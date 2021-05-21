Relocation, relocation, relocation: Five families leave behind their pre-Covid lifestyles

As we begin to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, profound changes in how we make decisions about our lives are taking place.
speaks to five families whose lives have changed for the better as a result of this tumultuous time
Sarah Byrne: From DJ-ing in Dublin to living in Westport
Sarah Byrne and her partner Ed were about to buy a 56 sq m house on Dublin’s Meath St for €267,000 when the pandemic hit. It was a “real fixer-upper”.
Sarah works for a busy events company with international clients and Ed works in hospitality — so both of their jobs were affected when the world went into lockdown in March 2020.
“The banks said we couldn’t close, it was a fixer upper,” says Sarah. “We kind of thought things would change, but then I had a pay cut and my partner’s work stopped because he’s in hospitality, so we decided to let the house go. We thought we could reapply once corona got sorted but then it became clear that it was going to take a while.
“Then there was the call from the broker who said ‘you aren’t going to get a mortgage for a while’, that was July. I was devastated for that day, but then I immediately asked myself: ‘What can we do, because we can’t buy in Dublin?’ ”
It was this question, coupled with the death of her father and being able to work remotely, that led Ed and Sarah to Westport.
“I work as a creative producer for Catapult,” says Sarah. “I can work remotely — our whole business model has changed and our events are remote. We do events for the UN, Wall Street Journal, Mastercard — our business model is that we are working with clients that aren’t in the country. We are doing full events that are out of the country, so they’re more open to us working remotely.
“And then my dad, who had dementia, passed away in May 2020, and we would never have considered looking outside of Dublin while he was alive. My job was in Dublin and my dad was in Dublin, but both of those things changed.”
So with many major life changes, the possibility of buying anywhere in Ireland opened up to the couple. They considered everything from a barge to a house for €60,000 that trained wood worker Ed could renovate.
“We were looking at cheap Irish houses on Instagram, and thought that we could do it up — that’s how it started percolating,” says Sarah.
But how did Westport come about specifically?
“Westport came about because I had a friend here who was similar to me in jobs and worked events and festivals,” she explains. “He was here for four years and I rang him the day after that broker call in July and I just said: ‘Tell me about your move, how are you getting on?’ I took some holidays, we made a point of visiting a few places — Galway, Sligo, Mayo, Cork, and West Cork.”
The weather happened to be terrible, so there was no bias of rose-tinted glasses. But despite the torrential rain, it was Westport that did it for them.
“I had been to Westport once and Ed had never been, but even driving in, as soon as we drove over the hill and saw Croagh Patrick, Ed just said: ‘Look at our new home,’ ” says Sarah.
The couple rented there for a week and Sarah worked remotely so as to live in the place and not just holiday there. They then looked at longer-term rentals and found a four-bed cottage.
“We arranged a deal of €850 a month that includes all bills and is a short walk to town. Right now, I’m looking at Croagh Patrick from the room I’m in,” Sarah says.
The long-term rental allowed the couple to get a real flavour of living in Westport and working remotely and now they are sale agreed on a home there that is double the size of the fixer-upper on Meath St.
"There’s a workshop there, the barn is fully enclosed, it could make an events space, there’s a section that could be glamping, there are allotments and an orchard.”
But aside from the extra space and the financial savings, what is the quality of their life like now?
“As someone who was DJing and going to clubs, you might miss out on a party, but your day-to-day life is so much better. We can take the dog to the beach or forest and there’s the feeling of being more connected to a small town. I’m working with Mayo Pride now too and working on an event with them for July and Ed got a new job in a busy restaurant.
“My dad was someone who passed up on promotions to keep his lifestyle, and that made a mark on me — I believe you can have a successful life without working all the time. From the pandemic I’ve learned that I can enjoy having more free time to just enjoy life,” she adds.
You can follow Sarah’s Mayo adventure @goldbloodedwomanmusic on Instagram
Linda Coogan Byrne: From London grind to Portugal’s silence
Over the last 14 months, Linda Coogan Byrne has been creating change both nationally and internationally with her WhyNotHer reports, examining the lack of diversity in the music industry.
But she has also been going through her own changes and moved from London, home to Dublin in February 2021, only to find herself living in Portugal come May.
“I am a music and entertainment consultant in the music industry and a gender and diversity campaigner, and I also have a marketing and PR company, Good Seed PR. And I run a podcast too, WhyNotHer, so I’ve always worked remotely and travelled for work,” explains Linda from her new apartment in Albufeira.
She had no intention of moving to Portugal, it came about when her move home to Ireland was met with extortionate rents, compared to what she had been paying in London.
“I was living in London for the last number of years and I went back to Ireland in February 2021 and I was planning on staying there and then reality hit home that I was going to be paying €3,000 with an office space. I always worked from home so I needed an office space. Looking at places in Dublin was just crazy.
“I’d been paying £1,300 in London for a three-bed with one other person and all bills were included. That was in east London. It was spacious, it had an office in it, and I naively came back to Ireland. I wanted to be nearer my nieces and family but I was shocked when I saw the price of everything.”
But how did the move to Portugal come about?
Linda had secured a book deal which she had six months to finish, but with work she missed the deadline and renegotiated it. With her industry on ice due to the pandemic, she decided she now had time to finish her book and that going away to Portugal to a place her grandmother loved would work perfectly.
“My nana, who was really really dear to me, she spent a lot of the last time of her life in Portugal, so I thought: ‘Maybe I’ll be able to go over to Portugal and retrace her steps, and finish my book,’ ” explains Linda.
“I chatted to her on her deathbed, and she spoke a lot about this place, she always loved travelling — it gave her a new lease of life when my grandfather died. She loved him dearly, but she travelled a lot more after he died and she went travelling with friends and family.”
Linda decided to move to Albufeira, where she will be for the remainder of 2021, at least.
“I’m in a gorgeous two-bed apartment and it looks over the beach. It’s €850 and the second room has three beds in it and the other room has two beds.
“When I got here first I decided to treat myself to breakfast, and it was only €5 for a full breakfast. And in the supermarkets the fruit and vegetables are much cheaper, and the people and weather are lovely.”
Linda moved out there knowing no one so some of friends and family worry she might be lonely, which she isn’t.
“I have to put my phone on silent because people think I’m lonely so they’re always ringing, but I’m here to write,” she says.
She also has to be careful in other ways to keep focused.
“I have to be diligent otherwise I’d be down the beach all the time. I’ve always worked to a routine,” says Linda.
“I sat in this gorgeous little bar, Casa Da Fonte, and after months of closure they’d reopened and I got a glass of wine in there for €3. I was their first customer in months.
“I’ve been dolphin and whale-watching and I’ve visited caves and I’m learning how to swim too. The galleries are open too and there are musicians playing in bars. It was absolutely brilliant to hear live music again.
“I could be persuaded to stay here.
Linda is documenting her Portugese adventure on Instagram @lindajeancooganbyrne