has been likened to assembling a factory on a Lego basis”.

Some of the devastation wreaked on Glenisk after the fire. “When you stand in front of your business as it goes up in flames and you’re watching it spread, your whole professional life, the last 30 years playing out." Photo: Paula Nolan

“We were adding bits and pieces as we went and without too much thought or planning, it was all done out of necessity.” He said that with the new build, he will “take some valuable learnings” about the layout of the facilities after what happened.

Glenisk is “reinventing” itself, but refuses to leave anybody behind in the process. The company retained its workforce since the fire, with no staff being laid off and all being paid throughout the period since the fire.

Many staff members were redeployed temporarily into new roles to help with getting the plan B facility running. "We found some gems amongst our staff — some good painters and things like that," Mr Cleary added. The production of goat and organic milk also resumed only days after the fire, as this facility survived.

Meanwhile, plan B for yoghurt production has “more basic equipment” and is less automated, Mr Cleary said. “What we lack in production capacity, we need more bodies to handle product because there’s less automation.

“So as we grow in products, I'm hoping to bring a level of semi-automation. I'm hoping that when the new build comes along, there will be bigger job announcements.”

Glenisk currently has the capacity to produce around 200,000 big pots a week. While that is significant only months after the fire, “it still only represents about 20% of our former business; we have a lot to grow back”.

A lot of business growth has taken place for Glenisk since Jack Cleary founded it in the late 1980s. With 14 children, one of his goals was to create employment to offer them. Not all of them took him up on this offer; but he “felt an obligation to his family, he was a man that did things for himself”.

“I’d like to think we carried that on and we tend to do things rather than sinking,” Mr Cleary continued. “We paddle our own canoe. We put our business first and foremost.

Glenisk has a purpose. It is bigger than the sum of its parts.

September 27 was “a dark day” but hopefully, in time, the Cleary family will see it as being a “pivotal moment” in Glenisk’s history. “Watching the fire, it was difficult to see ourselves coming back from it.”

However, with all staff pitching in to get the business back up, “we didn’t even have time to grieve”.

"The next day after the fire, I came into the yard and I had told everybody, apart from a couple, to stay home and that they would be paid; but most of our staff came back in and said: 'what do you want us to do?'"

Over the last number of months, Glenisk continued to collect milk from its 50 suppliers, paying the organic premium. Mr Cleary said that Glenisk is “not the cheapest yoghurt”, but that it became the number-one branded yoghurt in Ireland “because we stood over our product”.

Glenisk staff preparing the DE Williams office they worked from for the last few months. "Most of our staff came back in and said: 'what do you want us to do?'" Photo: Paula Nolan

“I could never sell a product that I didn’t believe in. I genuinely think what our farmers are doing is better,” he said. “Customers are looking for value for money, but value for money doesn’t necessarily mean being the cheapest offering.”

Emma Walls said that through January, it felt like the business was "going two steps forward and three steps back just to get the product right".

"We really didn't want to come back with an inferior product, so that has been very challenging," Ms Walls said. "To get there, to have a product we're proud of, we're ecstatic - tired, but elated.

"We could not have got back on our feet without an entire community lifting us up."