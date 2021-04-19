Clonakilty from Collins to Covid: Town with storied past looks to the future

He was on his way by train to Crookhaven where he was supposed to help work on the famous transatlantic wireless station.
Moldovans Igor Rotaru, 44, and Veceslav Alli, 30, said it was “good to be able to have a pint after a hard day’s work”.
As essential workers it’s a luxury many of us can only envy. But there’s not the same craic downing a few beers after their meal.
“There’s no fun in Irish pubs (hotel bars) now,” Igor said.
Noel Kiely lives in Roscrea, Co Tipperary, and works for McAree Engineering, based in Co Monaghan.
David Fitzsimons, 54, fits farm equipment, such as cubicles for cows, calf sheds, cattle crushes etc.
He has been working for the past 20 years with Condon Engineering, a company based in Co Louth and as such has spent a lot of time away from home staying in hotels.
Sinead Watton is very grateful for having a job in O'Donovan's, even though her hours have been cut from full-time to 24 hours a week as a result of the pandemic and decrease in the number of guests.
For three years she's been doing most jobs in the hotel, from waitressing to bar work, helping out in the kitchen and in housekeeping.
“I'm glad for it. Without a job your motivation goes. This job was perfect as I'm doing drama studies and it was a perfect fit with shifts here to suit,” Sinead says.
The 30-year-old lived in Birmingham, England, until she was 12, when she moved back to Clonakilty. Her father was born in nearby Dunmanway and mother is from Birmingham. Sinead says she is far happier living here.
She lives with her parents on the outskirts of Clonakilty. Her father David works in Eily Lilly, while her mother, Linda, is a frontline worker at Care Choice in Clonakilty and has received her second Covid-19 vaccine.
“I'm thankful for that, not just for her sake but for the people she's caring for,” she said.
Unfortunately, Sinead's face to face drama classes have shut down like most other things and auditions are non-existent.
"Even with Zoom (online meetings) you can feel the disconnect. I'm hoping to do an 'acting for camera' course.
"Getting the job back here was a mental health crutch. I'm glad to be here, it gives me a purpose,” she says.
She hasn't been happy up to now with different government members giving conflicting information over the lockdown “which isn't helping".
“I think we (the country as a whole) may open up for a couple of weeks in the summer and then shut down again,” she said.
This Cool Clon project is being led by Orla O’Donovan, chairperson of Clonakilty Chamber of Commerce, who owns the popular Fig and Olive restaurant, close to Scally’s SuperValu.
The chamber isn’t sitting on its laurels, despite launching a very successful shop local voucher campaign last year when the first lockdown restrictions were eased.
Clonakilty is renowned nationally and internationally for its music pubs — Shanleys and DeBarras.
Noel Redding, a member of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, played DeBarras regularly for the last 27 years of his life.