Focus on redress:  Survivors of Magdalene laundries faced long battle for recognition

The scheme explained

Magdalene laundries were just some of the many horrific institutions that were common in 20th-century Ireland.

Women were often sent to the laundries after spending time in a county home, industrial school, or mother and baby home.

Survivors have spoken about how they were forced to carry out gruelling labour in the laundries, with no payment.

Others say the religious orders and staff in these institutions would verbally and even physically abuse them.

Magdalene laundries were in operation until 1996 when the laundry on Sean McDermott St in Dublin finally closed.

The Government finally started to examine Magdalene laundries in 2011, after years of campaigning from survivors.

In June of that year, an inter-departmental committee, independently chaired by Senator Martin McAleese, was tasked with examining the extent of the State's involvement with the Magdalene laundries.

The McAleese Report was published in February 2013, prompting then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny to issue a State apology to Magdalene survivors. He also promised a restorative justice scheme.

A retired judge, Mr Justice John Quirke, was tasked with compiling a report on how the scheme should be administered. His report, published in June 2013, was accepted by the Government, which promised to implement all of his recommendations.

In July 2013, an inter-departmental group was established to design the redress scheme.

The terms of the scheme were finalised in December 2013, and survivors could then begin to apply.

Women who applied and were successful were given ex-gratia (non-taxed) payments based on the length of time they were in the laundries. The maximum payment offered was €100,000.

Successful applicants were also entitled to a State contributory pension of €230 per week.

Those who availed of the scheme had to sign a waiver stating they would not pursue any legal action against the state, and they were also barred from seeking compensation from any future tribunal, as per Justice Quirke's recommendations.

Twelve Magdalene institutions were included in the initial terms of the scheme.

However, survivors soon discovered that if they worked in the Magdalene laundries but lived in an adjoining institution, such as a training centre or industrial school, they were not entitled to the scheme.

In November 2017 the Ombudsman, Peter Tyndall, published a critical report about how the government was administering the redress scheme.

He said that women who worked in the laundries but lived in adjoining institutions should be entitled to avail of the scheme.

Mr Tyndall also noted that women were asked to submit records to prove they worked in the laundries, but many did not have access to their own information.

He noted that applicants provided testimony, as well as letters and statements from family and friends, to support their account of events. "However, in reality, such testimony does not appear to have been given much weight," the report reads.

My Tyndall also said religious orders' information was given a "supremacy'' over survivor testimony, and the Department often failed to get actual copies of the records in question.

The issue of adjoining institutions was resolved in 2018 and 14 more institutions were added to the scheme.

But survivors say there is another serious failure: the HAA card.

Irish Examiner ragout reaction to Magdalene laundry revelations.

Justice Quirke said in his report that Magdalene survivors should be entitled to an enhanced medical card, similar to the HAA card given to those infected with Hepatitis C through blood donations.

This card entitles people to free GP care, prescriptions, ophthalmology, audiology, home care and nursing, counselling, physio and chiropody, as well as complementary therapies like acupuncture, reflexology and aromatherapy.

While some women received a medical card under the Redress for Women Resident in Certain Institutions Act 2015, it is not equal to a HAA card.

Dr Maeve O'Rourke, who is part of the Justice For Magdalenes Research group, has written to government officials in relation to the HAA card.

"HAA cardholders' access to a large array of private healthcare services was an important reason for Judge Quirke’s recommendation for Magdalene survivors," she says.

Dr O'Rourke says she has been contacted by numerous Magdalene survivors who are waiting for medical care, walking aids, and home help, but cannot access these services as their medical card only puts them on the public waiting list.

Dr O'Rourke says elderly women could be re-institutionalised because they cannot access the healthcare they need to stay at home.

She adds that survivors don't have access to stress-relieving complementary therapies, unlike HAA cardholders.

Department Responsibility for the scheme transferred from the Department of Justice to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth last year.

Just over €32 million has been paid to 805 applicants to date.

In response to queries from the Irish Examiner, the Department of Children said: "Justice Quirke recommended that the women should receive medical services equivalent to those provided by the holder of a HAA card. He also advised that not all of the services described in the Guide for women infected with Hepatitis C may be directly relevant to the Magdalene women."

The Department said that women are provided with an enhanced medical card. "[This covers] GP services, prescribed drugs, medicines, aids and appliances, dental, ophthalmic and aural services, home support, home nursing, counselling services, chiropody, podiatry and physiotherapy."

With regards to women living abroad, the Department said the HSE set up the Redress Reimbursement Scheme 2015.

"If a cardholder is charged for one of these services the Scheme will arrange to reimburse the charge. Cardholders are asked to keep all receipts and invoices for relevant medical services in order to make a claim."

When asked about a dedicated unit for Magdalene women, the Department said: "The recommendation regarding a “Dedicated Unit” [was to disseminate] information to the Magdalen women in relation to their monetary, health, housing and other needs. To a large extent, those services are now being provided on a cross Departmental basis."

The Department added that the Restorative Justice Implementation Unit engages directly with Magdalene women, and there is a Citizens Information Board for the general public. "Given these services, the issue of whether there remains a need for a “dedicated unit” as envisaged in the Quirke Report is being kept under review."

The Department also said work is ongoing in relation to a memorial. "Sites were identified at High Park, Drumcondra and Sean McDermott Street, both located in Dublin and each former sites of laundries. The Government is committed to the objective to provide a suitable memorial."