7-year plan to deliver growth in towns and villages across Cork

Cork County Council has unveiled an ambitious draft plan for the future of the county's towns, villages, and rural areas up to 2028, covering areas such as population growth, employment, housing, and community development.

It also sets out to deliver employment-led growth by delivering 36,500 jobs in rural and urban areas with more than 2,000ha of employment lands identified in the region.

Key towns have been earmarked for significant population growths, with increased housing units to be delivered to accommodate this growth.

The council has highlighted the importance of continuing to support tourism in towns such as Kinsale and Bandon.

The importance of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure in Kinsale was emphasised, while the council also highlighted the need for a tourism strategy in Bandon to take advantage of travel to and from West Cork.

Macroom

Population: For this plan period, Macroom has a population target of 4,980, representing growth of 1,215 people since 2016.

Housing: To accommodate this growth, an additional 399 housing units will be required. The plan provides for an estimated land supply of around 12ha to provide 279 units, with the balance of 120 to be accommodated within the built footprint of the town.

Urban design: A Movement and Urban Renewal Framework should be prepared for Macroom over the lifetime of its plan. This plan would include further consideration of pedestrianisation, road improvements on local routes, the provision of a multi-storey car park, the provision of walking and cycling routes, and consideration of the Masseytown relief road and other new access roads. There is a number of possible regeneration sites in Macroom suitable for mixed use development, including the mart area, the bus depot at the mart, and the council yard in the mart area. There are also lands to the north and south of Market Square as potential sites for regeneration, albeit with lack of access and traffic congestion in the area being problems to overcome. A Masseytown relief road will connect the residential estates of Kilnagurteen with New St at Codrum and will ultimately link in with the proposed Mill/Coolyhane Rd. The relief road would ease traffic congestion in the town and will link up with the N22 Baile Mhúirne-Macroom bypass which is currently in development.

Economy and employment: It must be ensured that there is sufficient industrial/business land available to meet the demand for employment land if the need arose. Three sites for business use in the town and one site for industrial use are identified. The success of the Macroom Environmental Industrial Park should be built upon and more land should be made available for similar projects. The plan also aims to develop a marketing and tourism strategy for the town, in conjunction with stakeholders.

Town centre and retail: Refurbishment and reuse of the historical residential and retail elements of Macroom along Cork St, Main St, New St, and Castle St, especially the vacant properties, will be encouraged. These streets may have the capacity to accommodate mixed-use developments.

Social and community development: With a growing population in Macroom, there is a need for an assessment of childcare and educational services, recreational facilities for young people, as well as ensuring that the needs and supports required for an expanding older population are met. Shortages have been identified in before and after- school care and creches in Macroom, and there will be a requirement for playschools and appropriate outdoor play areas for children in the town and as part of new developments.

A full-time daycare centre for the elderly in Macroom is also needed, as well as a modern sporting and community facility that includes a public swimming pool and a separate youth cafe. Some €2m has been secured through the Rural Regeneration and Development Funding to extend and upgrade the existing library and theatre building, which suffered fire damage in 2016.





Kinsale Population: Kinsale has been allocated a population target of 7,342 in the plan representing growth of more than 2,000 people since 2016. Housing: To accommodate this growth, an additional 629 housing units will be required. The development strategy for Kinsale is to focus on new housing developments and population growth close to the existing urban footprint of the town to maximise opportunities for walking and cycling. A strong focus will be placed on the better utilisation of the existing building stock, prioritisation of brownfield and under-utilised land, and identification of regeneration and infill opportunities. Urban design: Specific urban design guidance is provided on a street-by-street basis for Kinsale in the cases of Lower O'Connell Street and Pearse Street, and for Scilly and Summercove, as well as addressing the reported deterioration of shopfronts in the town. The Kinsale Traffic and Transportation Study and Active Town Strategy have both identified opportunities to enhance the town centre pedestrian environment including pedestrianisation of a number of streets, introduction of shared spaces, improving the cyclist environment and implementing traffic calming measures. There are also opportunities to provide a more pedestrian-friendly environment along the Pier Road with the reallocation of parking from the water's edge in lieu of a dedicated walkway and cycleway. There are two potential regeneration areas, on Pearse Street and on Main Street. Read More Mapping out the vision for Cork county over the next seven years Economy and employment: Kinsale's aim to fulfil its economic potential as a quality urban centre providing employment, shopping, services and public transport for its rural hinterland will be supported. Kinsale's local economy is largely tourism-based. However, there are opportunities for industrial use of lands on the outskirts of the town, including at the old shirt factory site. The introduction of the inner relief road, traffic restrictions on some streets and the delivery of a heritage-led public realm strategy would create an enhanced visitor experience in the town. The planning strategy is to provide protection to key pieces of tourism infrastructure and recognise additional facilities needed to help Kinsale maximise the tourism experience within the town. The inner relief road and options to explore delivery of a park and ride facility during peak tourism season are among the important short-term delivery priorities. Traffic congestion, particularly during the tourism season, must be tackled to retain the town's competitive advantage. Town centre and retail: Kinsale's historic layout makes retail development difficult. However, some additional land has been zoned for retail development close to the new SuperValu. This site was previously zoned for a primary care facility that has been developed. Future proposals on this site will need to create active frontages onto the street, deliver a high-quality public realm and provide links to the town centre and adjacent residential areas. Social and community development: While Kinsale promotes walking and cycling, there is potential to increase this with traffic calming measures and by improving links between residential areas and schools. The plan also supports measures to provide additional play facilities for older age groups. Meanwhile, the Department of Education has cited the need for additional schools in Kinsale to cater for a growing population and the Council has identified suitable land for educational use.



Midleton

Population: Midleton currently has a population of around 12,000 people and is expected to surpass 21,000 by 2028.

Housing: In order to accommodate this level of population growth, an additional 3,355 units need to be provided in Midleton up to 2028, with 3,055 delivered on residentially zoned land and the balance of 300 delivered within the built footprint of the town. National policy sets out a requirement that 30% of new residential growth should be within the existing built-up area of towns as infill or brownfield development. However, due to the significant growth target for Midleton town, and the already developed nature of its existing built footprint, a target of 9% has been applied for Midleton. There is a target for a residential land supply of approximately 136ha with the capacity to provide approximately 3,055 units up to 2028 and an additional 1,229 up to 2031. The most significant area of future growth in Midleton is to be in the form of a new residential neighbourhood located to the north of the rail line at Water-Rock. There are also residential sites zoned in Broomfield, Baneshane, and Ballinacurra.

Urban design: Informed by the Riverside Way Framework Development Plan from 2008, there are aims to increase population, employment, retail in Midleton town centre. It also aims to encourage town centre residential development which will be attractive to owner-occupiers, and promote the re-use of buildings and development of under-utilised backland and brownfield sites. A number of residential protection zones (RPZ) in Midleton are proposed to protect residential units over ground floor businesses and prevent any change of uses except in exceptional circumstances. These proposed RPZs are located at a property on Thomas St, another on Broderick St, and at multiple properties across Connolly St, McDermott St, and Casement Place. Riverside Way area is a key regeneration site, presenting an opportunity to develop a landmark town centre development as a back to back development with the main street facing onto the Owenacurra River.

Economy and employment: Expanding the economic base of Midleton will enhance local employment opportunities, encourage office-based employment development near the railway station and build on the town’s accessibility via a commuter rail service. Midleton has a well located and plentiful supply of land available to provide a choice of sites for enterprise/business/industrial uses. Lands for industrial use have been identified to the east of the town near Midleton Distillery. The completion of the Northern Relief Rd will enhance the potential of these lands and provide scope for the expansion of the distillery and for new industrial development. The development of the Midleton to Youghal Greenway, which is due to be completed in 2022, will give the town a major tourism boost.

Social and community development: There is a need to work with the Department of Education to ensure any future growth in demand for additional schools is met. New school facilities to serve the Water-Rock area, and a primary school site in Ballinacurra, are envisaged. The council is liaising with the department to address secondary school needs in the area.




