Special report: 'Court is terrifying, but it is often the only way to get compensation'

Last year was a record one for High Court settlements against Ireland’s health service, which could have profound implications for future payouts.

In a system that is overwhelmed and underfunded, mistakes can happen. However, there needs to be a shift in terms of how these mistakes are handled by the Health Service Executive (HSE) and how they treat those affected, according one of the country’s leading law firms.

In 2021, a number of records were broken following payouts topping €24m, €25m, and then €30m. Many of the cases had dragged on for years, only adding to the pain and suffering for loved ones and families.

Today, we revisit the stories of people who had sought and secured compensation following court claims. They include the story of fourteen-year-old Oran Molloy. Deirdre and Adrian Molloy, whose son Oran was awarded €30m in November last year. Picture: Collins Courts

Oran, who has cerebral palsy, was awarded €30m in November after settling his High Court action in a case against Portiuncula University Hospital for injuries suffered during his birth in December, 2006.

Liability was admitted, resulting in the largest settlement in a birth injury case in the history of the State.

November also brought a resolution to the case of Corkman Conor McCormack (23) who settled for €25m a legal action over his treatment at Cork University Hospital. Mr McCormack was left blind and unable to walk as a teenager after attending CUH with brain shunt problems.

A handful of other cases also resulted in the HSE paying out vast sums this year, but solicitor Lyndy Cantillon, a partner at Cork-based Cantillons Solicitors, said that families have to endure too much to access these payments.

"Unfortunately, it is the position that we see families forced to go through a long legal battle in order to get access to justice," Ms Cantillon said.

These are often families who have suffered a tragedy or trauma and as a result of this, are already under a significant amount of pressure both financially and emotionally.

“The added burden of going through years of litigation is stressful and time consuming, particularly in a situation where there are vulnerable people involved,” she said.

“The biggest impact of the delay in concluding these cases is that the injured person is denied access to funds which they could use to pay for therapies that would considerably ease their burden. Further, for children who have been catastrophically injured, the delay means that the burden of 24/7 care falls onto the parents.”

Ms Cantillon highlighted the fact that many of these cases relate to incidents that occurred during the plaintiff’s birth, meaning that any subsequent payout will have to be used for long-term future care:

If these sums were not paid to the injured person, then the burden of care would fall on the State, and institutional State care is on a par with these sums.

The prospect of going to court and catapulting their lives into the public forum is a terrifying thought for many families, and one that they would rather avoid, Ms Cantillon explained. That, she added, would require a shift in the way the HSE deals with these cases.

“Court is a terrifying thought for most families we meet. However, sadly, it is oftentimes the only way for them to be vindicated and compensated for what has happened to them or their loved one.

'Defend and deny' tactic

“There is an onus on the HSE to admit when they have done something wrong, and this admission should be proffered as soon as possible. If these cases are settled out of court, it would mean a quicker resolution, and thus earlier access to funds for the plaintiff.”

Delayed access to these funds can often lead to delayed care and therapy for plaintiffs, Ms Cantillon explained.

"If these cases could be settled at an earlier point in time, outside of court, then this would allow for earlier intervention in the child’s life,” she said, highlighting the need for a change in attitude in the HSE, citing the ‘defend and deny’ tactic of the health service.

If the HSE can settle cases at the door of the court, why can they not settle them at a far earlier point in time? I know of no good reason why not.

A number of government-appointed committees have been tasked with determining the best way to ensure that cases like this do not end up in front of a courtroom. Most recently, a committee chaired by Justice Charles Meenan, and made up of stakeholders’ representatives, recommended the introduction of pre-action protocols.

Solicitor Lyndy Cantillon pictured in 2019 with Margaret Hurley's parents Claire and Ger who had sued over the circumstances of her birth and whose case was settled for €11m. Picture: Collins Courts

“These require both sides to get off the fence, as it were, at an early point prior to litigation and to face up to the issues in the case,” Ms Cantillon said. “Both sides will set out their stall with particularity. It will no longer be permissible for a patient to make vague allegations of negligence but more importantly the HSE will have to set out what happened and why."

Lessons from litigation

Ms Cantillon highlighted the importance of bringing errors to the attention of the patient in a swift, frank manner, to rectify or minimise the damage and ensure the patient is less aggrieved and maybe less likely to take legal action.

“One would hope that lessons are learnt from mistakes that have been made in the past,” she added. “Oftentimes, arising out the litigation that occurs, changes are made to hospital protocols because issues have been brought to the forefront.

“For example, if one was to take the Vicky Phelan Cervical Check cases as a prime illustration of this point, as there is now hopefully far more scrutiny of the laboratories to whom pathology services are outsourced.

“The ability to make a change can often mean so much more to families than any money that is awarded.

Whilst it is undeniable that the HSE is under immense pressure, and mistakes will happen, how these mistakes are handled is something that can be managed.

In a statement, the State Claims Agency said:

“The SCA is acutely conscious of the ordeal that individuals and their families suffer following an alleged clinical negligence event. It takes every step it can to ensure that litigation is handled sensitively and that, wherever possible, such litigation does not add to the considerable distress already suffered by the affected individuals and their families.

“But the SCA cannot ignore the fact that it has a statutory mandate that it must carry out. If it does not investigate claims and manage the resultant litigation conscientiously and professionally, that would constitute a failure on its part to do what it has been tasked to do by the Oireachtas.

“There are occasions where, faced with a claimants’ lawyer presenting a case with settlement demands that are excessively large, the only way the SCA can discharge its statutory mandate is to reluctantly proceed with allowing a case to go to a formal court hearing.

“Sometimes too, clinical negligence cases, which are invariably complex, involve liability and causation principles and considerations which require a court to adjudicate upon.”